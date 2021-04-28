Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBHT

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J B Hunt Transport Services : Sustainability Document

04/28/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Reducing GHG emissions is crucial to the future of our company and our world. We are committed to achieving our shortterm goal of reducing our emissions intensity (metric tons of CO2-eper million Company-operated ton-miles)3% by 2025*. Our longer-termgoal is to reduce additional GHG emissions by converting at least 25% of our day cab and straight truck fleet to an alternative power fuel source by 2035.**

ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY STATEMENT

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.'s mission is to create the most efficient transportation network in North America. Part of our responsibility as we work toward our mission is to be a good steward in the use of natural resources. We are committed to environmental protection and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Our commitment to environmental sustainability is reflected through these practices:

SUPPLY CHAIN EFFICIENCY

• We lead the industry in converting overthe-road (OTR) shipments to intermodal, which is 250% more fuel efficient

• Using J.B. Hunt 360°®, we match shipments with the best mode to reduce resource consumption and optimize efficiency.

• We find the previously hidden value inside of supply chains by tapping into our multiple services to identify shipment consolidation opportunities for smaller, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) shipments.

  • The expansion of our temperature-controlled intermodal (TCI) container fleet provides new opportunity for OTR refrigerated transportation conversion.

EQUIPMENT AND SHIPPING SOLUTIONS

  • We maintain a modern fleet with an average truck age of a little over two years. Utilizing newer equipment ensures we employ emission-reduction technologies.
  • We choose to incorporate fuel-saving upgrades into our fleet, including the latest tractor aerodynamics, direct drive transmissions, idle reduction technologies, and automated manual transmissions with predictive cruise control.
  • We balance service requirements with fuel economy and safety by governing the max speed of our tractors.
  • Our 360box drop-and-hook shipment solution eliminates the unnecessary idling of trucks waiting for loading/unloading.

*Goal is based on 2019 metric tons of CO2-e per million Company-operatedton-miles of 117.1.

**Achieving this goal is unavoidably dependent on factors such as the availability of alternative vehicles with a total cost of ownership at least equivalent to that of diesel-powered equipment and that offer similar performance specifications including range, weight, reliability and uptime.

ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES

  • In 2020, we earned our eleventh, consecutive SmartWay Excellence Award from the Environmental Protection Agency and have been active in the program since its inception in 2004.
  • We educate our drivers on biodiversity protection, such as spill prevention, hazardous material handling and hauling, and even pest management to help prevent invasive pest species from spreading to new environments.
  • We are active in CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) and the Advanced Clean Transport Fleet Forum and are elevating conversations regarding the reduction of carbon emissions, use of alternative fuel sources, and sustainability in freight transportation.
  • All J.B. Hunt assets comply with North American greenhouse gas regulations.

FACILITY USAGE AND CARE

• To offset any new buildings we construct, we plant trees at building sites to help maintain the local habitat and comply with water management regulations.

  • In addition to installing LED lights in newer buildings, we will continue to convert to LED lighting in many existing buildings. We are also exploring the use of solar power at certain facilities.
  • We have recycle bins, water bottle fill stations, automated sinks, and automated lights in many of our buildings to help our employees participate in resource conservation and recycling.
  • Carpool parking spaces located at each of our corporate buildings encourage employees to carpool to work to save on fuel and reduce emissions.

J.B. Hunt's Environmental Policy Statement

2

APRIL 2021

Disclaimer

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 17:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
01:05pJ B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Sustainability Document
PU
04/27INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Disposition of JB Hunt..
MT
04/23INSIDER TRENDS : JB Hunt Transport Services Insider Receives Stock Award, Trend ..
MT
04/23INSIDER TRENDS : JB Hunt Transport Services Insider Gets Stock Award, Prolongs B..
MT
04/23INSIDER TRENDS : JB Hunt Transport Services Insider Receives Stock Award, Buy Tr..
MT
04/22HUNT J B TRANSPORT SERVICES INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security H..
AQ
04/22J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Lifts Quarterly Dividend by 7.1% to $0.30 a Share..
MT
04/22J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.  : Announces an Increase of Quarterly Dividen..
BU
04/20INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at JB Hunt Transport Services Acquires Stock Via Conver..
MT
04/16J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES  : Barclays Adjusts J.B. Hunt Transport Services PT ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 285 M - -
Net income 2021 697 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 277 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 17 926 M 17 926 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 30 309
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 174,86 $
Last Close Price 169,64 $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John N. Roberts President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Chairman
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Nicholas Hobbs COO, EVP & President-Dedicated Contract Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.22.77%17 926
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.29.88%29 961
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.52.57%7 307
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.27.37%6 587
SAIA, INC.31.53%6 296
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.13.59%3 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ