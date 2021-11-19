Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBHT   US4456581077

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

J.B. Hunt Launches New Transload Service Supporting the New York/New Jersey International Gateway

11/19/2021 | 09:05am EST
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, announced today the launch of a new transload service to assist shippers in the New York metro area experiencing nationwide congestion.

The new service will be managed through a recently expanded facility in Jersey City, New Jersey, that will provide port drayage, transloading and inland linehaul solutions. The facility is the first of its kind for the company and opens at a key time with the holiday season fast approaching.

“Our new transloading service will help customers accelerate freight movement and improve container fluidity,” said Shelley Simpson, chief commercial officer and executive vice president of people and human resources at J.B. Hunt. “It is the latest example of how J.B. Hunt is creating solutions for customers to improve the agility of their supply chain.”

The new transloading service provides a one-stop source for quickly transferring ocean freight into equipment for domestic transport. Shippers can leverage J.B. Hunt Intermodal and J.B. Hunt Highway Services to move freight outbound from the facility, providing line haul capacity to anywhere in the United States. J.B. Hunt operates one of the largest company-owned fleets in North America, with more than 100,000 intermodal containers, 18,500 tractors and 36,000 trailers. The company’s technology platform J.B. Hunt 360°® is an industry leader in digital freight matching and provides shippers with access to nearly one million trucks through qualified third-party carriers across the country.

J.B. Hunt expanded its use of the facility in October to utilize a 25,000 square-foot area to establish the new service offering. The facility consists of ample on-site parking, offers 24/7 service and is located near all major railroads and port terminals in the New York area.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 952 M - -
Net income 2021 730 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 044 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 20 556 M 20 556 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,81x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 30 309
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 195,75 $
Average target price 191,68 $
Spread / Average Target -2,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Chairman
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nicholas Hobbs COO, EVP & President-Dedicated Contract Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.43.25%20 556
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.80.35%40 484
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.105.49%9 916
SAIA, INC.96.07%9 302
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.27.78%6 557
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.17.36%3 079