  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
News 
Summary

Developer Strategy – Develop as “Developer Business”

10/28/2021 | 06:13am EDT
Management StrategyDeveloper Strategy

Develop as "Developer Business"

Management Strategy

Map of Nagoya Sakae area

proﬁtability by increasing the share of non-commercial use.

The Developer Business will not fully contribute to

BINO Sakae

proﬁts until after 2024 when the Group will alter its course

Opened in November 2020

to "regrowth" after achieving "full recovery," that is, the

next Medium-term Business Plan. During the period of the

current Medium-term Business Plan, we will steadily make

Redevelopment of Nagoya Nishiki 3-chome District 25

preparations and upfront investment to ensure results.

Planned to open in 2026

odori-Hisaya

dori-Isemachi

Map of Osaka Shinsaibashi area

North

Nagahori-dori

doriOtsu-

Shinsaibashi

Matsuzakaya Nagoya

Parking

Main

ZERO GATE

Midosuji

White

Shinsaibashi

Avenue

Nagoya

South

PARCO

Shinsaibashisuji

ZERO GATE

Daimaru

Nagoya

midi

Shinsaibashi

PARCO

East

Parking

Main

Yabacho-dori

West

Daimaru interior building

South

South

Musee Air Shinsaibashi

Wakamiya-odori

Centralized the Real Estate Business in Parco

Rendering of redevelopment of Nagoya Nishiki 3-chome District 25 (provided by Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.)

the Developer Business through portfolio transformation to diversify revenue streams beyond the former Real Estate Business.

Medium-term pipeline

The Real Estate Business of the Group existed separately in the Department Store and Parco. However, when Parco became a wholly owned subsidiary, the Group has decided to centralize the Real Estate Business in Parco. As part of this centralization, 47 properties held by Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores were transferred to Parco to intensify the Group resources and centralize the management and development functions. Thereby we got ready to further promote joint development of stores including large-scale complexes, which was difﬁcult for the Department Store or Parco alone to implement.

The current COVID-19 pandemic made it apparent how vulnerable the Group's business portfolio overly dependent on the Department Store and Parco SC is. Therefore, it is urgent to build the third pillar following the Department Store and Parco SC to increase the resilience of the Group's business structure. One of the Group's strengths

*CRE stands for Corporate Real Estate.

Portfolio transformation to diversify revenue streams

CRE strategy

Development of

Development of

semi-urban

key urban areas

locations

Use of transferred

Circular

properties for

investment

mixed purposes

scheme

Particularly, the Nagoya Sakae area and the Osaka Shinsaibashi area have a great potential for growth in the Group at present. We think we will be able to create exclusive zones making full use of the Group's management

development Small/medeium development complex scale-Large

Open multiple large-scale complex

development projects

with total floor space of

more than 45,000

Shinsaibashi PARCO

Development of Nagoya Sakae area

Development of Osaka

Shinsaibashi area

2020

20202023

20242030

Life Higashinippori store (opend)

Open 8 small and medium-sized

Store reopening project on

Development of semi-urban areas

the site of Kumamoto PARCO

properties including commeracial faciliteis,

residnces, offices, dvelop more than

25,000

Develop long-term plan for key areas, led by committees

is to have stores in major cities and a fair amount of real estate around them, which we do not use well in terms of revenue generation. We think it has a potential enough to grow as the third pillar by promoting these developments.

From the Real Estate Business to the"Developer Business"

Basically, the main activity of the Real Estate Business in the Group was commercial development. As a matter of course, however, the functions required of communities are not only commercial ones. The Group's key social role is to coexist and grow with communities. We need to continue to look for optimal solutions by staying with local communities and having a dialogue with them.

To this end, the Group will promote real estate development for not only commercial but mixed use such as ofﬁces, residences and hotels, and at the same time, implement CRE* strategies by selling and replacing assets to maximize real estate value. That is to say, we would like to pave the way for dramatic growth by developing into

resources.

One example is the redevelopment of the "Nishiki 3-chome District 25," which will be completed in the Sakae area in 2026. It is a large-scale complex development project pursued through collaboration among three parties including Parco Co., Ltd. in the Group, Nagoya City and Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. These parties organically combine introduced functions (a hotel, an innovation hub, ofﬁces and a theater), which will create good quality and sophisticated culture and exchange, with high quality commercial functions in the approximately 200-meter high symbolic building with 36 ﬂoors above the ground and four basement ﬂoors to steadily attract a crowd in the entire building both on weekdays and weekends throughout the year and contribute to enhancing the brand power of Sakae. The Group plans to operate an upscale commercial specialty store business on the 4th ﬂoor above the ground to the 2nd basement ﬂoor.

In addition, we will right-size the Department Store and Parco, make use of relaxed ﬂoor area ratio and consider complex development. In that process, we will improve

Interview NOHIRA Tsutomu, Supervising Manager of Operations, Urban Development Department, Parco Co., Ltd.

Create Our Original Real Estate Portfolio

"The Real Estate Business of J. Front Retailing was centralized in Parco ahead of the social situation in which conventional values are rapidly changing." Seeing this as the biggest opportunity, I would like to complete our real estate portfolio, which only Parco can achieve, in the new market in the with corona era. To this end, I think it is important to sprint from the start. The developer business strategy group is an agile organization whose members can work in cooperation with each other having an overview of the entrance/development, construction, design, leasing, operation and an exit strategy of real estate. Using human resources strengthened by this centralization, we will develop unique branding early. In the "development of the Nishiki 3-chome District 25," which is the ﬁrst large-scale complex development after centralization, the members with different careers from different departments discuss vigorously to proceed with the project. I think the merit of centralization is reﬂected in a tangible manner immediately. Going forward, we would like to contribute to increasing the resilience of the business structure by having more and deeper discussions, realizing various ideas early, and completing our original real estate portfolio.

44

Integrated Report 2021

45

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
