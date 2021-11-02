Log in
    JBHT   US4456581077

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Participation in the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference

11/02/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) Chief Operating Officer and President of Contract Services Nick Hobbs, Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Finance John Kuhlow, and SVP of Intermodal Pricing Stacey Griffin will address the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference at 3:45 p.m. eastern time on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Investors may access the live presentation by visiting the Newsroom section of our website at www.jbhunt.com/our-company/newsroom. A presentation replay will also be made available on J.B. Hunt’s website following the event.

Information presented at the conference may contain forward-looking statements made by the company that involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

Interested parties may view this press release on the company’s website.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than- truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 952 M - -
Net income 2021 730 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 002 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,6x
Yield 2021 0,62%
Capitalization 20 560 M 20 560 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 30 309
Free-Float 50,1%
Managers and Directors
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Chairman
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nicholas Hobbs COO, EVP & President-Dedicated Contract Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.43.27%20 560
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.74.89%39 946
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.101.85%9 956
SAIA, INC.81.48%8 610
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.33.63%6 857
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.16.52%3 057