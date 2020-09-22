Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  J D Wetherspoon plc    JDW   GB0001638955

J D WETHERSPOON PLC

(JDW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New COVID-19 rules could spell last orders for some British pubs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 12:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: James Knowles, pub owner of the Sea Lion, prepares for its reopening in Longton

Some pubs and restaurants already reeling from the pandemic face ruin, owners warned on Tuesday, after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered them to close early for the next six months to help curb rapidly rising COVID-19 infections.

Some operators said the new restrictions, which include a ban on serving customers at the bar, could sound the death knell for businesses that were forced to shut for 15 weeks earlier this year.

"We may as well not open some of our bars," said Martin Wolstencroft, CEO of Arc Inspirations, which runs 17 bars and restaurants in northern England. "After 10 o'clock is really when we start making money because that's when we get busier."

"This is going to be the final nail in the coffin for many, many operators," he told BBC radio.

As part of a package of new restrictions, Johnson said all hospitality venues must close at 10 p.m., a peak time for many.

The measures came after scientists warned that deaths from the disease could soar without urgent action. The number of new cases is rising fastest among those aged 20-29, although other, more vulnerable groups, are also at risk.

"I am sorry this will hurt many businesses just getting back on their feet, but we must act to stop the virus from being transmitted in bars and restaurants," he said.

Thomas Kidd, director of Adventure Bar Group which has nine outlets in London, said rules were changing too often.

"The constant moving feast makes it very difficult to know what we are planning for ... People don't mind fighting the fight today if they understand where we're working towards."

PUBS NOT TO BLAME

Tim Martin, chairman of JD Wetherspoon, told Reuters there was no evidence to show the virus was spreading in pubs. Instead, private gatherings were to blame, he said.

Pubs could be kept safe by managers enforcing social distancing, with compliance checked by licensing authorities who had access to closed circuit TV, he added.

According to Martin, more than 800 of his pubs had reported no positive tests for the coronavirus, 40 had one and a handful had more than one, despite about 32 million customer visits in the 10 weeks since July 4.

There had been 66 positive tests for COVID-19 among its 41,564 employees during this time, the company said.

Shares in pubs and restaurant operators, already battered by the impact of COVID-19, fell on Monday as news of the tougher measures trickled through.

Underlining the crisis facing the industry, hotels and restaurants operator Whitbread said on Tuesday it planned to cut up to 6,000 jobs.

Public opinion on whether the measures were necessary or would be effective were mixed.

"I think probably just closing the bars at 10 ultimately won't go far enough and they'll probably need to do a bit more looking at how the curve is going up quite sharply," art director Emma Leaney said.

Wetherspoon's Martin said the government was already losing the country because its rules were over-complicated and the message had changed too much.

"We've adopted a Big Brother approach, we are coming out with more and more regulations because the government wants to be seen to be doing things," he said.

"If you trust people and tell them what's good for them and their colleagues and family they will do it. Threaten people, involve the police, it's just the wrong approach."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Ben Dangerfield; Editing by Mike Collett-White)

By Paul Sandle and Ben Dangerfield

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about J D WETHERSPOON PLC
12:18pNew COVID-19 rules could spell last orders for some British pubs
RE
04:53aEUROPE : European stocks bounce on tech support, virus concerns linger
RE
04:44aJ D WETHERSPOON : Pub operator JD Wetherspoon to cut 400-450 airport jobs
RE
03:03aEuropean stocks steady after sell-off, travel sector hit again
RE
09/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends higher on miner boost, mid-caps lag for th..
RE
09/09LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 helped by weak pound; New COVID-19 restrictions..
RE
09/09FTSE 100 helped by weak pound; New COVID-19 restrictions hit consumer stocks
RE
08/24LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rises on virus treatment hopes; AstraZeneca boo..
RE
08/24J D WETHERSPOON : Wetherspoons says sales still well down as it appeals for furt..
RE
08/24FTSE 100 rises on virus treatment hopes; AstraZeneca boosts
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 273 M 1 619 M 1 619 M
Net income 2020 -31,3 M -39,9 M -39,9 M
Net Debt 2020 794 M 1 010 M 1 010 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,2x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 914 M 1 169 M 1 163 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 42 000
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart J D WETHERSPOON PLC
Duration : Period :
J D Wetherspoon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J D WETHERSPOON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1 013,31 GBX
Last Close Price 774,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 68,0%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Hutson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Timothy Randall Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Geoghegan Operations Director
Ben Whitley Director & Finance Director
David Capstick Director-Information Technology & Property
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J D WETHERSPOON PLC-53.46%1 169
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION9.51%161 031
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-3.38%98 059
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.79.07%38 331
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.44.13%33 994
COMPASS GROUP PLC-36.11%27 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group