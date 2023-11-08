J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company provides the Wetherspoon application, which gives customers the ability to order and pay for their food and drinks on their phone and have them delivered to their table. The Company has hotels in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The Company's hotel rooms come in a range of sizes, including some family rooms. Its hotel is also attached to a Wetherspoon pub, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, including its club deals, as well as its range of hot, soft, and alcoholic drinks. All rooms have a suite bathroom, complimentary tea- and coffee-making facilities, a hair dryer, flat-screen television with Freeview television (TV) (Saorview Freesat TV in Ireland), and unlimited free Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi).