John Roberts As we look back on 2022, we are met with excitement to see the fruit of preparedness and resiliency that we planted over the past few years. J.B. Hunt remained anchored in our three foundational principles: people, technology, and capacity. Our commitment to these principles enabled us to address the many challenges throughout the year with energy and creativity, while positioning our organization for opportunities for long- term growth. Our formula is simple-stay rooted in our strong foundations while being adaptable enough to thrive in any market environment. Our industry-leading services and mode-neutral approach provided our customers with opportunities to unlock value without compromising service or capacity. In 2022, we celebrated some incredible achievements, which represent our continued focus on people, technology, and capacity. Looking ahead, we remain eager to follow through on our commitments and goals to deliver on our mission to create the most efficient transportation network in North America.

Shelley Simpson Environmental Initiative One of the initiatives we're most proud of is our ambitious goal to reduce J.B. Hunt's carbon emission intensity 32% by 2034 (with a 2019 baseline). Reaching this aggressive carbon intensity reduction goal will require existing and new solutions. Our roadmap to achieve this aspirational goal will help us to reduce our carbon emission intensity while holding true to our customer commitment to provide efficient, quality-driven, competitive supply chain solutions for moving their freight. As the largest company-owned intermodal fleet in North America, we own more than 115,000 53-foot containers supported by company-owned chassis and tractors. Converting over-the-road highway freight to rail intermodal is the most widely available ground transportation solution for avoiding carbon emissions, reducing a shipment's carbon footprint by an average of 60% compared to over-the- road truck transportation. We are well

positioned to help our customers reduce their carbon intensity through intermodal conversion. We estimate that in 2022, our intermodal segment helped to avoid 3.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent compared to transportation by truck alone. Our People Make the Difference We strive to be an employer that has a positive impact on our planet and the lives of our employees. At the heart of all our services and goals are our people, because our people make the difference. Our workplace culture empowers our people to bring their best and authentic selves to work each day, which reflects the progress we've made in creating an environment that welcomes inclusion, celebrates diversity, and encourages innovation - leading to exceptional customer value. By continuing to invest in our people, we are creating a strong company that delivers for our customers and communities. Developing an inclusive culture is what fuels our innovation and positions us to best serve the diverse world in which we operate. The benefits we offer employees support their overall well-being, ultimately leading to a healthy and focused workforce that can deliver excellence. And, creating opportunity through education helps prepare leaders and the workforce of the next generation, enriching our company and the industry for years to come. Last year, we were named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 by Forbes for the second consecutive year. Additionally, we were recognized again as a "Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation" by Women In Trucking and named a "Military Friendly Employer" by

VIQTORY for the sixteenth consecutive year. Today, we're proud to report that we have more than 5,000 members among our six employee resource groups (ERGs), the most recent of which we launched in 2022. We understand the vital role of these ERGs and the opportunities they present for employee professional development, community engagement, and networking. Our ERGs work to meet the needs of various groups, including female, LGBTQIA+, veteran, African American, Asian American, Latino, and Pacific Islander employees. Creating opportunities to help our employees connect, learn, and grow together is imperative to fostering inclusion among our people. We're proud to be a part of enriching the lives of our employees by promoting a sense of belonging when they come to work each day. Sustainable Growth in 2023 As 2023 brings new opportunities and challenges, we are encouraged by the advancements being made in technological solutions that will support the transition to a low-carbon economy and our carbon-emissions reduction goal. This includes technological advancements related to electric vehicles, biogenic fuels, and improvements in miles per gallon (MPG). While we must depend on other stakeholders and industries to fully realize our ambitious goal, J.B. Hunt plans to encourage, support, and monitor the advancements needed to achieve it. Despite operating more than 180,000 pieces of transportation equipment, our single greatest asset is our people. We continue to take care of the mental and physical health of our employees and honor the promises we make. As we often