J D Wetherspoon plc    JDW   GB0001638955

J D WETHERSPOON PLC

(JDW)
Pandemic hit UK pubs group Wetherspoons seeks to raise cash again

01/19/2021 | 01:33pm EST
Jan 19 (Reuters) - British pubs group JD Wetherspoon plans to raise up to $128 million in its second cash call from investors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the government's latest order to close hospitality venues hammers its finances.

While mass vaccination started across Britain towards the end of 2020, stay-at-home orders since Christmas - which followed some local curbs in the run-up to the holidays - crushed any hopes of a quick rebound in the sector.

Budget-focussed Wetherspoons, which said it was burning through around 4.1 million pounds per week in the lockdown, said it planned to raise 92.1 million-93.7 million pounds ($125.4 million-$127.6 million) in a sale of new shares.

It plans to place 8.4 million shares at between 11 pounds and 11.20 pounds apiece, a discount to Tuesday's close of 11.8 pounds.

The placing is not being underwritten, the company said in a statement after markets closed.

"The COVID19 outbreak is having a severe impact on the UK pub sector. After a number of false starts, the hospitality industry generally anticipates a return to more normal trading patterns in the spring and summer," Chairman Tim Martin said.

He has been an outspoken critic of the government's handling of the crisis and, like his counterparts at rivals including Mitchells & Butlers and Marston's, has called for greater support for the beaten-down sector.

Wetherspoons raised 141 million pounds in April last year during Britain's first national lockdown.

($1 = 0.7343 pounds) (Reporting by Shanima A and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
CUBESMART -1.34% 33.98 Delayed Quote.2.47%
J D WETHERSPOON PLC 4.14% 1183 Delayed Quote.1.79%
MARSTON'S PLC -0.81% 79.35 Delayed Quote.5.82%
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC 2.62% 255 Delayed Quote.3.33%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 458 M 1 985 M 1 985 M
Net income 2021 10,5 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net Debt 2021 955 M 1 300 M 1 300 M
P/E ratio 2021 66,1x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 1 345 M 1 826 M 1 831 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 41 498
Free-Float 69,4%
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 071,92 GBX
Last Close Price 1 136,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target -5,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Hutson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy Randall Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Geoghegan Operations Director
Ben Whitley Director & Finance Director
David Capstick Director-Information Technology & Property
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
J D WETHERSPOON PLC1.79%1 826
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-2.18%156 406
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-4.35%120 105
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.2.35%41 767
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.1.37%39 333
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.34%34 105
