Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    506943   INE572A01028

J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(506943)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
1988.35 INR   -0.04%
01:32aJ B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Q2 FY23 Investor Presentation
PU
01:32aJ B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Q2 FY23 Press Release / News
PU
08/24Torrent Pharma Reportedly Set to Acquire Curatio
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Q2 FY23 Investor Presentation

11/12/2022 | 01:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 11, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

G-Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051.

Stock Symbol: JBCHEPHARM

Dear Sir,

Subject: Investor Presentation

Enclosed please find the presentation the Company proposes to make to investors/analysts on performance of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sandeep Anil

Phadnis

Digitally signed by Sandeep Anil Phadnis DN: c=IN, o=Personal, 2.5.4.20=3cf6eb0200f976a58369e39fde8b8876481484d385981 45f6e21f446bb743f2e, postalCode=411038, st=Maharashtra, serialNumber=cc500fdd638e71336fc58b204e2ba05ea7c4ade4 9b8fe438e8f254c300dec735, cn=Sandeep Anil Phadnis

Date: 2022.11.11 18:25:57 +05'30'

Sandeep Phadnis

Vice President - Secretarial

& Company Secretary

JB Pharma - Q2 and H1

FY23

Financial Results

November 11, 2022

www.jbpharma.com

jbpharma/

1

Disclaimer

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Such information and opinions are in all events not current after the date of this presentation. Certain statements made in this presentation may not be based on historical information or facts and may be "forward looking statements" based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Company" or "JB Pharma" or "JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited "), which are expressed in good faith and in their opinion reasonable, including those relating to the Company's general business plans and strategy, its future financial condition and growth prospects and future developments in its industry and its competitive and regulatory environment.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including future changes or developments in the Company's business, its competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions. Further, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, viewers of this presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

This presentation is for general information purposes only, without regard to any specific objectives, financial situations or informational needs of any particular person. This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, including the United States. No part of it should form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision or any contract or commitment to purchase or subscribe for any securities. None of our securities may be offered or sold in the United States, without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from registration there from. This presentation is confidential and may not be copied or disseminated, in whole or in part, and in any manner.

2

Corporate Overview

3

Corporate Snapshot

Years of operations with

46 consistent track record across multiple businesses

Regulated/semi-regulated

40+ markets of presence through direct operations and distributors

Growth in chronic therapies* in

24% the domestic formulations business

Multi-dosage formulation plants

  • with key global approvals/ compliances

* CAGR over FY20-FY22 (IQVIA MAT March Nos)

  • Includes MR and Supervisors

** ROCE for FY22 ROCE = EBIT/(Net Worth + Debt - Mutual Fund Investments)

Brands among top 300 brands,

  • contributing over 60% of domestic formulations revenues

Global manufacturer of Top 5 medicated/herbal lozenges

representing a substantial opportunity

2500#

Strong India field force with

therapy-focused segmentation

**22%

ROCE with consistent cash flow

generation generating good

returns

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 06:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
01:32aJ B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Q2 FY23 Investor Presentation
PU
01:32aJ B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Q2 FY23 Press Release / News
PU
08/24Torrent Pharma Reportedly Set to Acquire Curatio
CI
08/20J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : ESOP/ESPS/SBEB Scheme
PU
08/12J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : Ex-divi..
FA
08/09J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Q1 FY 23 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
08/05Transcript : J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call..
CI
08/05JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals' Consolidated Profit Slides in Fiscal Q1
MT
08/04J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Q1 FY23 Press Release / News
PU
08/04J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Q1 FY23 Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 29 921 M 371 M 371 M
Net income 2023 4 301 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net cash 2023 2 111 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,1x
Yield 2023 0,83%
Capitalization 154 B 1 908 M 1 908 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,07x
EV / Sales 2024 4,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 340
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 988,35 INR
Average target price 2 128,38 INR
Spread / Average Target 7,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nikhil Ashok Kumar Chopra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
KATARIA LAKSHAY Chief Financial Officer
Ranjit G. Shahani Chairman & Independent Director
Suresh Bhise Vice President-Information & Technology
Padmini Khare Kaicker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J. B. CHEMICALS & PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED11.86%1 908
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.06%456 149
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY33.49%350 350
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.82%281 015
PFIZER, INC.-19.39%265 959
ABBVIE INC.10.90%264 687