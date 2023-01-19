Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    JBHT   US4456581077

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:15:15 2023-01-19 pm EST
188.38 USD   +1.82%
02:31pJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
11:36aDeutsche Bank Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services' Price Target to $214 From $228, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10:20aRaymond James Adjusts Price Target on JB Hunt Transport Services to $203 From $195, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

01/19/2023 | 02:31pm EST
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.42 (forty two cents) per common share, which is a 5% increase over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record on February 10, 2023 and will be paid on February 24, 2023.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 958 M - -
Net income 2022 1 025 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 227 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 19 156 M 19 156 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 33 045
Free-Float 49,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 185,02 $
Average target price 190,39 $
Spread / Average Target 2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John N. Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Shelley Simpson President, Executive VP-People & HR
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Vice President-Finance
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.1.11%19 156
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.10.85%34 875
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.5.91%9 322
SAIA, INC.13.63%6 412
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.2.51%5 999
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.11.85%2 846