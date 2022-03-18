Log in
J D WETHERSPOON PLC

826.5 GBX   +1.79%
J D Wetherspoon warns of higher costs after first half loss

03/18/2022 | 03:39am EDT
Signage is seen on a window of a closed Wetherspoon pub, London

(Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon is facing higher costs of food, drink and energy, but expects the rise in input prices to be slightly lesser than the level of inflation, the British pub operator said on Friday after reporting a first half loss.

The pub group, often referred to as "Spoons" by its younger customers, said sales in the three weeks to March 13 were 2.6% below compared with the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 694 M 2 229 M 2 229 M
Net income 2022 26,5 M 34,9 M 34,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 347 M 1 773 M 1 773 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,8x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 978 M 1 288 M 1 288 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 42 572
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 826,50 GBX
Average target price 1 090,46 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Hutson Director, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Ben Whitley Director & Finance Director
Timothy Randall Martin Non-Executive Chairman
David Capstick Director-Information Technology & Property
Martin Geoghegan Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J D WETHERSPOON PLC-14.00%1 288
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-11.41%177 077
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-25.06%100 548
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.-10.56%43 582
COMPASS GROUP PLC2.76%39 533
YUM! BRANDS, INC.-14.28%34 548