【Special Report】 Awareness from COVID-19

01 Vulnerability of business model A state of emergency was declared for the ﬁrst time on April 7, 2020 due to the spread of the COVID-19 infection and Daimaru, Matsuzakaya and Parco in the Group were forced to close their stores for a long time to reduce the ﬂow of people. Approximately 300 million customers visited the physical stores of the Department Store and Parco every year and they offered value through products and services every day. However, no matter how good a lineup of goods and services we have, we cannot do anything unless we can open physical stores. If the ﬂow of people declines rapidly or stops, uncertainty about performance due to opportunity loss will increase at once. We were made aware how vulnerable the core businesses of the Group overly dependent on physical stores, which are "constrained by time and place," are. If we can eliminate these constraints, we will have a lot of opportunities.

02 Concern about the advantage of urban location One of the Group's strengths is to have stores in urban prime locations. For example, the Daimaru Tokyo store and the Daimaru Osaka Umeda store are located in the massive terminal buildings of the Tokyo Station and the Osaka Station, respectively, and they are strongly supported by the rail traffic of business people and office workers who commute to the surrounding ofﬁces or travel on business and tourists. However, the situation has drastically changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and trafﬁc to urban stores decreased rapidly. Tourists may return some day but we cannot deny the possibility that expanded remote working and decreased business trips will become new normal in the medium- to long-term. On the other hand, it is also true that the areas surrounding both the Tokyo Station and the Osaka Station are being actively developed even now. We need to correctly understand the facts and behavior changes and calmly rethink what our stores should be from a medium- to long-term perspective.

The Department Store Business and the Parco Business accounted for about 80% of the Group's operating profit in fiscal 2019. These two segments were most severely damaged by the current COVID-19 pandemic and we cannot deny that it showed the current unbalanced portfolio carries a great risk in our ability to respond to rapid environmental changes. It is the issue we continue to address since the previous medium-term plan and its urgency has become clearer. Though retail is expected to grow to a certain extent, we will expand the domains such as the Developer and the Payment and Finance using synergy without overly depending on retail. While providing a medium- to long- term outlook for the Group in our business portfolio, in order to realize it, we think we need to work on the portfolio reform and the balance sheet reform with a focus on capital proﬁtability through optimal resource allocation. 05 Importance of person-to-person communication