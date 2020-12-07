Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  J. C. Penney Company, Inc.    JCPNQ

J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC.

(JCPNQ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 12/07 10:30:59 am
0.1202 USD   +1.43%
10:21aJ.C. Penney's retail and operating assets to exit Chapter 11
RE
10:13aJCPenney Retail and Operating Assets Exiting Chapter 11
DJ
09:54aJ C PENNEY : retail and operating assets to exit Chapter 11
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

J.C. Penney's retail and operating assets to exit Chapter 11

12/07/2020 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A customer enters a JC Penney Co store in Westminster, Colorado, U.S.

(Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc said on Monday its retail and operating assets would exit Chapter 11 as two of its biggest landlords, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management Inc, have acquired nearly all such assets.

The iconic 118-year-old department store had filed for bankruptcy in May after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to temporarily close its then nearly 850 stores.

J.C. Penney will continue to operate the properties and distribution centers moved into the property holding companies.

Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau said the JCPenney banner would continue to serve its customers.

With the completion of the sale, the company will have access to about $1.5 billion in new financing, it said.

The property holding companies that comprise 160 of the retailer's real estate assets and all of its distribution centers are expected to complete the restructuring process and emerge from bankruptcy protection in the first half of 2021.

"We ... are very pleased to help preserve this iconic institution and save tens of thousands of jobs," Simon Property Group Chief Executive David Simon said.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. -1.09% 53.95 Delayed Quote.7.50%
J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC. -7.17% 0.1202 Delayed Quote.-90.18%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC -2.88% 90.85 Delayed Quote.-38.77%
All news about J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC.
10:21aJ.C. Penney's retail and operating assets to exit Chapter 11
RE
10:13aJCPenney Retail and Operating Assets Exiting Chapter 11
DJ
09:54aJ C PENNEY : retail and operating assets to exit Chapter 11
RE
12/04CHEVRON, GENERAL MOTORS, ZOOM, AT&T : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
12/04J C PENNEY CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/03J C PENNEY : Shaq and Jill Team Up to Spread Holiday Cheer
PU
12/03J C PENNEY : JCPenney Partners with Shaquille O'Neal to Spread Outsized Holiday ..
AQ
12/03MACY'S : DBRS Morningstar Downgrades Six Classes of Morgan Stanley Bank of Ameri..
AQ
12/02J C PENNEY : DBRS Morningstar Downgrades Four Classes of COMM 2014-UBS5 Mortgage..
AQ
12/02MACY'S : DBRS Morningstar Confirms Ratings on JP Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgag..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 167 M - -
Net income 2020 -268 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,89x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 38,3 M 38,3 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 90 000
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
J. C. Penney Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,12 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jill Ann Soltau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald W. Tysoe Non-Executive Chairman
Bill Wafford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melissa Pint Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Leonard H. Roberts Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J. C. PENNEY COMPANY, INC.-90.18%38
WESFARMERS LIMITED19.42%41 672
MAGAZINE LUIZA S.A.98.41%29 618
FIVE BELOW, INC.26.40%9 030
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.00%6 996
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-20.78%5 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ