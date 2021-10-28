Developer Strategy – Develop as “Developer Business”

Particularly, the Nagoya Sakae area and the Osaka Shinsaibashi area have a great potential for growth in the Group at present. We think we will be able to create exclusive zones making full use of the Group's management

The current COVID-19 pandemic made it apparent how vulnerable the Group's business portfolio overly dependent on the Department Store and Parco SC is. Therefore, it is urgent to build the third pillar following the Department Store and Parco SC to increase the resilience of the Group's business structure. One of the Group's strengths

The Real Estate Business of the Group existed separately in the Department Store and Parco. However, when Parco became a wholly owned subsidiary, the Group has decided to centralize the Real Estate Business in Parco. As part of this centralization, 47 properties held by Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores were transferred to Parco to intensify the Group resources and centralize the management and development functions. Thereby we got ready to further promote joint development of stores including large-scale complexes, which was difﬁcult for the Department Store or Parco alone to implement.

is to have stores in major cities and a fair amount of real estate around them, which we do not use well in terms of revenue generation. We think it has a potential enough to grow as the third pillar by promoting these developments. From the Real Estate Business to the"Developer Business" Basically, the main activity of the Real Estate Business in the Group was commercial development. As a matter of course, however, the functions required of communities are not only commercial ones. The Group's key social role is to coexist and grow with communities. We need to continue to look for optimal solutions by staying with local communities and having a dialogue with them. To this end, the Group will promote real estate development for not only commercial but mixed use such as ofﬁces, residences and hotels, and at the same time, implement CRE* strategies by selling and replacing assets to maximize real estate value. That is to say, we would like to pave the way for dramatic growth by developing into

resources. One example is the redevelopment of the "Nishiki 3-chome District 25," which will be completed in the Sakae area in 2026. It is a large-scale complex development project pursued through collaboration among three parties including Parco Co., Ltd. in the Group, Nagoya City and Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. These parties organically combine introduced functions (a hotel, an innovation hub, ofﬁces and a theater), which will create good quality and sophisticated culture and exchange, with high quality commercial functions in the approximately 200-meter high symbolic building with 36 ﬂoors above the ground and four basement ﬂoors to steadily attract a crowd in the entire building both on weekdays and weekends throughout the year and contribute to enhancing the brand power of Sakae. The Group plans to operate an upscale commercial specialty store business on the 4th ﬂoor above the ground to the 2nd basement ﬂoor. In addition, we will right-size the Department Store and Parco, make use of relaxed ﬂoor area ratio and consider complex development. In that process, we will improve