J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

04/06/2021
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced today that it expects to issue first quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, April 15, 2021. It will hold a conference call from 4:00-5:00 p.m. CT on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions from the investment community. To participate in the call, dial 1-833-397-0851 (domestic) or 516-575-8759 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference ID: 4345296

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available immediately to interested parties on our website, www.jbhunt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 848 M - -
Net income 2021 653 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 052 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 18 083 M 18 083 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 30 309
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 155,13 $
Last Close Price 171,07 $
Spread / Highest target 5,22%
Spread / Average Target -9,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Chairman
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nicholas Hobbs COO, EVP & President-Dedicated Contract Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.24.26%18 083
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.26.19%28 802
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.44.88%7 097
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.26.10%6 522
SAIA, INC.32.54%6 260
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.23.20%3 282
