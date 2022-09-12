Advanced search
    JBHT   US4456581077

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:28 2022-09-12 pm EDT
174.78 USD   +0.41%
08/16TRANSCRIPT : J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Presents at Deutsche Bank 2022 Transportation Conference, Aug-16-2022 11:00 AM
CI
08/11J.B. Hunt, University of Arkansas Collaboration Focuses on Future of Supply Chain
BU
08/04J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in the Deutsche Bank 2022 Transportation Conference
BU
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2022 Morgan Stanley Virtual 10th Annual Laguna Conference

09/12/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) President Shelley Simpson, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Finance John Kuhlow, and Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Spencer Frazier will address the 2022 Morgan Stanley Virtual 10th Annual Laguna Conference at 11:45 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, September 14. Investors may access the live presentation by visiting the Newsroom section of our website at www.jbhunt.com/our-company/newsroom. A presentation replay will also be made available on J.B. Hunt’s website following the event.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

Interested parties may view this press release on the company’s website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 941 M - -
Net income 2022 1 021 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 18 070 M 18 070 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 33 045
Free-Float 49,7%
Managers and Directors
John N. Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Shelley Simpson President, Executive VP-People & HR
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Vice President-Finance
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-14.84%18 070
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-25.00%30 044
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.00%9 237
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-18.06%5 344
SAIA, INC.-39.98%5 326
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.76.93%2 666