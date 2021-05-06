J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals : Launch of new dedicated division “RENOVA” to enter Nephrology segment in India

May 6, 2021 BSE Ltd. Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street Mumbai 400 001 BSE Scrip Code: 506943 Stock Symbol: JBCHEPHARM Dear Sir, Subject: Press Release Ref: Launch of new dedicated division "RENOVA" to enter Nephrology segment in India Enclosed please find press release the Company proposes to issue to media in connection with launch of new dedicated division "RENOVA" in Nephrology segment to cater to the needs of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patients in the country. The seven products being launched will focus on the management of hypertension in CKD to End-stage renal disease. We request you to take this on record and disseminate to the investors. Thanking you, Yours faithfully, For J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited Mayur Digitally signed by Mayur ChamanlChamanlalMehta al Mehta Date: 2021.05.06 13:23:20 +05'30' M. C. Mehta Company Secretary and Vice President - Compliance __________________________________________________________________________________

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (JBCPL) enters the Nephrology segment in India Launches new dedicated division "RENOVA" to cater to the needs of Chronic Kidney Disease patients in the country

JBCPL to launch seven products in the division that will focus on the management of hypertension in Chronic Kidney Disease to End-stage renal disease. Mumbai, India May 6, 2021 : J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India & the leading player in Hypertension, announces its foray into the area of Nephrology with a new dedicated division called "RENOVA" which will endeavour to serve patients who are under treatment for Chronic Kidney Disease. The new division will focus exclusively on comprehensive renal care ranging from the management of hypertension in Chronic Kidney Disease to End-stage renal disease. After successfully becoming one of the leading player in Hypertension with brands like Cilacar® and Nicardia® , JBCPL has now begun to also focus on patients with CKD. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) has emerged as a major cause of global morbidity and mortality with the Global Disease Burden report of 2015 labelling it as one of the most common causes of death. There has been a 37.1% rise in mortality over 10 years. In India, the burden of CKD has not been assessed properly, but it is estimated that the prevalence of CKD is 800 patients per million population and the prevalence of end-stage renal disease is 150-200 patients per million population. Unfortunately, only a small portion of CKD patients reach nephrologists and mostly in the later stages when the diseases has progressed. The segment, therefore, has a need for dedicated intervention. "Being one of leaders in the hypertension segment, we realised that Chronic Kidney Disease is a major issue in the country and the numbers are rising significantly. There are growing cases of hypertension associated with CKD and we believe this initiative will enable us service the growing unmet needs of CKD patients." Mr. Nikhil Chopra, CEO & Whole time director, J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited, said. He further added, "JBCPL remains committed to serving the needs of patients and the launch of the dedicated nephrology division is a testament to that fact. Besides the division launch, we will _____________________________________________________________________________________

continue to create awareness about CKD and enable patients to reach out to physicians as early as possible." With the introduction of this new division and patient-centric initiatives, JBCPL can help address the medical needs of patients with CKD. The launch of this division will also enable nephrologists and physicians to provide patients with different treatment options and ultimately improve the quality of life in these patients. JBCPL will continue to launch products under this division to achieve its objective of providing holistic support to CKD patients at every stage. About Chronic kidney disease Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a non-communicable disease usually caused by diabetes and hypertension. Cardiovascular disease is the major cause of the early morbidity and mortality sustained by patients with CKD. The severity of CKD can be assessed by a low serum creatinine- based estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), which indicates excretory kidney function, and raised urinary albumin measured by the urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio (ACR), which is a marker of kidney damage. In 2017, the global prevalence of CKD was 9.1% (95% uncertainty interval [UI] 8·5 to 9·8), which is roughly 700 million cases. A substantial increase was noted in age-standardised incidence of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) treated by renal replacement therapy, with dialysis and kidney transplantation increasing by 43·1% (95% UI 40·5 to 45·8) and 34·4% (29·7 to 38·9), respectively. (source - Lancet) About J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India and a leading player in the hypertension segment. Besides its strong India presence, which accounts for majority of its revenue, its other two home markets are Russia and South Africa. In India, the company has five brands among the top 300 brands in the country. The company exports its finished formulations to over 30 countries including the USA. Besides supplying branded generic formulations to several countries, it is also a leader in the manufacturing of medicated lozenges. The company ranks among the top 5 manufacturers globally in medicated and herbal lozenges. It has seven state of the art manufacturing facilities in India including a dedicated manufacturing facility for medicated lozenges. The manufacturing facilities are certified by leading regulators across the world. ################ _____________________________________________________________________________________

Media Contact Investor Contact Ms. Azka Shaikh Mr. Shiv Muttoo Adfactors PR CDR India Tel : +91-99201 20645 Tel : +91-98335 57572 Email : azka.shaikh@adfactorspr.com Email : Shiv@cdr-india.com _____________________________________________________________________________________