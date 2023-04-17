Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBHT   US4456581077

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.

(JBHT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
176.65 USD   -0.07%
05:28pJ.B. Hunt misses estimates on weak freight demand and higher maintenance expenses
RE
05:25pJ.B. Hunt First-Quarter Results Miss Views on Weak Freight Demand
MT
05:06pJ B Hunt Transport Services : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

J.B. Hunt misses estimates on weak freight demand and higher maintenance expenses

04/17/2023 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of trucking operator fell 2.43% to $172.36 in extended trading.

(Reuters) - J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on Monday, hurt by weak shipping demand, high driver wages and maintenance expenses.  

Logistics firms are struggling with excess delivery capacity as demand from e-commerce companies declines from pandemic highs.

Volumes at J.B. Hunt's intermodal business fell 5%.

The U.S. trucking companies have also been forced to pay higher wages for drivers as they deal with a shortage in the industry.

Major players in the global transportation industry, which was ravaged by supply chain disruptions and port logjams last year, have begun to pursue high-margin customers to help their businesses stay afloat in a rapidly changing economy.

Delivery giants such as FedEx and United Parcel Service have instituted cost control measures to better equip themselves in an unpredictable economy.

Lowell, Arkansas-based J.B. Hunt managed to cut its operating expenses by roughly 6% to $2.95 billion in the first quarter.

The company reported a profit of $1.89 per share for the quarter through March, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2 per share, as per Refinitiv data.

Its revenue also declined 7.4% to $3.23 billion, short of analysts' average estimate of $3.40 billion.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C and Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION -0.60% 229.31 Delayed Quote.33.19%
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. -0.07% 176.65 Delayed Quote.1.38%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. 0.22% 193.29 Delayed Quote.10.95%
All news about J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
05:28pJ.B. Hunt misses estimates on weak freight demand and higher maintenance expenses
RE
05:25pJ.B. Hunt First-Quarter Results Miss Views on Weak Freight Demand
MT
05:06pJ B Hunt Transport Services : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:28pJB Hunt Transport Services' Q1 Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
04:07pEarnings Flash (JBHT) J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES Reports Q1 Revenue $3.23B, vs. Stree..
MT
04:06pJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports U.S. GAAP Revenues, Net Earnings and Earning..
BU
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: Subdued Open -2-
DJ
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: Subdued Open Seen as Mo..
DJ
06:03aMarketmind: Banks calm the horses
RE
04/14Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $200 From $203, M..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 291 M - -
Net income 2023 934 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 18 343 M 18 343 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 37 151
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 176,77 $
Average target price 190,31 $
Spread / Average Target 7,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John N. Roberts Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Shelley Simpson President
John Kuhlow Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
James Kirk Thompson Vice President-Finance
Stuart Lockard Scott Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.1.38%18 343
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.19.34%37 263
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.15.81%10 180
SAIA, INC.24.69%6 918
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.10.97%6 512
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.16.94%2 984
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer