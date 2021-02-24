J B Hunt Transport Services : Meet our ERGs AAmERG

Log in
02/24/2021 | 03:19pm EST
At J.B. Hunt, we believe a diverse and inclusive workforce helps us represent the broad cross-section of ideas, values, and beliefs of our employees, customers, suppliers, and communities. We are always working to enhance and advance diversity and inclusion within our culture and strive to create an environment where everyone is and feels welcome, valued, respected, included, and heard.

Our employee resource groups are open to all employees and are designed to offer our people opportunities to grow their professional network, give back to the community, and enhance their work experience.

AAmERG

Our African American Employee Resource Group (AAmERG) works to support African American employee engagement, growth, and professional development while producing a workplace culture that values the inclusion and diversity of African American employees.

'For AAmERG, this was an opportunity for us as a company, and as well as employees to provide just a workplace culture that truly valued the African American employee diversity and inclusion,' said member Tiffany, senior manager of business HR for corporate and an AAmERG member.

'I think it's important that we shine on our achievements in the African American culture,' said Maria, Engineering and Technology manager and AAmERG member. 'I feel that it's important that we always look back at what we've done in the past, what we contribute currently in the present, and what our future leaders look like.'

To hear more stories visit our Careers blog!

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 20:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
