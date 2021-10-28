Corporate Credo / Basic Mission Statement

Service before Profit

Service before Profit － This phrase is passage from

"Of Honor and Disgrace" written by Xunzi, a Chinese thinker in the Zhanguo period, "Those who give priority to service over

profit will prosper." The most important thing is to approach things with sincerity and good faith.

"Do not sell any products that are of no benefit to customers." "Do not rank customers." "Honesty and loving-kindness come

first." "An unfaithful person is useless regardless of how gifted he/she may be."