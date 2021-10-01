Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBHT   US4456581077

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

10/01/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced today that it expects to issue third quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on Friday, October 15, 2021. It will hold a conference call from 9:00-10:00 a.m. CT on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions from the investment community. To participate in the call, dial 1-833-397-0851 (domestic) or 516-575-8759 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference ID: 1065188.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available immediately to interested parties on our web site, www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
09:31aJ.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date an..
BU
09/07INSIDER SELL : Hunt J B Transport Services
MT
09/02J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Announces Participation in the 2021 Morgan Stanley Vi..
BU
08/30FACTBOX-Stocks to watch as Ida takes toll on Louisiana, Mississippi
RE
08/30FACTBOX-Stocks to watch as Ida takes toll on Louisiana, Mississippi
RE
08/13J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Announces Participation in the 2021 Deutsche Bank Vir..
BU
08/05J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/03J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : HUNT J B TRANSPORT SERVICES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ..
AQ
07/28INSIDER TRENDS : JB Hunt Transport Services Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
07/21J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES : JB Hunt Transport Services Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.30..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 709 M - -
Net income 2021 707 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 17 591 M 17 591 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 30 309
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 167,22 $
Average target price 175,55 $
Spread / Average Target 4,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Chairman
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nicholas Hobbs COO, EVP & President-Dedicated Contract Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.22.37%17 591
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.50.20%33 119
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.97.74%9 534
SAIA, INC.31.65%6 246
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.17.20%6 041
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.16.01%3 007