J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Q2 FY23 Press Release / News

Enclosed please find press release the Company proposes to issue on unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2022.

Press Release

JB Pharma records revenue growth of 36% to INR 809 crores in Q2 FY23

Operating EBITDA* grew by 44% to INR 202 crores

Mumbai, India; November 11, 2022 - JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JB Pharma), one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India, announced its financial results for the second quarter ended 30th September, 2022.

Quarterly Financial Performance - Q2 FY23 vs Q2 FY22

For the second quarter ended 30th September 2022, the Company recorded revenue of INR 809 crores as compared to INR 593 crores, registering growth of 36%. Operating EBITDA* (Earnings Before Interest Depreciation and Taxes) increased by 44% to INR 202 crores as compared to INR 140 crores. Profit after Tax stood at INR 111 crores as compared to INR 98 crores registering growth of 13%.

Commenting on the financial results, Mr. Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Wholetime Director, JB Pharma said, "We continue to build further on our strong operating performance across business segments in FY 23. Our market-beating performance in domestic business was sustained through growth in our organic portfolio, with big brands getting bigger; and significant demand acceleration in acquired brands which have seamlessly transitioned in a short period. The momentum in our international business continued across markets, with all three of our verticals performing well. The CMO business has once again been the standout performer and we will continue to invest to scale this business.

Our strategic focus on key brands, segments and geographies is resulting in a consistent, sustained revenue growth. And this growth, along with productivity improvement and cost optimization initiatives, is creating strong operating leverage which is enabling us to maintain our margins in an inflationary environment with supply chain challenges.

*Operating EBITDA is after excluding non-cash ESOP Charge