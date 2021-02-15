Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J D Wetherspoon plc    JDW   GB0001638955

J D WETHERSPOON PLC

(JDW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

J D Wetherspoon : Wetherspoon's Tim Martin urges government to reopen pubs, warns of economic mayhem

02/15/2021 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Wetherspoon founder and Chairman Tim Martin on Monday called on the government to open pubs at the same time as non-essential shops reopen, saying the pub industry was on its knees under the latest lockdown and warned of economic mayhem.

Britain's hospitality sector has been hit hard by the third coronavirus-led lockdown which forced Wetherspoon into a second cash call last month.

"Surely it is possible for the hospitality industry to reopen at the same time as non-essential shops, now that a vaccine exists, on the basis of the social distancing and hygiene regulations, which were agreed with the health authorities, after full consultation, for the July 4 reopening last year," Martin said.

"Unless the industry does reopen on that basis, economic mayhem will inevitably follow," he said.

The British Beer & Pub Association also urged the government last week to give a clear timeline and date for when pubs could reopen. https://bit.ly/3qoL5QT

Pubs reopened on July 4 last year after the first lockdown was lifted, followed by a second lockdown later that year.

Martin, an outspoken critic of coronavirus restrictions, last year accused the government of panicking.

Data showed on Sunday that 15 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations had been delivered in Britain, fuelling calls for a relaxation of lockdown measures.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out on Feb. 22 the government's plans to ease the lockdown.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about J D WETHERSPOON PLC
07:40aJ D WETHERSPOON : Wetherspoon's Tim Martin urges government to reopen pubs, warn..
RE
01:29aJ D WETHERSPOON : Wetherspoons Chairman Says 'Possible' to Reopen Pubs Amid UK's..
MT
02/11J D WETHERSPOON : Peel Hunt Downgrades Wetherspoons To Reduce From Hold, Boosts ..
MT
02/10UK Beer Sales Fell 56% in 2020, Prompting Calls for Reopening Date
DJ
01/29UK brewer and pubs group Marston's attracts U.S. private equity approach
RE
01/27J D WETHERSPOON : Chair Sells $68.4 Million Of Shares To Raise Funds Amid COVID-..
MT
01/24J D WETHERSPOON : Wetherspoons Refutes Claims Of Smaller Pub Acquisitions Amid C..
MT
01/19J D WETHERSPOON : Wetherspoon Raises $128 Million In Discount Price Placement
MT
01/19J D WETHERSPOON : Wetherspoons To Raise Up To $128 Million To Boost Balance Shee..
MT
01/19J D WETHERSPOON : Wetherspoons Furloughs 99% Of Workforce On 'Zero' 2021 Sales A..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 015 M 1 412 M 1 412 M
Net income 2021 -59,4 M -82,6 M -82,6 M
Net Debt 2021 976 M 1 358 M 1 358 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,1x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 1 437 M 1 990 M 2 000 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 41 498
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart J D WETHERSPOON PLC
Duration : Period :
J D Wetherspoon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J D WETHERSPOON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 167,64 GBX
Last Close Price 1 214,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Hutson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ben Whitley Director & Finance Director
Timothy Randall Martin Non-Executive Chairman
David Capstick Director-Information Technology & Property
Martin Geoghegan Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J D WETHERSPOON PLC8.78%1 990
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-0.32%159 379
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-1.57%123 969
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.37.60%56 159
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.10.17%42 996
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.41%34 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ