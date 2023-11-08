Stock JDW J D WETHERSPOON PLC
PDF Report : J D Wetherspoon plc

J D Wetherspoon plc

JDW

GB0001638955

Restaurants & Bars

 11:01:29 2023-11-08 am EST
681.75 GBX +0.85% +6.86% +54.57%
04:44pm J D WETHERSPOON : Q1 trading – the strong showing continues Alphavalue
09:46am JD Wetherspoon hails rise in sales as ups investment in pubs AN
Latest news about J D Wetherspoon plc

J D WETHERSPOON : Q1 trading – the strong showing continues Alphavalue
JD Wetherspoon hails rise in sales as ups investment in pubs AN
Wetherspoon Posts 14-week Sales Growth, Plans Bigger Investment in Pubs MT
M&S profit surges; JD Wetherspoon upping investment AN
UK's J D Wetherspoon reports higher quarterly sales on easing costs RE
Davenports Brewery agreed to acquire The Butler's Bell from J D Wetherspoon plc. CI
The Restaurant Group plc : +37% after Apollo takeover bid
Stocks end higher, shaking off US nonfarms beat AN
J D WETHERSPOON : FY22/23 performance: gaining strength in the UK Alphavalue
Aviva takeover talk boosts FTSE 100 AN
UK shares up before key US job report
Stocks up; UK house prices fall again AN
JD Wetherspoon figures rise as demand boosts Covid recovery AN
London stocks rise but set for weekly declines; U.S. jobs data on tap RE
Wetherspoon swings to profit; UK house prices fall AN
JD Wetherspoon Posts Rise in FY23 Profit, Revenue MT
UK's J D Wetherspoon returns to annual profit on strong demand RE
Earnings Flash (JDW.L) WETHERSPOON (JD) Reports FY23 Revenue GBP1.93B MT
Earnings Flash (JDW.L) WETHERSPOON (JD) Posts FY23 EPS GBX26.40 MT
J D Wetherspoon plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 30, 2023 CI
Mears promotes interim Chair Clarke to permanently fill role AN
Mears promotes interim Chair Clarke to permanently fill role AN
JD Wetherspoon corrects price of Tim Martin share purchase AN
JD Wetherspoon's Tim Martin buys GBP6.8 million in shares AN
J D Wetherspoon Says Chairman Tim Martin Bought 968,544 Ordinary Shares RE

Chart J D Wetherspoon plc
Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company provides the Wetherspoon application, which gives customers the ability to order and pay for their food and drinks on their phone and have them delivered to their table. The Company has hotels in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The Company's hotel rooms come in a range of sizes, including some family rooms. Its hotel is also attached to a Wetherspoon pub, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, including its club deals, as well as its range of hot, soft, and alcoholic drinks. All rooms have a suite bathroom, complimentary tea- and coffee-making facilities, a hair dryer, flat-screen television with Freeview television (TV) (Saorview Freesat TV in Ireland), and unlimited free Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi).
Restaurants & Bars
02:00am - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for J D Wetherspoon plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
6.760GBP
Average target price
8.150GBP
Spread / Average Target
+20.56%
1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
J D WETHERSPOON PLC Stock J D Wetherspoon plc
+54.75% 1 043 M $
HELENS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED Stock Helens International Holdings Company Limited
-58.97% 956 M $
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC. Stock RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.
-40.95% 520 M $
CHIMNEY CO., LTD. Stock Chimney Co., Ltd.
+23.64% 181 M $
THE CITY PUB GROUP PLC Stock The City Pub Group plc
+22.48% 110 M $
