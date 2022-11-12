J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Q2 FY23 Press Release / News

Enclosed please find press release the Company proposes to issue on unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sandeep Anil
Phadnis
Date: 2022.11.11 17:31:22 +05'30'
Sandeep Phadnis
Vice President - Secretarial
& Company Secretary
Press Release
JB Pharma records revenue growth of 36% to INR 809 crores in Q2 FY23
Operating EBITDA* grew by 44% to INR 202 crores
Mumbai, India; November 11, 2022 - JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JB Pharma), one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended 30th September, 2022.
Quarterly Financial Performance - Q2 FY23 vs Q2 FY22
For the second quarter ended 30th September 2022, the Company recorded revenue of INR 809 crores as compared to INR 593 crores, registering growth of 36%. Operating EBITDA* (Earnings Before Interest Depreciation and Taxes) increased by 44% to INR 202 crores as compared to INR 140 crores. Profit after Tax stood at INR 111 crores as compared to INR 98 crores registering growth of 13%.
Commenting on the financial results, Mr. Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Wholetime Director, JB Pharma said, "We continue to build further on our strong operating performance across business segments in FY 23. Our market-beating performance in domestic business was sustained through growth in our organic portfolio, with big brands getting bigger; and significant demand acceleration in acquired brands which have seamlessly transitioned in a short period. The momentum in our international business continued across markets, with all three of our verticals performing well. The CMO business has once again been the standout performer and we will continue to invest to scale this business.
Our strategic focus on key brands, segments and geographies is resulting in a consistent, sustained revenue growth. And this growth, along with productivity improvement and cost optimization initiatives, is creating strong operating leverage which is enabling us to maintain our margins in an inflationary environment with supply chain challenges.
*Operating EBITDA is after excluding non-cash ESOP Charge
Financial Performance - H1 FY23 vs H1 FY22
For the first half of the financial year 2022-23, the Company recorded revenue of INR 1594 crores as compared to INR 1199 crores, registering growth of 33%. Operating EBITDA* (Earnings Before Interest Depreciation and Taxes) increased by 29% to INR 392 crores as compared to INR 303 crores. Profit after Tax was INR 216 crores as compared to INR 217 crores.
Financial Performance
Q2 FY23
Particulars (INR Cr)
Q2 FY23
Q2 FY22
YoY Growth
Revenue
809
593
36%
Operating EBITDA*
202
140
44%
Op. EBITDA Margin (%)
25%
23.6%
Profit Before Tax
150
129
16%
Profit After Tax
111
98
13%
H1 FY23
Particulars (INR Cr)
H1 FY23
H1 FY22
YoY Growth
Revenue
1594
1199
33%
Operating EBITDA*
392
303
29%
Op. EBITDA Margin (%)
24.6%
25.3%
Profit Before Tax
292
287
2%
Profit After Tax
216
217
Sales Performance
Q2 FY23
Particulars (INR Cr)
Q2 FY23
Q2 FY22
YoY Growth
Domestic Formulations
434
299
45%
International Formulations
375
294
28%
Total Revenue
809
593
36%
H1 FY23
Particulars (INR Cr)
H1 FY23
H1 FY22
YoY Growth
Domestic Formulations
853
618
38%
International Business
741
581
28%
Total Revenue
1594
1199
33%
Key Highlights
JB continued its strong growth momentum, registering YoY growth of 36% in Q2 FY23 and 33% in H1 FY23
Domestic Formulations business maintained its market beating performance growing at 45% in Q2 FY23 and 38% in H1 FY23
o Excluding sales from the acquired brands, growth was around mid-teens for Q2 and H1 FY23
International business continued its strong momentum growing at 28% to INR 375 crores in Q2 FY23
o Sustained improvement in international business
o All three businesses viz. Exports formulations, CMO and the API business performed well
Operating EBIDTA* improved by 44% in Q2 FY23 and 29% in H1 FY23
Operating EBITDA* margin was at 25% in Q2 FY23 vs 23.6% in Q2 FY22
Strong operating leverage
Gross margins was 62.7% in Q2 FY23 vs 65% in Q2 FY22, maintained sequentially
Azmarda impacted gross margins in Q2 FY23 and H1 FY23
Cost inflation pressures continue
Excluding non-cash ESOP cost, Employee cost as a percentage to sales has improved in Q2 FY23 and H1 FY23
Absolute increase is primarily attributed to manpower cost for acquired brands
Other expenses as a percentage to sales improved in Q2 FY23 and H1 FY23 despite
Normalization of marketing activities on a lower COVID base in Q2 FY22
Increase in utility & fuel prices
PAT growth led by strong EBITDA growth, partly impacted by lower treasury income, higher amortization charges & higher finance costs
Domestic Business
Domestic business continued to register INR 400+ crores revenue for the second consecutive quarter
Domestic business, excluding sales from acquired brands, grew at mid-teens,out-pacing industry growth
New Product contributed 4.4% to domestic sales for Q2 FY23
JB continues to be the fastest growing company among the top 25 as per IQVIA MAT Sept'22 data and ranked #23 in the IPM
o JB grew by 19% as compared to IPM growth at 6.6% as per IQVIA MAT Sep'22
As compared to IQVIA MAT Sep 22 vs MAT Sep 21 data
Metrogyl gained 56 ranks to #149 ; Cilacar-T gained 76 ranks to #212 ; Nicardia gained 27 ranks to # 218 ; Cilacar gained 6 ranks to #48; and Rantac gained 4 ranks to #41
As per IQVIA Q2 FY23 vs Q2 FY22 data, the acquired portfolio recorded growth of 25%
Sporolac grew by 50% and remains #1 in its covered market space
Azmarda recorded growth of 46%. The brand entered IPM's top 300 list in Sep 22 clocking INR 10 crores revenue
International Business
The International business continues its strong performance with revenue growing at 28% in Q2 FY23 as well as H1 FY23
o International business and CMO revenue were the highest ever recorded in a quarter
o Both Exports formulations and API registered double digit growth for Q2 FY23 as well as H1 FY23
CMO revenue recorded 64% growth in Q2 FY23 to INR 110 crores
CMO accounts for 28% of International revenue for H1 FY23 as compared to 20% in H1 FY22
New launches in specific markets showing good progress
