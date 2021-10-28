Log in
    3086   JP3386380004

J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
Corporate Credo / Basic Mission Statement

10/28/2021
Corporate Credo

Service before Profit

Service before Profit This phrase is passage from

"Of Honor and Disgrace" written by Xunzi, a Chinese thinker in the Zhanguo period, "Those who give priority to service over

profit will prosper." The most important thing is to approach things with sincerity and good faith.

"Do not sell any products that are of no benefit to customers." "Do not rank customers." "Honesty and loving-kindness come

first." "An unfaithful person is useless regardless of how gifted he/she may be."

Values and Vision

We aim at providing high quality products and services that

meet the changing times and satisfying customers beyond

their expectations.

Thus Daimaru has told its employees to keep a humble attitude to serve customers. At Matsuzakaya, the spirit of "Abjure all evil and practice all good" has been valued.

They can be modernized as "Customer-first principle" and "Contribution to society." Thinking of stakeholders thoroughly

and acting accordingly will lead to business growth.

We believe "Creating Shared Value (CSV)" to solve social issues through business activities is nothing less than practicing the Group's corporate credo simply and honestly.

We aim at developing the Group by contributing to society at

large as a fair and reliable corporation.

Basic Mission Statement

02

Integrated Report 2021

03

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 358 B 3 148 M 3 148 M
Net income 2022 2 393 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 2 075 M 2 075 M
P/E ratio 2022 116x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 275 B 2 421 M 2 422 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 528
Free-Float 91,2%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto President & Director
Hayato Wakabayashi Director & Senior Manager-Financial Strategy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
