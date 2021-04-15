J B Hunt Transport Services : PDF

This presentation and discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on J.B. Hunt's current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause future activities and results of operations to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. For further information, please refer to J.B. Hunt's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
DISTINCT & COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES
Intermodal (JBI)
Largest, 100% 53' high-cube container fleet
Largest drayage fleet in North America
Priority loading and unloading at major rail terminals
Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)
Fleet creation, conversion, and augmentation
Design & implementation of value-driven supply chain solutions
On-sitemanagement
Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)
Non-assetbased offering of dry van, flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and LTL services.
40- and 20-foot box domestic and international containers and international intermodal services
Services to all 50 States, Canada, and Mexico
Final Mile Services (FMS)
Largest final mile asset network in the US
Provider of both asset and non-asset big and bulky delivery and installation services
Nationwide fulfillment and retail-pooling distribution services
Truckload (JBT)
One of the largest capacity networks in North America
Instant tracking via the Internet
GPS trailer tracking
1Q 2021 Revenue Mix
6%
8%
JBI
45%
DCS
20%
ICS
FMS
JBT
22%
Percentage of 1Q 2021 Operating Income
by Business Segment
60%
52%
50%
36%
40%
30%
20%
3%
4%
5%
10%
0%
JBI
DCS
ICS
FMS
JBT
1Q 2021 RESULTS VS. 1Q 2020
OVERVIEW
1Q 2021 Revenue:
$2.62 billion; up 15%
1Q 2021 Revenue, excl. FSC:
$2.39 billion; up 17%
1Q 2021 Operating Income:
$207.7 million; up 34%
1Q 2021 EPS:
$1.37 vs. $0.98; up 40%
SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
Intermodal (JBI)
Revenue: $1.18 billion; up 2%
Operating Income: $107.5 million; up 5%
Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)
Revenue: $580 million; up 7%
Operating Income: $74.3 million; up 2%
Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)
Revenue: $525 million; up 56%
Operating Income: $7.3 million; compared to $(18.9) million Operating Loss in 1Q'20
Final Mile Services (FMS)
Revenue: $202 million; up 31%
Operating Income: $8.5 million; compared to $(3.3) million Operating Loss in 1Q'20
