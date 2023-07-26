2022 SUSTAINABILIT Y REPORT
Sustainability Highlights
Message from our CEO and President
Awards & Recognition
ESG Strategy
Aligning Sustainability to our Foundations
Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality
People You Trust
Investing in our People
Promoting a Culture of Safety
Developing Inclusion
Strengthening our Communities
Maintaining Corporate Governance and Business Integrity
Technology That Empowers
Technology & Sustainability
Working Toward a Low-Carbon Future
Advancing the Future of Freight
Leveraging Technology for Efficiencies
Securing Data and Enhancing Cybersecurity
Capacity To Deliver
Developing Capacity that Offers Efficiency
Supporting Sustainable Supply Chains
Appendix
Sustainability Data Tables
Content Indices
GRI
SASB
TCFD
2022 Sustainability Report | 2
Sustainability Highlights
3.6 Million
MT CO2e
Estimated emissions avoided by converting over-the-road loads to intermodal in 2022
3.5 Million+
Empty miles our drivers avoided with J.B. Hunt 360°® platform in 2022
1.4 million+
Loads processed through J.B. Hunt 360 platform in 2022, creating additional efficiencies and cost savings across supply chains
940,000+
Trucks accessible through J.B. Hunt 360° platform as of July 2023
29,000+
MT CO2e
Emissions avoided through continued fleet modernization and improved fuel efficiency in 2022
6.9 Million
Incremental gallons of biogenic fuel from increased renewable diesel consumption in our assets 11% to 14% year-over-year
$6.6 Million+
Company and employee contributions toward J.B. Hunt's company giving pillars of Healthcare, Veterans, Crisis Management and Education in 2022
5 Million
Safe miles driven by each Tony Broussard and Chuck Barrett, becoming the second and third J.B. Hunt drivers to reach this milestone
2022
The year that Sam M. Walton College of Business' program for studying supply chain was officially named the J.B. Hunt Transport Department of Supply Chain Management
$1 Million
Gifted to MD Anderson Cancer Center, ultimately leading to J.B. Hunt's induction into The Anderson Assembly Society
$8.8 Million+
In appreciation bonuses to full-time company drivers and full-time hourly maintenance and office employees in 2022 for the second consecutive year
15
Influential senior leaders from across the company who sit on our newly established Inclusion Council, which promotes Inclusion throughout our business
5,000+
Total shared members in our Employee Resource Groups, including the newest group Cultivating Asian American Pacific Islanders Together as Leaders (CAAPITAL)
699
Miles that FMS Driver José Rodriguez traveled to speak and represent drivers at the U.S. Department of Labor Hall of Honor induction ceremony, honoring all essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic
159,000+
Pieces of trailing capacity in total, including 16,000+ trailers made available through
J.B. Hunt 360box®
Message from our CEO and President
John Roberts
As we look back on 2022, we are met with excitement to see the fruit of preparedness and resiliency that we planted over the past few years. J.B. Hunt remained anchored in our three foundational principles: people, technology, and capacity. Our commitment to these principles enabled us to address the many challenges throughout the year with energy and creativity, while positioning our organization for opportunities for long- term growth. Our formula is simple-stay rooted in our strong foundations while being adaptable enough to thrive in any market environment. Our industry-leading services and mode-neutral approach provided our customers with opportunities to unlock value without compromising service or capacity. In 2022, we celebrated some incredible achievements, which represent our continued focus on people, technology, and capacity. Looking ahead, we remain eager to follow through on our commitments and goals to deliver on our mission to create the most efficient transportation network in North America.
Shelley Simpson
Environmental Initiative
One of the initiatives we're most proud of is our ambitious goal to reduce J.B. Hunt's carbon emission intensity 32% by 2034 (with a 2019 baseline). Reaching this aggressive carbon intensity reduction goal will require existing and new solutions. Our roadmap to achieve this aspirational goal will help us to reduce our carbon emission intensity while holding true to our customer commitment to provide efficient, quality-driven, competitive supply chain solutions for moving their freight.
As the largest company-owned intermodal fleet in North America, we own more than 115,000 53-foot containers supported by company-owned chassis and tractors. Converting over-the-road highway freight to rail intermodal is the most widely available ground transportation solution for avoiding carbon emissions, reducing a shipment's carbon footprint by an average of 60% compared to over-the- road truck transportation. We are well
positioned to help our customers reduce their carbon intensity through intermodal conversion. We estimate that in 2022, our intermodal segment helped to avoid
3.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent compared to transportation by truck alone.
Our People Make the Difference
We strive to be an employer that has a positive impact on our planet and the lives of our employees. At the heart of all our services and goals are our people, because our people make the difference. Our workplace culture empowers our people to bring their best and authentic selves to work each day, which reflects the progress we've made in creating an environment that welcomes inclusion, celebrates diversity, and encourages innovation - leading to exceptional customer value. By continuing to invest in our people, we are creating a strong company that delivers for our customers and communities. Developing an inclusive culture is what fuels our innovation and positions us to best serve the diverse world in which we operate. The benefits we offer employees support their overall well-being, ultimately leading to a healthy and focused workforce that can deliver excellence. And, creating opportunity through education helps prepare leaders and the workforce of the next generation, enriching our company and the industry for years to come.
Last year, we were named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2022 by Forbes for the second consecutive year. Additionally, we were recognized again as a "Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation" by Women In Trucking and named a "Military Friendly Employer" by
VIQTORY for the sixteenth consecutive year. Today, we're proud to report that we have more than 5,000 members among our six employee resource groups (ERGs), the most recent of which we launched in 2022. We understand the vital role of these ERGs and the opportunities they present for employee professional development, community engagement, and networking. Our ERGs work to meet the needs of various groups, including female, LGBTQIA+, veteran, African American, Asian American, Latino, and Pacific Islander employees. Creating opportunities to help our employees connect, learn, and grow together is imperative to fostering inclusion among our people. We're proud to be a part of enriching the lives of our employees by promoting a sense of belonging when they come to work each day.
Sustainable Growth in 2023
As 2023 brings new opportunities and challenges, we are encouraged by the advancements being made in technological solutions that will support the transition to a low-carbon economy and our carbon-emissions reduction goal. This includes technological advancements related to electric vehicles, biogenic fuels, and improvements in miles per gallon (MPG). While we must depend on other stakeholders and industries to fully realize our ambitious goal, J.B. Hunt plans to encourage, support, and monitor the advancements needed to achieve it.
Despite operating more than 180,000 pieces of transportation equipment, our single greatest asset is our people. We continue to take care of the mental and physical health of our employees and honor the promises we make. As we often
say, "we take care of our people, and our people take care of our business."
We are encouraged by the continued success of our company, evidenced by 22% year-over-year revenue growth from 2021 to 2022. Despite the shifting market dynamics, our focus on our foundational principles remains solid. We will continue to adapt and accelerate to advance our growth trajectory and strive to deliver long-term returns for our stakeholders.
John Roberts
CEO, J.B. Hunt Transport
Shelley Simpson
President, J.B. Hunt Transport
Awards & Recognition
2022
2023
Individual Awards
Named Top Food Chain Provider by Food Chain Digest
Named Top 100 3PL Provider for thirteenth consecutive year by Inbound Logistics
Named Top 100 Trucker for thirteenth consecutive year by Inbound Logistics
2 0 2 2
Named Top 75 Green Supply Chain Partner (G75) for twelfth consecutive year by Inbound Logistics
Received multiple Quest for Quality Awards from Logistics Management
Named Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider for tenth time by Food Logistics
Ranked second on Best ESG Companies list by Investor's Business Daily
Named to the FreightTech 25 list by FreightWaves for technology-oriented innovation
Named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes
Named Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by Women in Trucking
Named Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY for the sixteenth consecutive year
Named one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes
Recognized for our sustainability efforts as part of BNSF Sustainability Awards
Received an AA rating from MSCI
Received Thoroughbred Sustainability Partner Award from Norfolk Southern
Received Bronze Medal in recognition of sustainability achievement from EcoVadis
Received Excellence in Service Award by Isometric Technologies
Recognized again for sustainability leadership by CN EcoConnexions
Ranked #5 by Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics Company
Ranked #4 by Transport Topics Top 100 For-Hire Carriers
Top 100 Dedicated Contract Carriers by Transport Topics
Named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek
Named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek
Named Top 75 Green Supply Chain Partner (G75) for thirteenth consecutive year by Inbound Logistics
Included in the 2023 S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for our commitment to corporate sustainability and the transparent communication of our progress
Named Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY for seventeenth consecutive year
Recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune
Ranked #3 by Transport Topics Top 100 For-Hire Carriers
Ranked #5 by Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics Companies
Final Mile Services driver Andrew Waits was honored as the 2022 Goodyear Highway Hero for his quick thinking when he stepped in to protect and assist an injured motorcyclist with his prior knowledge from Emergency Medical Technician training until emergency services arrived.
President Shelley Simpson was recognized as the Woman of the Year in Innovation by Women's
Foundation of Arkansas, received the Excellence in Free Enterprise Award from Economics Arkansas, and named one of the Frozen & Refrigerated Women Achieving Remarkable Distinction (FoRWARD) by Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer, all in 2022.
Senior Vice President of Transportation Brandon Taylor was recognized by DiversityFIRST as one of the Top 100 Most Influential African American Leaders in Business and as a Racial Justice Champion by the National Conference on Racial & Social Justice in 2022.
Tori Longan, Senior Director of Sales, was named among the 2023 Top Women to Watch in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association
2022 Sustainability Report | 5
