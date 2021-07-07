Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. J D Wetherspoon plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JDW   GB0001638955

J D WETHERSPOON PLC

(JDW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

J D Wetherspoon : Pub operator Wetherspoon to seek debt waivers as sales remain weak

07/07/2021 | 03:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker serves a beer at The Holland Tringham Wetherspoons pub in London

(Reuters) - British pub operator Wetherspoon said on Wednesday it plans to seek debt waivers from its lenders for the next financial year, as like-for-like sales continued to slump despite the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The company said like-for-like bar and food sales slipped 49% between April 12 and May 16, a period when outdoor dining was permitted albeit with some restrictions, while sales were still down 14.6% between May 17 and July 4 when pubs were fully open.

Wetherspoon, popularly known as just "Spoons", slumped into a first-half loss in March and has had to remove hundreds of employees and raise money to get through the health crisis, which forced its pubs shut all through the key Christmas season last year.

The British government, which started easing some of the curbs earlier this year, announced plans this week to lift all restrictions on July 19.

The company, which currently has most of its 860 pubs open, reiterated that it expects to make a loss for the year ending July 25. It expects its net debt to fall to 833 million pounds by the end of this financial year from 865 million as at July 4.

Wetherspoon plans to open 18 new pubs and upgrade 57 others, and will invest roughly 750 million pounds on similar projects in the next 10 years.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
All news about J D WETHERSPOON PLC
03:03aJ D WETHERSPOON  : Pub operator Wetherspoon to seek debt waivers as sales remain..
RE
03:03aJ D WETHERSPOON  : Wetherspoons Chair Maintains Loss Guidance for Fiscal 2021
MT
06/10ANALYSIS-THE GREAT BRITISH REOPENING : how investors are picking their bets
RE
06/02J D WETHERSPOON  : Wetherspoon Says News Article Misstated Chairman's View
MT
06/02Wetherspoons Chair Expects Liberal Immigration Policies To Help Hospitality S..
MT
05/17UK firms seek staff after lockdown but foreign workers missing - survey
RE
04/21J D WETHERSPOON  : Wetherspoons to Reopen More Pubs in UK on April 26
MT
04/12'I'm so excited' - England reopens with pints pulled, shopping sprees and hai..
RE
04/09J D WETHERSPOON  : Berenberg Lifts Wetherspoons Price Target, Reiterates Buy Rat..
MT
03/19J D WETHERSPOON  : Wetherspoons Sinks to Interim Loss as Chairman Slams 'Unscien..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 805 M 1 112 M 1 112 M
Net income 2021 -124 M -171 M -171 M
Net Debt 2021 1 391 M 1 921 M 1 921 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 467 M 2 024 M 2 026 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 37 800
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart J D WETHERSPOON PLC
Duration : Period :
J D Wetherspoon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J D WETHERSPOON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 239,00 GBX
Average target price 1 389,09 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Hutson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ben Whitley Director & Finance Director
Timothy Randall Martin Non-Executive Chairman
David Capstick Director-Information Technology & Property
Martin Geoghegan Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J D WETHERSPOON PLC11.02%1 993
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION8.88%173 426
STARBUCKS CORPORATION7.47%133 195
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.12.96%42 754
COMPASS GROUP PLC15.33%38 139
YUM! BRANDS, INC.7.73%34 929