J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Q3 FY22 Press Release

Press Release

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (JB) Reports Revenue

growth of 10% to INR 601 crores in Q3 FY22

Mumbai, India; February 14, 2022- J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (JB), one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2021.

Quarterly Financial Performance - Q3 FY22 vs Q3 FY21

For the third quarter ended 31st December 2021, the Company recorded revenue of INR 601 crores as compared to INR 548 crores, registering growth of 10% over the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Key points to consider when comparing Q3 FY22 v/s Q3 FY21:

Underlying revenue growth for Q3 FY22 was 23% (After excluding revenue deferred to Q3 FY21 from Q2 FY21)

Operating EBITDA* (Earnings Before Interest Depreciation and Taxes) decreased by 10.5% to INR 153 crores as compared to INR 171 crores. Operating EBITDA growth impacted by revenue deferral in Q3 FY21

Profit after Tax stood at INR 84 crores as compared to INR 154 crores attributed to one off income due to trademark sale in Q3 FY21 (~ INR 34 crs), higher treasury income in Q3 FY21, revenue deferment to Q3 FY21 and non-Cash ESOP charge in Q3 FY22

Commenting on financial results, Mr. Nikhil Chopra, CEO and Wholetime Director, JB said, "Our performance in the third quarter reflects a strong business momentum in a macroeconomic environment that has continued to be challenging. Revenue growth in India saw positive traction from our renewed Go-To-Market model and product introductions resulting in JB maintaining its position as the fastest growing company among the Top-30 in the industry^. Further, major parts of our international business including CMO witnessed gradual demand revival. Our margins reflect the significant increase in raw materials costs and persistent supply chain-related challenges. Going forward, we will maintain focus on driving topline growth, cost optimization and organizational efficiencies." He further added "We see multiple levers for outperformance - leveraging our existing Go-To-Market model strength; maximizing new introductions & lifecycle management opportunities and

