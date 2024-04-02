J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT), one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, is proud to announce that Jodi Edwards, a 25-year career company driver, was recently named Driver of the Year by the Women In Trucking Association (WIT).

Throughout her career, Edwards has earned multiple regional driver-of-the-year and safety recognitions. Nearly 13 years after achieving her first million safe miles driven, she surpassed two million miles this year in January, showcasing her dedication day-in and day-out to being one of the best on the road.

“I am greatly honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” said Edwards. “I want to thank my family for their support and patience, J.B. Hunt for providing me with the opportunity and leadership, and Women In Trucking for all they do to make driving a better career option for women. I do what I do because I love it, and I hope others will find as much joy and passion for being a driver as I have for decades.”

Edwards, who began her intermodal driving career with J.B. Hunt in 1998, was one of three drivers to receive the WIT distinction this year, an unprecedented move by the organization. She is the first J.B. Hunt driver to be recognized with the prestigious honor and has served on WIT’s Image Team since 2016, providing an important voice and ally for women throughout the transportation industry. As part of the Image Team, Edwards has mentored others entering the industry while helping showcase the profession as a great career opportunity for women. Her efforts with WIT include hosting ride-a-longs with government and organization officials, engaging in WIT events and panel discussions, and participating in interviews with trade and national media outlets, including WIT’s weekly radio show on SiriusXM.

“We are immensely proud of Jodi and the example she sets for our drivers and others in the industry,” said Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt. “Throughout her career, she has shown unwavering dedication to providing industry-leading service while enabling those around her with training and support. Her leadership speaks volumes to her integrity and professionalism, paving the way for her fellow drivers to follow.”

As a company driver, Edwards’ commitment to J.B. Hunt’s safety culture is exemplary. She has been a Smith System certified instructor and driver trainer for more than 10 years, having spent countless hours mentoring the next generation of safe driving professionals.

“Jodi’s fair and wise approach sets her apart, making her a great representative for all drivers in the industry,” said Mildred Hernandez, transportation manager at J.B. Hunt and Edwards’ manager for many years. “She consistently demonstrates her exceptional driving ability, reliability and dedication to J.B. Hunt, surpassing all expectations over the 30-plus years I've spent in the industry.”

Additionally, Edwards has volunteered on multiple occasions to support the company’s contributions to Wreaths Across America, an industry event that remembers fallen veterans during the holiday season. Her efforts have helped the company deliver thousands of wreaths from Maine to national cemeteries throughout the country.

Edwards will join more than 50 drivers at J.B. Hunt corporate headquarters in Lowell, Arkansas, in May for the company’s 23rd annual Million Mile Celebration, recognizing company drivers who achieved two, three, four and five million safe miles driven within the past year. Since its inception in 1996, more than 4,600 drivers have been recognized for achieving at least one million safe miles. Million Mile drivers are considered the legacy of the company’s safety culture shared by its people.

About J.B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt’s vision is to create the most efficient transportation network in North America. The company’s industry-leading solutions and mode-neutral approach generate value for customers by eliminating waste, reducing costs and enhancing supply chain visibility. Powered by one of the largest company-owned fleets in the country and third-party capacity through its J.B. Hunt 360°® digital freight marketplace, J.B. Hunt can meet the unique shipping needs of any business, from first mile to final delivery, and every shipment in-between. Through disciplined investments in its people, technology and capacity, J.B. Hunt is delivering exceptional value and service that enable long-term growth for the company and its stakeholders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is a Fortune 500 company, an S&P 500 company and a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Its stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. The company’s services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, transload and more. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402474543/en/