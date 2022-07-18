J B Hunt Transport Services : Sustainability Document
07/18/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
2021 SUSTAINABILITY DATA SUPPLEMENT
2021 HIGHLIGHTS
Avoided an estimated 3.6 million MT of CO2e emissions by convertingover-the-roadloads
to intermodal
Our drivers avoided an additional estimated 1.6 million empty miles with JB Hunt 360°®
Created additional efficiencies and cost savings across supply chains by processing more than 1.3 million loads through J.B. Hunt 360° and providing access to
nearly 889,000 trucks
Continued fleet modernization resulting in improved fuel efficiency and saving more than 20,000 MT CO2e
Increased total biogenic fuel consumption in our assets from 8% to 11% year-over-year,driven by using more than
8 million incremental gallons
of renewable diesel
Announced $1 million
endowed scholarship fund
to advance the Sam M. Walton College of Business' focus on sustainability and inclusion in the supply chain and provided a $250,000 gift to accelerate the college's current projects
Administered more
than 34,000 COVID-19
vaccine doses
for employees and community
members at vaccine clinics on our corporate campus and field locations with large employee populations
Formally launched our Inclusion Office with the mission of enriching lives by creating an inclusive culture where all people feel welcomed, valued, respected, safe and heard
Exceeded $6.3 million in company and employee contributions toward Healthcare, Veterans, Crisis Management and Education giving pillars
Recognized 275 drivers as part of our Million Mile Safe Driver Program, surpassing $33 million in bonuses awarded tomillion-miledrivers since the inception of the program, which honors drivers who reach one million or more miles without a preventable accident
CEO MESSAGE
2021 was a milestone year for J.B. Hunt. It marked our 60th year as a company, a significant achievement made possible through our ability to innovate, grow and excel with our customers. Over the past year we achieved new heights in technology, service and sustainability. All of which are united by our mission to create the most efficient transportation network in North America.
Even in the midst of historical growth, our company remains anchored in the values that have been true since 1961. Reflecting on 60 years of excellence reaffirmed the identity and defining characteristics of the J.B. Hunt brand: People you trust. Technology that empowers. Capacity to deliver. Our investments today and moving forward represent these three defining principles that advance J.B. Hunt's effort to disrupt the industry, accelerate the speed at which we serve customers
and lead transportation into a more sustainable future.
Focusing On Our People
Our people are our difference makers. They are the source behind every successful customer relationship and delivery. By striving to support and empower the whole individual, we are rewarded with happier, healthier, more engaged employees that provide valuable
contributions to our organization. Over the past year, J.B. Hunt has placed a strategic focus on helping employees advance their professional growth and providing enhanced benefits that support a fulfilling balance between career and home
life as well as access to many mental health resources.
The company also furthered its commitment to foster an inclusive workplace culture by creating the Inclusion Office to guide our focus on advancing inclusivity efforts.
Most recently, we launched the J.B. Hunt Inclusion Council, consisting of senior leaders across the company who serve as a voice for our people and help drive consistent inclusion best practices. We are proud to say our ongoing efforts to build an exceptional culture of inclusion have led J.B. Hunt to earn the distinction of being named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes for the second consecutive year.
2021 also marked the return of our Million Mile Celebration at corporate headquarters in Lowell following a one- year break during the pandemic. Over the two-week celebration we recognized 116 company drivers who reached two million-
plus miles driven without a preventable accident. In April of this year, we continued that celebration with an additional 69 drivers joining the elite group and participating in the Million Mile Walk of Fame. Since hosting the first ceremony in 2001, J.B. Hunt has awarded more than $33 million in safe driver bonuses.
Investing in Technology
Innovative solutions are fundamental to who we are as a company, and we continue investing in technology that empowers smarter, more efficient supply chain decisions. Over the past five years, we have made significant investments to our technology platform J.B. Hunt 360° to expand reach and capability, enhance visibility of freight to more carriers and streamline the booking process. Today, nearly one in every three trucks on the highway is accessible through
J.B. Hunt 360°, and the platform's industry-leading multimodal freight marketplace processed $2 billion of freight transactions in 2021.
Efficiency and sustainability are often interconnected, and J.B. Hunt 360° has provided the freight visibility to find the loads needed for our company drivers to avoid an estimated nearly six million empty miles since 2020.
Increasing Sustainable Capacity
Last year leading financial and economic news outlet Investor's Business Daily ranked J.B. Hunt fourth on its list of Best ESG Companies for 2021, a testament to our dedication and progress to improving our carbon footprint.
For more than 60 years, J.B. Hunt has been creating, adapting and expanding its services to deliver on the capacity needs of customers. We pioneered double-stack intermodal transportation with rail providers and have remained the standard bearer of the industry for three decades. Intermodal is the most widely available and impactful mode of transportation for cutting carbon emissions, reducing a shipment's carbon footprint by 60% compared to over-the- road transport. Our intermodal container count exceeded 100,000 units in 2021, solidifying J.B. Hunt's status as the largest company-owned intermodal fleet in North America. Last year, J.B. Hunt avoided an estimated 3.6 million metric tons of CO2e emissions by converting over-the-road loads to intermodal, helping earn the
SmartWay Excellence Award from the Environmental Protection Agency for the 12th consecutive year. Over the next
3 to 5 years, we plan to grow that capacity by as much as 40%, furthering the opportunity for customers to improve the sustainability of their operations. Additionally, we expanded our drop-and- hook freight program J.B. Hunt 360box® with 3,000 new trailers. With its ability to turn loads faster, reduce empty miles and improve driver productivity, 360box continues to improve efficiency for shippers and carriers.
In addition to the sustainable opportunities we offer today, J.B. Hunt is actively engaging with companies focusing on the future of transportation technology. As an industry leader, it is important for us to be involved early in the development stages to ensure that implementation will improve efficiency while enhancing safety. Last year we completed our first test run with autonomous vehicle technology developer Waymo, moving freight for a leading customer along I-45 between Houston and Dallas. Following its success, we extended that collaboration, and in the next few years, J.B. Hunt and Waymo will complete the first fully autonomous commercial freight transport. Furthermore, we continue adopting alternate fuel sources and testing electric vehicles
so that we are adequately prepared to
incorporate them into our fleet when all the necessary factors are in place.
With this data supplement to our last sustainability report, we hope to bring transparency to our efforts and continue to raise the bar for others in the industry. We are excited about this progress and are proud to be leaders in sustainable transportation, helping to drive the industry toward a low-carbon future.
John N. Roberts, III
President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
AWARDS & RECOGNITION
Recognized by ALAN in 2021 for Outstanding Contribution to Disaster Relief Award.
Recognized in 2021 for sustainability leadership under CN's EcoConnexions Partnership Program.
Awarded the Bronze Medal by EcoVadis in recognition of sustainability achievement in 2021.
Received the Secretary of
Defense Employer Support
Freedom Award in 2021.
Named Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider from Food Logistics for 9th time in 2021.
Named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes.
Named One of the World's Best Employers in 2021 by Forbes.
Named One of the Best Employers by State in 20201 by Forbes.
Ranked #315, 2021 Fortune 500 list
Named to the FreightTech 25 list for 2021 by FreightWaves.
Named on the Heavy-Duty
Trucking's 2021 Top Green Fleets.
Ranked 4th on Investor's Business Daily's Best ESG Companies list for 2021.
Ranked #2, JOC Top 25
US Truckload Carriers
Named Top 100 3PL for the 12th consecutive year by Inbound
Logistics in 2021.
Named Top 75 Green Supply Chain Partner for 11th year by Inbound Logistics in 2021.
Named Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics in 2021.
Received Three Quest for Quality Awards from Logistics Management in 2021.
Received an A rating from MSCI in 2021.
Earned SmartWay® Excellence Award from the
EPA for 12th consecutive year in 2021.
USEPA 2021 SmartWay® High
Performer: Multimodal Carrier.
Ranked 1st on Transport Topics'
Top Dedicated Contract Carriers in 2021.
Ranked 4th on the Transport Topics' Top 100 List of Largest For-Hire Carriers for 2021 and 2022.
Ranked 5th on the Transport Topics' Top 50 Largest Logistics Companies in North America for 2021 and 2022.
Named Military Friendly Employer by
VIQTORY for 15th consecutive year.
Recognized as a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by WIT.
Individual Awards
Brandon Taylor, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Transportation, was awarded the Inclusive Leadership Award by the Inclusion Lab in 2021, and recognized by DiversityFIRST as one of the Top 100 African Americans in Business in 2022.
Company founder, Johnelle Hunt, was named a Legacy of Leadership Honoree at the 2021 Arkansas Business of the Year Awards.
Shelley Simpson, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Executive Vice President (EVP) of People and Human Resources, was recognized as one of the Top 100 Women in Supply Chain bySupply Chain Digitalon International Women's Day 2021. Simpson was also recognized by DiversityFIRST as one of 2021's Top 50 Human Resources Professionals.
Jessica Brooks, Vice President (VP) of Customer Experience, was named among the 2021 Top Women to Watch in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
