    JBHT   US4456581077

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58 2022-07-20 pm EDT
173.18 USD   -0.74%
03:01pJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
02:05pJ.B. Hunt Transport Services Appoints Shelley Simpson President Effective Aug 1
MT
01:53pJ.B. Hunt Transport Services Names Shelley Simpson as President
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

07/20/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.40 (forty cents) per common share. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record on August 5, 2022 and will be paid on August 19, 2022.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 813 M - -
Net income 2022 1 011 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 0,89%
Capitalization 18 281 M 18 281 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 33 045
Free-Float 50,3%
Technical analysis trends J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 174,46 $
Average target price 195,79 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Vice President-Finance
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nicholas Hobbs COO, EVP & President-Dedicated Contract Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.-14.65%18 281
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.-24.48%30 679
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.12%8 251
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.-18.99%5 715
SAIA, INC.-37.87%5 513
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.-13.01%2 697