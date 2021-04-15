Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.    JBHT

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2021

04/15/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • First Quarter 2021 Revenue: $2.62 billion; up 15%
  • First Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $207.7 million; up 34%
  • First Quarter 2021 EPS: $1.37 vs. $0.98

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced first quarter 2021 net earnings of $146.6 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.37 vs. first quarter 2020 net earnings of $104.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted share.

Total operating revenue for the current quarter was $2.62 billion compared with $2.28 billion for the first quarter 2020. All segments contributed to the year-over-year increase in revenue. Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT) grew revenue 56% and 43%, respectively, as both segments were able to secure capacity in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360°® for customers, particularly following the weather-related disruptions in the quarter. Final Mile Services® (FMS) revenue grew 31% primarily from new contractual business onboarded over the past year. Dedicated Contract Services® (DCS®) revenue grew 7% driven primarily by a 6% improvement in fleet productivity and a modestly larger fleet. Intermodal (JBI) revenue grew 2%, as a 5% increase in gross revenue per load was partially offset by a 3% reduction in volumes. All segments experienced weather-related volume disruptions in the quarter, but the impact was the most significant in JBI. Current quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharges, increased approximately 17% vs. first quarter 2020.

Total freight transactions in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 increased to $443 million in the first quarter 2021 compared to $294 million in the prior year quarter. ICS revenue on the platform increased 53% to $359 million versus a year ago. JBI and JBT executed approximately $32 million and $51 million, respectively, of their third-party dray, independent contractor and power-only capacity costs through the platform during the quarter.

Operating income for the current quarter increased 34% to $207.7 million versus $154.7 million for the first quarter 2020. Prior year results included a $12.3 million charge for a one-time COVID-related bonus to frontline employees who kept the country’s freight moving during the pandemic, an $8.2 million pre-tax accrual related to the revenue divisions owed to BNSF Railway Company, and $3.4 million of additional stock compensation expense related to the acceleration of equity award vesting for executive retirements. Current period operating income was negatively impacted by approximately $8 million from COVID-related expenses. The benefit from increased revenue was partially offset by higher purchased transportation expense, driver wages and recruiting costs, higher salary and wages for non-driver personnel, higher insurance premiums, continued investment in legacy IT systems upgrades, and new systems development costs.

Net interest expense for the current quarter was flat from first quarter 2020 with similar outstanding debt levels and interest rates.

The effective income tax rate decreased to 25.1% in the current quarter compared to 26.5% in the first quarter 2020. We continue to expect our 2021 annual tax rate to be between 24.0% and 25.0%.

Segment Information:

Intermodal (JBI)

  • First Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $1.18 billion; up 2%
  • First Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $107.5 million; up 5%

Intermodal volumes decreased 3% over the same period in 2020. Eastern network loads declined 3%, while transcontinental loads declined by 2%. Volumes were impacted by severe weather-related events in the quarter, in addition to the challenges that were already present as a result of rail congestion and service issues stemming from elevated demand levels and labor challenges across the supply chain. Severe weather-related events are estimated to have negatively impacted volumes by approximately 25,000 loads, or 5%, primarily in the month of February, but network-related disruptions continued to impact service and volumes in March. Segment gross revenue increased 2% from the prior year period, reflecting the 3% decrease in volume offset by a 5% increase in gross revenue per load, which is a combination of freight mix, customer rates, and fuel surcharges. Excluding fuel, revenue per load increased 6%.

Operating income increased by 5% in the current quarter compared to prior year quarter. The prior year period included an $8.2 million accrual related to our adjusted calculation of the revenue divisions owed to BNSF and approximately $4.0 million for the one-time COVID-related bonus. Excluding these items, operating income decreased 6% primarily from disruptions stemming from severe weather-related events in the quarter that further deteriorated network fluidity and challenges already present as a result of rail congestion, strong demand, and a tight labor market. Higher driver wages and recruiting costs and higher salary and wages for non-driver personnel also contributed to the decline. The current period ended with approximately 99,000 units of trailing capacity and 5,740 power units in the dray fleet.

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

  • First Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $580 million; up 7%
  • First Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $74.3 million; up 2%

DCS revenue increased 7% during the current quarter over the same period 2020. Productivity (revenue per truck per week) increased approximately 6% vs. 2020. Productivity excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased approximately 5% from a year ago primarily from higher utilization of assets, contracted indexed-based price escalators, and less equipment idled in the quarter. A net additional 203 revenue-producing trucks were in the fleet by the end of the quarter versus the prior year period. Customer retention rates remain above 98%.

Operating income increased by 2% from the prior year quarter. The prior year period included approximately $6.5 million of the one-time COVID-related bonus in the quarter. Excluding this expense, operating income decreased approximately 6% year-over-year. The benefits of higher productivity, which includes less idled equipment, were more than offset by increases in driver wages and recruiting costs and higher salaries and wages for non-driver personnel.

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

  • First Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $525 million; up 56%
  • First Quarter 2021 Operating Income/(Loss): $7.3 million; compared to $(18.9) million

Operating Loss in Q1’20

ICS revenue increased 56% during the quarter compared to the first quarter 2020. Revenue growth was driven primarily from a 58% increase in revenue per load which was favorably impacted by higher spot and contractual rates as compared to the first quarter 2020. Segment volumes declined 1% from the prior year primarily due to customer freight mix changes, while truckload volumes increased 10% during the quarter. Contractual volumes represented approximately 49% of the total load volume and 35% of the total revenue in the current quarter compared to 67% and 54%, respectively, in first quarter 2020. Of the total reported ICS revenue, approximately $359 million was executed through the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 platform compared to $235 million in first quarter 2020.

Operating income increased to $7.3 million compared to an operating loss of $18.9 million in the first quarter 2020. Benefits from increased scale in the Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 platform, combined with higher gross margins, were partially offset by investments in personnel expense and technology advancements compared to the same period in 2020. Gross profit margins increased to 12.4% in the current period versus 9.6%. ICS carrier base increased 24%.

Final Mile Services (FMS)

  • First Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $202 million; up 31%
  • First Quarter 2021 Operating Income/(Loss): $8.5 million; compared to $(3.3) million

Operating Loss in Q1’20

FMS revenue increased 31% compared to the same period in 2020. Stop count within FMS increased 37% during the current quarter versus a year ago, primarily from the addition of multiple customer contracts implemented over the last year. Productivity (revenue per stop) decreased approximately 4% compared to the prior year period primarily from a shift in the mix of business between asset and asset-light operations.

Operating income increased to $8.5 million from the prior year’s operating loss of $3.3 million driven primarily by increases in revenue, partially offset by investments in service quality performance controls across the network, higher salary and wages for non-driver personnel and increased purchased transportation costs. The prior year quarter included approximately $1.3 million of the one-time COVID-related bonus.

Truck (JBT)

  • First Quarter 2021 Segment Revenue: $150 million; up 43%
  • First Quarter 2021 Operating Income: $10.2 million; up 472%

JBT revenue increased 43% from the same period in 2020. Revenue excluding fuel surcharges increased 46% as a result of a 6% increase in load count, a 38% increase in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue, and an 8% increase in average length of haul. Load count growth and the length of haul increase were primarily driven by the continued expansion of J.B. Hunt 360box™ which leverages the J.B. Hunt 360 platform to access drop-trailer capacity for customers across our transportation network. Revenue per loaded mile excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased approximately 28% year-over-year while comparable contractual customer rates were up approximately 14% compared to the same period 2020. The current period ended with 8,571 trailers and 1,716 tractors, compared to 7,391 and 1,887 respectively.

Operating income increased to $10.2 million from $1.8 million in the first quarter 2020. The prior year period included approximately $0.5 million of the one-time COVID-related bonus. Benefits from increased load counts and revenue per load were partially offset by increases in purchased transportation expense and higher salary and wage expenses for non-driving personnel related to the continued expansion of 360box and increased usage of non-asset power.

Cash Flow and Capitalization:

At March 31, 2021, we had a total of $1.30 billion outstanding on various debt instruments which is comparable to the total debt levels at December 31, 2020.

Our net capital expenditures for the first quarter 2021 approximated $86 million compared to $129 million for the first quarter 2020. At March 31, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of $553 million.

In the first quarter 2021, we purchased approximately 34,000 shares of common stock for approximately $5 million. At March 31, 2021, we had approximately $498 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Actual shares outstanding at March 31, 2021, approximated 105.7 million.

Conference Call Information:

The company will hold a conference call today at 4:00-5:00 p.m. CDT to discuss the quarterly earnings. To participate in the call, dial 1-833-397-0851 (domestic) or 516-575-8759 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference ID: 4345296. A replay of the call will be posted on its website here later this evening.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available to interested parties on our website, www.jbhunt.com.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

 
 

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

% Of

 

 

 

 

% Of

Amount

 

Revenue

 

 

Amount

 

Revenue

 
Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues $

2,388,034

$

2,045,694

Fuel surcharge revenues

230,115

235,132

Total operating revenues

2,618,149

100.0

%

2,280,826

100.0

%

 
Operating expenses
Rents and purchased transportation

1,352,301

51.7

%

1,136,151

49.8

%

Salaries, wages and employee benefits

620,032

23.7

%

574,249

25.2

%

Depreciation and amortization

137,545

5.3

%

130,095

5.7

%

Fuel and fuel taxes

113,040

4.3

%

101,123

4.4

%

Operating supplies and expenses

81,698

3.1

%

85,598

3.8

%

General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions

44,891

1.7

%

45,165

1.9

%

Insurance and claims

38,030

1.5

%

32,361

1.4

%

Operating taxes and licenses

13,814

0.5

%

13,312

0.6

%

Communication and utilities

9,146

0.3

%

8,031

0.4

%

Total operating expenses

2,410,497

92.1

%

2,126,085

93.2

%

Operating income

207,652

7.9

%

154,741

6.8

%

Net interest expense

12,024

0.4

%

12,036

0.5

%

Earnings before income taxes

195,628

7.5

%

142,705

6.3

%

Income taxes

49,022

1.9

%

37,871

1.7

%

Net earnings $

146,606

5.6

%

$

104,834

4.6

%

Average diluted shares outstanding

106,816

106,950

Diluted earnings per share $

1.37

$

0.98

 
 

Financial Information By Segment

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 
 

Three Months Ended March

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

% Of

 

 

 

 

% Of

Amount

 

Total

 

 

Amount

 

Total

 
Revenue
 
Intermodal $

1,177,131

 

45

%

$

1,149,720

 

50

%

Dedicated

579,958

 

22

%

541,746

 

24

%

Integrated Capacity Solutions

524,946

 

20

%

335,494

 

15

%

Final Mile Services

201,883

 

8

%

153,629

 

7

%

Truck

149,531

 

6

%

104,925

 

4

%

Subtotal

2,633,449

 

101

%

2,285,514

 

100

%

Intersegment eliminations

(15,300

)

(1

%)

(4,688

)

(0

%)

Consolidated revenue $

2,618,149

 

100

%

$

2,280,826

 

100

%

 
 
Operating income
 
Intermodal $

107,468

 

52

%

$

102,275

 

66

%

Dedicated

74,339

 

36

%

72,890

 

47

%

Integrated Capacity Solutions

7,269

 

3

%

(18,898

)

(12

%)

Final Mile Services

8,498

 

4

%

(3,300

)

(2

%)

Truck

10,173

 

5

%

1,779

 

1

%

Other (1)

(95

)

(0

%)

(5

)

(0

%)

Operating income $

207,652

 

100

%

$

154,741

 

100

%

 
(1) Includes corporate support activity
 
Operating Statistics by Segment
(unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended March

2021

 

 

 

2020

 
Intermodal
 
Loads

478,285

 

491,290

 

Average length of haul

1,687

 

1,678

 

Revenue per load $

2,461

 

$

2,340

 

Average tractors during the period *

5,718

 

5,487

 

Tractors (end of period) *

5,744

 

5,492

 

Trailing equipment (end of period)

99,043

 

96,480

 

Average effective trailing equipment usage

94,603

 

85,032

 

 
 
Dedicated
 
Loads

942,220

 

879,009

 

Average length of haul

162

 

163

 

Revenue per truck per week** $

4,576

 

$

4,326

 

Average trucks during the period***

9,961

 

9,725

 

Trucks (end of period) ***

9,951

 

9,748

 

Trailing equipment (end of period)

27,283

 

27,673

 

 
 
Integrated Capacity Solutions
 
Loads

292,365

 

295,747

 

Revenue per load $

1,796

 

$

1,134

 

Gross profit margin

12.4

%

9.6

%

Employee count (end of period)

936

 

1,166

 

Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period)

107,700

 

87,100

 

Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions) $

359.0

 

$

234.9

 

 
 
Final Mile Services
 
Stops

1,676,025

 

1,224,442

 

Average trucks during the period***

1,514

 

1,304

 

 
 
Truck
 
Loads

103,062

 

97,478

 

Loaded miles (000)

46,140

 

40,564

 

Nonpaid empty mile percentage

16.3

%

18.4

%

Revenue per tractor per week** $

4,281

 

$

4,012

 

Average tractors during the period *

1,734

 

1,814

 

 
Tractors (end of period)
Company-owned

798

 

807

 

Independent contractor

918

 

1,080

 

Total tractors

1,716

 

1,887

 

 
Trailers (end of period)

8,571

 

7,391

 

 
* Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors
** Using weighted workdays
*** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks
 
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
 

March 31, 2021

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $

552,970

$

313,302

Accounts receivable, net

1,219,162

1,124,403

Prepaid expenses and other

359,867

404,412

Total current assets

2,131,999

1,842,117

Property and equipment

5,953,231

5,908,710

Less accumulated depreciation

2,302,310

2,219,816

Net property and equipment

3,650,921

3,688,894

Other assets, net

379,686

397,337

$

6,162,606

$

5,928,348

 
 
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable $

641,887

$

587,510

Claims accruals

279,315

276,056

Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

161,311

130,943

Other accrued expenses

83,887

90,294

Total current liabilities

1,166,400

1,084,803

 
Long-term debt

1,301,430

1,305,424

Other long-term liabilities

249,692

245,961

Deferred income taxes

723,018

692,022

Stockholders' equity

2,722,066

2,600,138

$

6,162,606

$

5,928,348

 
 
 
Supplemental Data
(unaudited)
 
 

March 31, 2021

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 
Actual shares outstanding at end of period (000)  

105,671

105,654

 
Book value per actual share outstanding at end of period   $

25.76

$

24.61

 
 
 
 

Three Months Ended March

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 
Net cash provided by operating activities (000)   $

364,658

$

249,163

 
Net capital expenditures (000)   $

85,854

$

128,736

 
 

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
04:11pHUNT J B TRANSPORT SERVICES INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
04:07pJ.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.  : Reports Revenues and Earnings for the Firs..
BU
04:07pJ B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Earnings Flash (JBHT) J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICE..
MT
12:29pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Hunt(J.B.)Transport, 33.3% Follow-Through Indicator,..
MT
10:48aJ B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Raymond James Adjusts JB Hunt Transport Services'..
MT
04/14J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on J.B. Hunt Tra..
MT
04/13J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Getting Ready for Roadcheck | J.B. Hunt
PU
04/12J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Susquehanna Adjusts Price Target on J.B. Hunt Tra..
MT
04/12J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.  : quaterly earnings release
04/09J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Evercore ISI Adjusts JB Hunt Transport Services' ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 900 M - -
Net income 2021 651 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 101 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 17 883 M 17 883 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 30 309
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 163,00 $
Last Close Price 169,18 $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Chairman
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nicholas Hobbs COO, EVP & President-Dedicated Contract Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.24.71%17 883
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.27.23%28 988
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.42.62%6 953
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.28.37%6 639
SAIA, INC.32.31%6 228
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.22.18%3 255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ