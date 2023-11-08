J D Wetherspoon plc
Equities
JDW
GB0001638955
Restaurants & Bars
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|681.75 GBX
|+0.85%
|+6.86%
|+54.57%
|04:44pm
|J D WETHERSPOON : Q1 trading – the strong showing continues
|09:46am
|JD Wetherspoon hails rise in sales as ups investment in pubs
|AN
More about the company
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company provides the Wetherspoon application, which gives customers the ability to order and pay for their food and drinks on their phone and have them delivered to their table. The Company has hotels in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The Company's hotel rooms come in a range of sizes, including some family rooms. Its hotel is also attached to a Wetherspoon pub, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, including its club deals, as well as its range of hot, soft, and alcoholic drinks. All rooms have a suite bathroom, complimentary tea- and coffee-making facilities, a hair dryer, flat-screen television with Freeview television (TV) (Saorview Freesat TV in Ireland), and unlimited free Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi).
SectorRestaurants & Bars
Calendar
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
6.760GBP
Average target price
8.150GBP
Spread / Average Target
+20.56%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+54.75%
|1 043 M $
|-58.97%
|956 M $
|-40.95%
|520 M $
|+23.64%
|181 M $
|+22.48%
|110 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock J D Wetherspoon plc - London Stock Exchange
- News
- J D Wetherspoon : Q1 trading – the strong showing continues