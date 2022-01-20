Log in
    JBHT   US4456581077

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
  Report
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend

01/20/2022
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.40 (forty cents) per common share, an increase of 33% over the prior quarterly dividend, payable to stockholders of record on February 4, 2022. The dividend will be paid on February 18, 2022.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 921 M - -
Net income 2021 725 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 21 071 M 21 071 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 30 309
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 200,65 $
Average target price 209,00 $
Spread / Average Target 4,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Chairman
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nicholas Hobbs COO, EVP & President-Dedicated Contract Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-1.83%21 071
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-12.82%35 933
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.17%9 268
SAIA, INC.-17.17%7 405
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-6.86%6 439
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.-2.73%3 101