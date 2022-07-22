Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBHT   US4456581077

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:26 2022-07-22 am EDT
172.78 USD   +0.52%
09:59aJB Hunt Transport Services Board Adopts $500 Million Stock Buyback Plan
MT
09:46aJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Additional $500-Million Share Repurchase Authorization
BU
07/20J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Additional $500-Million Share Repurchase Authorization

07/22/2022 | 09:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced today that its Board of Directors adopted a new share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of an additional $500 million of the Company’s common stock. The specific timing and amount of the repurchase will vary based on market conditions, cash flows, securities law limitations and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended, extended or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
09:59aJB Hunt Transport Services Board Adopts $500 Million Stock Buyback Plan
MT
09:46aJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Additional $500-Million Share Repurchase A..
BU
07/20J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/20J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on Aug..
CI
07/20J.B. Hunt Transport Services Appoints Shelley Simpson President Effective Aug 1
MT
07/20J.B. Hunt Transport Services Names Shelley Simpson as President
MT
07/20J.B. Hunt Announces Shelley Simpson as President
BU
07/20J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/20Cowen Adjusts JB Hunt Transport Services' Price Target to $193 from $188, Keeps Market ..
MT
07/20Raymond James Adjusts JB Hunt Transport Services' Price Target to $200 from $190, Keeps..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 881 M - -
Net income 2022 1 014 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 0,93%
Capitalization 18 011 M 18 011 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 33 045
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 171,89 $
Average target price 195,83 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Vice President-Finance
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nicholas Hobbs COO, EVP & President-Dedicated Contract Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-15.91%18 011
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-21.26%31 986
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-15.94%8 473
SAIA, INC.-36.30%5 653
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-14.70%5 563
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.-12.48%2 714