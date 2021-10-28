Corporate Credo / Basic Mission Statement
Service before Profit
Service before Profit
－ This phrase is passage from
"Of Honor and Disgrace" written by Xunzi, a Chinese thinker in the Zhanguo period, "Those who give priority to service over
profit will prosper." The most important thing is to approach things with sincerity and good faith.
"Do not sell any products that are of no benefit to customers." "Do not rank customers." "Honesty and loving-kindness come
first." "An unfaithful person is useless regardless of how gifted he/she may be."
Values and Vision
We aim at providing high quality products and services that
meet the changing times and satisfying customers beyond
their expectations.
Thus Daimaru has told its employees to keep a humble attitude to serve customers. At Matsuzakaya, the spirit of "Abjure all evil and practice all good" has been valued.
They can be modernized as "Customer-first principle" and "Contribution to society." Thinking of stakeholders thoroughly
and acting accordingly will lead to business growth.
We believe "Creating Shared Value (CSV)" to solve social issues through business activities is nothing less than practicing the Group's corporate credo simply and honestly.
We aim at developing the Group by contributing to society at
large as a fair and reliable corporation.
