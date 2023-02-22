Advanced search
    JBHT   US4456581077

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-21 pm EST
184.00 USD   -2.31%
09:13aJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
Minority directors reach milestone 20% of Russell 3000 board seats
RE
02/21Minority directors reach milestone 20% of Russell 3000 board seats
RE
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

02/22/2023 | 09:13am EST
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Chief Executive Officer John Roberts, and Executive Vice President and President of Intermodal Darren Field will address the Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 7:30 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Investors may access the live presentation by visiting the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website. A presentation replay will also be available on the Investor Relations site following the event.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

Interested parties may view this press release on the company’s website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 958 M - -
Net income 2022 1 025 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 0,87%
Capitalization 19 081 M 19 081 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 33 045
Free-Float 49,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 184,00 $
Average target price 191,00 $
Spread / Average Target 3,80%
Managers and Directors
John N. Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Shelley Simpson President, Executive VP-People & HR
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Vice President-Finance
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.8.02%19 081
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.25.04%37 862
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.23.37%10 801
SAIA, INC.34.90%7 197
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.10.46%6 465
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.16.94%2 930