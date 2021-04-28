J B Hunt Transport Services : Sustainability Document

Reducing GHG emissions is crucial to the future of our company and our world. We are committed to achieving our shortterm goal of reducing our emissions intensity (metric tons of CO2-e per million Company-operated ton-miles) 3% by 2025*. Our longer-term goal is to reduce additional GHG emissions by converting at least 25% of our day cab and straight truck fleet to an alternative power fuel source by 2035.**

ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY STATEMENT

J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.'s mission is to create the most efficient transportation network in North America. Part of our responsibility as we work toward our mission is to be a good steward in the use of natural resources. We are committed to environmental protection and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Our commitment to environmental sustainability is reflected through these practices:

SUPPLY CHAIN EFFICIENCY

• We lead the industry in converting overthe-road (OTR) shipments to intermodal, which is 250% more fuel efficient

• Using J.B. Hunt 360°®, we match shipments with the best mode to reduce resource consumption and optimize efficiency.

• We find the previously hidden value inside of supply chains by tapping into our multiple services to identify shipment consolidation opportunities for smaller, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) shipments.

The expansion of our temperature-controlled intermodal (TCI) container fleet provides new opportunity for OTR refrigerated transportation conversion.

EQUIPMENT AND SHIPPING SOLUTIONS

We maintain a modern fleet with an average truck age of a little over two years. Utilizing newer equipment ensures we employ emission-reduction technologies.

We choose to incorporate fuel-saving upgrades into our fleet, including the latest tractor aerodynamics, direct drive transmissions, idle reduction technologies, and automated manual transmissions with predictive cruise control.

We balance service requirements with fuel economy and safety by governing the max speed of our tractors.

Our 360box drop-and-hook shipment solution eliminates the unnecessary idling of trucks waiting for loading/unloading.

*Goal is based on 2019 metric tons of CO2-e per million Company-operatedton-miles of 117.1.

**Achieving this goal is unavoidably dependent on factors such as the availability of alternative vehicles with a total cost of ownership at least equivalent to that of diesel-powered equipment and that offer similar performance specifications including range, weight, reliability and uptime.