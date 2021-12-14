Log in
    JBHT   US4456581077

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
  
J.B. Hunt Participates in Wreaths Across America for 8th Consecutive Year

12/14/2021 | 10:05am EST
75 company drivers, 11 tractors with new custom military wrap help transport 32 loads of wreaths

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, today announced its participation in Wreaths Across America for the eighth consecutive year to remember and honor fallen veterans this holiday season. For this year’s event, 75 J.B. Hunt drivers will help ensure the delivery of wreaths from Harrington, Maine, to cemeteries throughout the country.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005910/en/

J.B. Hunt will use 11 custom wrapped tractors and trailers for Wreaths Across America. (Photo: Business Wire)

J.B. Hunt will use 11 custom wrapped tractors and trailers for Wreaths Across America. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We look forward to participating in this event each year,” said John Roberts, president and CEO of J.B. Hunt. “As we gather to celebrate family during the holiday season, it’s important that we remember those who have served to make that possible. Each headstone represents a hero, and with each wreath we share our appreciation.”

J.B. Hunt employees in Northwest Arkansas will join volunteers at Fayetteville National Cemetery on Wreaths Across America Day, December 18, for a wreath-laying ceremony. The company will hold a support rally on December 17 at its corporate headquarters with special guest Jim McCloughan, a U.S. Army veteran who earned the Medal of Honor for his service in the Vietnam War.

This year, J.B. Hunt will deliver 32 loads of wreaths to cemeteries nationwide, including Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dayton National Cemetery, Fayetteville National Cemetery, Georgia National Cemetery, Marietta National Cemetery, and Salisbury National Cemetery, among others. J.B. Hunt has customized 11 tractors and 4 trailers with a military-themed wrap to complete the delivery.

The theme for the 2021 Wreaths Across America campaign is “Live Up to Their Legacy.” All J.B. Hunt drivers for Wreaths Across America are veterans or have a direct association with a veteran. In 2020, approximately 1.7 million wreaths were placed on veteran headstones at more than 2,500 locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad during Wreaths Across America Day.

About J.B. Hunt
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 958 M - -
Net income 2021 730 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 045 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,3x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 21 087 M 21 087 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 30 309
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 200,80 $
Average target price 192,95 $
Spread / Average Target -3,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Chairman
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nicholas Hobbs COO, EVP & President-Dedicated Contract Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.46.94%21 087
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.83.89%41 280
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.105.10%9 762
SAIA, INC.80.30%8 554
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.31.36%6 826
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.20.09%3 150