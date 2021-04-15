Log in
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
J B Hunt Transport Services : PDF

04/15/2021
J.B. HUNT

Q1 2021 RESULTS

DISCLOSURE

This presentation and discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on J.B. Hunt's current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause future activities and results of operations to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. For further information, please refer to J.B. Hunt's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DISTINCT & COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES

Intermodal (JBI)

  • Largest, 100% 53' high-cube container fleet
  • Largest drayage fleet in North America
  • Priority loading and unloading at major rail terminals

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

  • Fleet creation, conversion, and augmentation
  • Design & implementation of value-driven supply chain solutions
  • On-sitemanagement

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

  • Non-assetbased offering of dry van, flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and LTL services.
  • 40- and 20-foot box domestic and international containers and international intermodal services
  • Services to all 50 States, Canada, and Mexico

Final Mile Services (FMS)

  • Largest final mile asset network in the US
  • Provider of both asset and non-asset big and bulky delivery and installation services
  • Nationwide fulfillment and retail-pooling distribution services

Truckload (JBT)

  • One of the largest capacity networks in North America
  • Instant tracking via the Internet
  • GPS trailer tracking

1Q 2021 Revenue Mix

6%

8%

JBI

45%

DCS

20%

ICS

FMS

JBT

22%

Percentage of 1Q 2021 Operating Income

by Business Segment

60%

52%

50%

36%

40%

30%

20%

3%

4%

5%

10%

0%

JBI

DCS

ICS

FMS

JBT

1Q 2021 RESULTS VS. 1Q 2020

OVERVIEW

1Q 2021 Revenue:

$2.62 billion; up 15%

1Q 2021 Revenue, excl. FSC:

$2.39 billion; up 17%

1Q 2021 Operating Income:

$207.7 million; up 34%

1Q 2021 EPS:

$1.37 vs. $0.98; up 40%

SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

Intermodal (JBI)

Revenue: $1.18 billion; up 2%

Operating Income: $107.5 million; up 5%

Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)

Revenue: $580 million; up 7%

Operating Income: $74.3 million; up 2%

Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)

Revenue: $525 million; up 56%

Operating Income: $7.3 million; compared to $(18.9) million Operating Loss in 1Q'20

Final Mile Services (FMS)

Revenue: $202 million; up 31%

Operating Income: $8.5 million; compared to $(3.3) million Operating Loss in 1Q'20

Truckload (JBT)

Revenue: $150 million; up 43%

Operating Income: $10.2 million; up 472%

4Q RESULTS CONSOLIDATED

$10,000

$9,000

$8,000

$7,000

$6,000

$5,000

$4,000

$3,000

$2,000

$1,000

$-

Revenue

(in millions)

$9,165$9,637

$8,615

$7,190

$6,555

$6,165 $6,188

$5,585

$2,281$2,618

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 1Q 20 1Q 21

Operating Income

(in millions)

$800

$734

$632

$716

$721

$681

$713

$700

$577

$624

$600

$500

$400

$300

$155

$208

$200

$100

$-

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1Q 20

1Q 21

Diluted EPS

$7.00

$6.18

$6.00

$4.77

$4.74

$5.00

$3.66

$3.81

$4.43

$4.00

$2.87

$3.16

$3.00

$2.00

$0.98

$1.37

$1.00

$-

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

1Q 20

1Q 21

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 21:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
