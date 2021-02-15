J D Wetherspoon : Wetherspoon's Tim Martin urges government to reopen pubs, warns of economic mayhem

Britain's hospitality sector has been hit hard by the third coronavirus-led lockdown which forced Wetherspoon into a second cash call last month.

"Surely it is possible for the hospitality industry to reopen at the same time as non-essential shops, now that a vaccine exists, on the basis of the social distancing and hygiene regulations, which were agreed with the health authorities, after full consultation, for the July 4 reopening last year," Martin said.

"Unless the industry does reopen on that basis, economic mayhem will inevitably follow," he said.

The British Beer & Pub Association also urged the government last week to give a clear timeline and date for when pubs could reopen. https://bit.ly/3qoL5QT

Pubs reopened on July 4 last year after the first lockdown was lifted, followed by a second lockdown later that year.

Martin, an outspoken critic of coronavirus restrictions, last year accused the government of panicking.

Data showed on Sunday that 15 million first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations had been delivered in Britain, fuelling calls for a relaxation of lockdown measures.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out on Feb. 22 the government's plans to ease the lockdown.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)