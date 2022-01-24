J B Hunt Transport Services : SUMMARY OF COMPENSATION ARRANGEMENTS WITH NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD - Form 8-K

(1)

The Company has a performance-based bonus program that is related to the Company's operating income for calendar year 2022 (the "2022 Company Bonus Plan"). According to the 2022 Company Bonus Plan, each of the Company's named executive officers may earn a bonus ranging from zero to 60% of the executives' annual base salary. The Company also has a Performance Growth Incentive bonus plan for calendar year 2022 (the "2022 PGI Bonus Plan") that is related to the Company's net revenue and earnings before taxes for calendar year 2022. Under the plan, John Roberts, as CEO and President, may earn a bonus ranging from zero to 125% of his annual base salary. Each other named executive officer may earn a PGI bonus ranging from zero to 100% of his or her annual base salary.