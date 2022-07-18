J B Hunt Transport Services : Sustainability Document

2021 was a milestone year for J.B. Hunt. It marked our 60th year as a company, a significant achievement made possible through our ability to innovate, grow and excel with our customers. Over the past year we achieved new heights in technology, service and sustainability. All of which are united by our mission to create the most efficient transportation network in North America. Even in the midst of historical growth, our company remains anchored in the values that have been true since 1961. Reflecting on 60 years of excellence reaffirmed the identity and defining characteristics of the J.B. Hunt brand: People you trust. Technology that empowers. Capacity to deliver. Our investments today and moving forward represent these three defining principles that advance J.B. Hunt's effort to disrupt the industry, accelerate the speed at which we serve customers and lead transportation into a more sustainable future. Focusing On Our People Our people are our difference makers. They are the source behind every successful customer relationship and delivery. By striving to support and empower the whole individual, we are rewarded with happier, healthier, more engaged employees that provide valuable

contributions to our organization. Over the past year, J.B. Hunt has placed a strategic focus on helping employees advance their professional growth and providing enhanced benefits that support a fulfilling balance between career and home life as well as access to many mental health resources. The company also furthered its commitment to foster an inclusive workplace culture by creating the Inclusion Office to guide our focus on advancing inclusivity efforts. Most recently, we launched the J.B. Hunt Inclusion Council, consisting of senior leaders across the company who serve as a voice for our people and help drive consistent inclusion best practices. We are proud to say our ongoing efforts to build an exceptional culture of inclusion have led J.B. Hunt to earn the distinction of being named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes for the second consecutive year. 2021 also marked the return of our Million Mile Celebration at corporate headquarters in Lowell following a one- year break during the pandemic. Over the two-week celebration we recognized 116 company drivers who reached two million-

plus miles driven without a preventable accident. In April of this year, we continued that celebration with an additional 69 drivers joining the elite group and participating in the Million Mile Walk of Fame. Since hosting the first ceremony in 2001, J.B. Hunt has awarded more than $33 million in safe driver bonuses. Investing in Technology Innovative solutions are fundamental to who we are as a company, and we continue investing in technology that empowers smarter, more efficient supply chain decisions. Over the past five years, we have made significant investments to our technology platform J.B. Hunt 360° to expand reach and capability, enhance visibility of freight to more carriers and streamline the booking process. Today, nearly one in every three trucks on the highway is accessible through J.B. Hunt 360°, and the platform's industry-leading multimodal freight marketplace processed $2 billion of freight transactions in 2021.