J.B. Hunt Launches New Transload Service Supporting the New York/New Jersey International Gateway

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today the launch of a new transload service to assist shippers in the New York metro area experiencing nationwide congestion.

The new service will be managed through a recently expanded facility in Jersey City, New Jersey, that will provide port drayage, transloading and inland linehaul solutions. The facility is the first of its kind for the company and opens at a key time with the holiday season fast approaching.

“Our new transloading service will help customers accelerate freight movement and improve container fluidity,” said Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources at J.B. Hunt. “It is the latest example of how J.B. Hunt is creating solutions for customers to improve the agility of their supply chain.”

The new transloading service provides a one-stop source for quickly transferring ocean freight into equipment for domestic transport. Shippers can leverage J.B. Hunt Intermodal and J.B. Hunt Highway Services to move freight outbound from the facility, providing line haul capacity to anywhere in the United States. J.B. Hunt operates one of the largest company-owned fleets in North America, with more than 100,000 intermodal containers, 18,500 tractors and 36,000 trailers. The company’s technology platform J.B. Hunt 360°® is an industry leader in digital freight matching and provides shippers with access to nearly one million trucks through qualified third-party carriers across the country.

J.B. Hunt expanded its use of the facility in October to utilize a 25,000 square-foot area to establish the new service offering. The facility consists of ample on-site parking, offers 24/7 service and is located near all major railroads and port terminals in the New York area.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211119005215/en/