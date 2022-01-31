J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Transcript of Investors call on 27.1.2022 in relation to Acquisition of Brands and Related Assets from Sanzyme
01/31/2022 | 04:39am EST
J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Investor Call On The Acquisition Of Brands And Related Assets
From Sanzyme Private Limited
January 27, 2022
Moderator:Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited Investor Conference Call as on 27, Jan 2022.
Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Jason D'Souza from J.B. Chemicals. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Jason D'Souza: Thank you Steven. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us on this call, organized by J.B. Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited, to discuss the acquisition of the brands and related assets from Sanzyme Private Limited. We have with us on the call today, Mr. Nikhil Chopra -- Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director; Mr. Kunal Khanna -- President Operation; and Mr. Lakshay Kataria -- Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to state that some of the statements in today's discussion may be forward looking in nature and may involve certain risks and uncertainties. A detailed statement in this regard is in the transaction related documents uploaded to the stock exchange websites earlier. I would also like to highlight that as this call is organized for the specific purpose of discussing the Sanzyme transaction, you are all requested to limit all discussions to the current announcement.
With that, I would like to invite Mr. Nikhil Chopra to begin the proceedings of the call. Over to you, sir.
Nikhil Chopra: Thank you. Thank you, Jason, and good afternoon to everyone. A warm welcome and thank you for taking time to join us for this discussion on the acquisition of the brands and the related assets of Sanzyme Private Limited. I trust you would have had a chance to look at the related document that has been uploaded on the stock exchange websites.
Now I will briefly summarize the main highlights of the transaction. We have acquired Sanzyme's key brands, portfolio, and related assets across probiotics, therapeutic nutraceuticals and reproductive health markets for a consideration of about INR 628 crores. This excludes related taxes, stamp duty. In addition, we expect to invest around INR 15 crores separately as a working capital for the acquired business. This transaction is funded through a mix of internal accruals and a short -term debt, is expected to be completed over the next two weeks, subject to customary closing formalities. The brand's acquired are for Indian markets only. As some of you may be aware that Sanzyme is a leading player in the probiotic and hormone segments. Its flagship brands Sporlac launched in 1973, is one of the leading probiotic brands in the country. Lobun is an another multi strain probiotic blend used to delay progression of chronic kidney disease and is one of the trusted formulations for leading nephrologists across the country.
Sanzyme has also develop prominent brands in the reproductive health segment. Overall, these brands have combined revenue of around INR 160 crores as per IQVIA MAT December 2021 data. The acquisition expands the addressable opportunity of JBCPL by almost INR 6,000 crores across the segments. Further, we will now be among the top five players in the probiotic category, which is growing at around 12% to 14% annually. Within the country, gastrointestinal therapy market, probiotic has been one of the fastest growing segment and has delivered growth of almost 35% as per IQVIA MAT 2021 data. The top 10 players, including Sanzyme, accounts for 65% of the market. Sanzyme itself has a market share of 7.4%.
Key drivers of the growth in probiotics have been well-recognized health benefits, possibility of expanding usage indications and superior safety profile of the products when used with other medications. Sanzyme's range covers both the mass probiotic market through Sporlac as well as specialty products like Lobun and Oxalo that addresses the unmet demand in the niche kidney care segment. This is in line with our status strategy for playing to ourselves in the nephrology segment.
Coming to the reproductive health segment. The other significant area targeted by Sanzyme's range of products, is also stated for a rapid growth over few years basis the rising incidence of infertility cases in India. Products acquired by us address both gynaecological and sexological segment. Sanzyme's existing distribution network, over 100,000 healthcare professionals, number of hospitals and more than 300,000 pharmacy cover general physicians, consulting physicians, paediatricians,
nephrologists, urologists, gynaecologists, and IVF Centers. Currently Sanzyme's brands have major revenue contribution from southern and north part of the country.
Now, we will have multiple levers available to accelerate the next phase of growth with a combined entity of Sanzyme and JBCPL. There will be an opportunity for Lifecycle Management of current portfolio, leveraging the existing brand equity, as well as the similar profile of prescriber base synergy in therapeutic areas such as gastroenterology, nephrology and potential to develop OTS visibility across prescription and probably in the coming time OTC markets.
The acquired brands derive a large part of their business from certain parts of the country, there will remain a potential for aggressive expansion, particularly in eastern part of the country, metro markets and part of South India. We will also be expanding coverage at generalist and paediatrician, introduce progressive SKUs, develop evidence generation and therapy shaping initiatives, as we have been doing in JBCPL for last now 15 months; particularly in the nephrotherapies and expand our portfolio and reach in mother and child segment.
Going forward, our India business contribution is expected to exceed 50% of overall revenues. Driven by the plant initiative, we expect to accelerate top-end performance and ensure business profitability. Post this acquisition JBCPL's IPM ranking will further move up by 2 points. Today we are 26th/27th ranked company, a 27th/28th rank company, we will be 25th/26th rank company. We are now even more excited about the future possibilities as we supplement our growth ambition in India and announce value for all our stakeholders.
On that note, I conclude my opening comments. We would now like to open this forum for an interactive session with all of you and we'll be happy to respond to your questions on the announced transaction. Thank you all for patience hearing.
Question and Answers
Moderator:Thank you very much. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. Anyone who wishes to ask a question may press star '*' and '1' on their touchstone telephone. If you wish to remove yourself from the question queue, you may press star '*' and '2'. Participants are requested to use handsets while asking a question.
Ladies and gentlemen, we will wait for a moment while the question queue assembles. The first question is from the line of Rahul Jeewani from IIFL. Please go ahead.
Rahul Jeewani: Yes. Thanks for taking my question, and congratulations on the deal. If you can please talk about how the deal process was run, whether it was a
bilateral process between you and the seller, and what was your reason for
zeroing in on the probiotics and the reproductive health products given
that the market for these products in India is still relatively small
and
niche.
Lakshay Kataria:
So, good afternoon, I'll take on the first part, and then I'll request
my
colleague Kunal to talk about the overall probiotic space and why we are
sort of excited and about the overall probiotic space. So, as far as the deal
process is concerned, you're right, this was a bilateral process. Over the
last couple of weeks, we've gone through extensive due diligence
exercise. And post that we have sort of made an offer to the sellers and
concluded the deal. I hope that answers your question.
Rahul Jeewani:
Yes. So, it was a bilateral deal. So, any metric which you can provide in
terms of how you evaluated the purchase price for the deal?
Lakshay Kataria:
So, we've looked at a couple of considerations, one, there is always a
market construct to such deals. So, we've looked at relative valuation
metrics which are prevalent in the current market scenario. Also, I think
the whole financial evaluation in terms of what the assets bring to our
P&L, both from a top line and a bottom-line perspective, is what we've
taken into consideration. And we've also gone through professional
evaluation process to value these assets.
Rahul Jeewani:
Sure, sir. Yes.
Nikhil Chopra:
And Rahul your question on why probiotic and infertility asset that we
have taken over. See probiotic is a market, it's a very attractive market in
India, and particularly at JBCPL, when we talk about our brands like
Metrogyl, there is a lot of synergy in terms of co-prescription which we
can built on. And overall, the market has been also growing at a pace of
around 12% to 14%. And when we see the range of products that we have
acquired, we see a lot of opportunity in terms of geographies where we
can penetrate better, as compared to the way Sanzyme was operating and
equally a lot of lifecycle management that we can do with the existing
portfolio, which will overall help us to build on this portfolio.
Rahul Jeewani:
Sure, sir. And now in terms of how this portfolio has grown over the past
three-year period, so if you can talk about that, and how many reps would
we need to add to market this portfolio, in India, going ahead?
Nikhil Chopra:
Kunal, you would like to take this question?
Kunal Khanna:
Sure. Yes. So I think when we primarily look at the Sporlac portfolio, and
the historic growth rates over the past four years, the brand has almost
grown at 11%. In addition to that, there are specialized probiotic brands in this business, which Nikhil alluded too, the likes of Lobun, where the historic growth rate has been 50% and plus, and these are extremely, extremely progressive categories. The unique advantage of this probiotic
portfolio which we are talking about is that it straddles across the mass segment, which is very core to the business model and core to market model of J.B. essentially the CPGP prescriber category, through this Sporlac franchise, where the cost of therapy, per day cost of therapy can range anywhere between INR 18 to INR 24. And it also allowed us to capitalize on the speciality segment. Again, the nephrology therapy based, which again is very core to J.B.'s overall business model, and allowed us to look at specialized products in chronic kidney dysfunctions. There the cost of therapy can be as high as INR 160 to INR 240 per day therapy. So, we are getting access to a wide range of probiotic segments through this portfolio. More importantly, in line with our core strengths, our prescriber focused CPGP paediatrics, as well as nephrologists. That is very core to as we look at this play.
From a feet on street, what kind of sales and marketing engine we require, essentially we'll be close to 350 people, sales and marketing people, who will be transitioned into JBCPL. And as a result, it will be a fully integrated business just like any other division in J.B. and these 350 will spread across three business units.
Rahul Jeewani: Sure, sir. And sir last question from my hand before I join back the queue, in terms of EBITDA margins your presentation states that this portfolio is generating north of 35% EBITDA margins, but given the synergies which you can derive in the portfolio, because you are already participating in the gastro and the nephro segment, do you think that you have an opportunity to improve EBITDA margins for the acquired portfolio further over the next three-year period?
Lakshay Kataria: Let me take that on. I think our first task really would be to look at accelerating the growth, like Nikhil alluded to, and basically really building synergies from a go-to market perspective. So, our first focus really will be actually to put more investment behind the brands, scale up in new geographies. Over a period of time like any other business, obviously, our endeavour would be to expand margins, but not in the near short term.
Rahul Jeewani: Okay. Sure, sir. Thank you. I will join back the queue.
Moderator:Thank you. The next question is from the line of Neelam Punjabi, from Perpetuity Ventures. Please go ahead.
Neelam Punjabi: Thanks for taking my question. My first question is, as a part of the transaction, are we going to add any manufacturing facilities? And my second question is, will this acquisition create any goodwill on our books?
Lakshay Kataria: So, let me take those two questions. We are not intending to add any manufacturing assets as a part of this acquisition. And to your second question, no, there is no goodwill getting created in the books, the consideration is primarily towards the brands.
