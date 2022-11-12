J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Q2 FY23 Investor Presentation
November 11, 2022
Dear Sir,
Subject: Investor Presentation
Enclosed please find the presentation the Company proposes to make to investors/analysts on performance of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sandeep Anil
Phadnis
Date: 2022.11.11 18:25:57 +05'30'
Sandeep Phadnis
Vice President - Secretarial
& Company Secretary
JB Pharma - Q2 and H1
FY23
Financial Results
November 11, 2022
www.jbpharma.com
Disclaimer
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this presentation. Such information and opinions are in all events not current after the date of this presentation. Certain statements made in this presentation may not be based on historical information or facts and may be "forward looking statements" based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Company" or "JB Pharma" or "JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited "), which are expressed in good faith and in their opinion reasonable, including those relating to the Company's general business plans and strategy, its future financial condition and growth prospects and future developments in its industry and its competitive and regulatory environment.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including future changes or developments in the Company's business, its competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions. Further, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, viewers of this presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
This presentation is for general information purposes only, without regard to any specific objectives, financial situations or informational needs of any particular person. This presentation does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction, including the United States. No part of it should form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any investment decision or any contract or commitment to purchase or subscribe for any securities. None of our securities may be offered or sold in the United States, without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or pursuant to an exemption from registration there from. This presentation is confidential and may not be copied or disseminated, in whole or in part, and in any manner.
Corporate Overview
Corporate Snapshot
Years of operations with
46 consistent track record across multiple businesses
Regulated/semi-regulated
40+ markets of presence through direct operations and distributors
Growth in chronic therapies* in
24% the domestic formulations business
Multi-dosage formulation plants
with key global approvals/ compliances
* CAGR over FY20-FY22 (IQVIA MAT March Nos)
Includes MR and Supervisors
** ROCE for FY22 ROCE = EBIT/(Net Worth + Debt - Mutual Fund Investments)
Brands among top 300 brands,
contributing over 60% of domestic formulations revenues
Global manufacturer of Top 5 medicated/herbal lozenges
representing a substantial opportunity
2500#
Strong India field force with
therapy-focused segmentation
**22%
ROCE with consistent cash flow
generation generating good
returns
