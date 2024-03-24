Certain Shares of J.E.T. Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024.

Certain Shares of J.E.T. Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-MAR-2024. These Shares will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 25-SEP-2023 to 24-MAR-2024.



Details:

ZEUS Co., Ltd., the seller and lender, and the Company's shareholders, Masayuki Fusano, Yoko Hirai, Takashi Masuda, Soju Toida, Tamotsu Ono and Shiro Imai will appoint the lead manager to the lead manager until March 22, 2024, which is 180 days after the date of listing (trading start) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market (including the day). A statement that the Company's shares will not be sold, etc. (however, this does not include selling the Company's common shares for sale by underwriters or selling through over-allotment) without the prior written consent of the Company. We agree.

In addition, HiCAP No. 3 Investment Business Limited Liability Partnership, a shareholder of the Company, will notify the lead manager on December 23, 2023, which is the 90th day after the date of listing (commencement of trading) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market (including the day). During the period up to and including the date of the sale, the Company's shares may not be sold, etc. without the prior written consent of the lead manager (however, if the sale price is 1.5 times or more the issue price in the "First Offering Guidelines" and the lead manager We have agreed that we will not conduct any sales (excluding sales on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through the company).

In addition, the Company has requested the lead underwriter to provide an agreement between the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement and the date of listing (commencement of trading) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market until March 22, 2024, which is the 180th day after the day of listing (commencement of trading) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Standard Market. During the Term, without the prior written consent of the lead manager, issue the Company's shares, issue securities that are convertible or exchangeable for the Company's shares, or issue securities that are entitled to acquire or receive Company shares; (However, this excludes capital increases through third-party allotment to the lead manager company that were resolved at the Company's board of directors meeting held on August 21, 2023 in connection with this offering, stock splits, and secondary offerings through over-allotment.). In any of the above cases, the lead manager has the authority to cancel the agreement in whole or in part at its discretion even during the lock-up period.