(Alliance News) - JD Wetherspoon PLC on Wednesday announced an exclusive agreement allowing it to operate at Haven holiday parks.

Haven said the deal makes it "the first and only holiday park operator" to enter a commercial partnership with the Watford, Hertfordshire-based pub company.

Haven said it is investing GBP1.1 million into its first Wetherspoon pub at the Primrose Valley holiday park in Yorkshire. This forms part of Haven's GBP4 million investment to expand its food and beverage offering this year.

The new pub is expected to open in March, ahead of an anticipated "busy summer".

Michael Barron, JD Wetherspoon's commercial director, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with Haven and are confident that the pub will prove popular with holidaymakers."

Shares in JD Wetherspoon were up 0.6% at 815.50 pence in London on Wednesday morning.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.