J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : Announces Participation in Upcoming Conference

08/31/2020 | 11:40am EDT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) today announced the company will present at the Cowen 2020 Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference on Wednesday, September, 9, 2020.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

Interested parties may view this press release on the company’s website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 166 M - -
Net income 2020 505 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 070 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,9x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 14 956 M 14 956 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,75x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 29 056
Free-Float 50,3%
Chart J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 137,48 $
Last Close Price 141,75 $
Spread / Highest target 9,35%
Spread / Average Target -3,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
James Kirk Thompson Chairman
Alfred Craig Harper Executive Vice President-Operations
John Kuhlow CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP-Finance
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.21.38%14 956
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.58.33%23 504
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.18.06%5 160
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.34.54%4 186
SAIA, INC.44.13%3 473
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.28.55%3 232
