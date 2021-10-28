Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finance Strategy – Accelerate Portfolio Transformation by Introducing ROIC by Business

10/28/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Management StrategyFinance Strategy

Accelerate Portfolio Transformation by Introducing ROIC by Business

potential and proﬁtability of businesses.

Each operating company focused on ROA to use their assets efﬁciently in the past, but by introducing ROIC, they will evolve their business management. It also makes apparent the connection between the improvement of business proﬁt ratio and the efforts of employees. And the holding company will focus the investment of management resources on the core businesses, implement the withdrawal and sale of non-core businesses, and add new businesses to increase capital proﬁtability (increase the ROIC spread) and thereby maximize corporate value.

We think the dissemination of the importance of capital proﬁtability in the Group will result in the achievement of business portfolio transformation and the improvement of ROE.

Generation of cash flows and

the balance between growth and return

The ﬁnance policy in the current Medium-term Business Plan aims to recover both PL and BS to the levels of ﬁscal 2019 "before the COVID-19 pandemic."

Management Strategy

Management structure reform

We will also tackle the "management structure reform" as the most important measures for full recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Speciﬁcally, we will reduce ﬁxed costs and narrow the business base through business model reform. We plan to reduce ﬁxed costs by ¥10.0 billion or more in ﬁscal 2023 compared to ﬁscal 2019 through the reforms of human resource structure and cost structure. We are considering narrowing the business base from the perspective of whether the Company is the best owner of each operating company, regardless of the size of the current proﬁts and looking ahead to the future business portfolio.

Investment Project Review Committee and Revitalization Plan Review Committee

The Investment Project Review Committee and the Revitalization Plan Review Committee are in place to support management decision-making on the implementation of investment projects and business revitalization and withdrawal from a ﬁnancial perspective.

We promote capital cost (WACC)-conscious management, and in the current Medium-term Business Plan, we aim to achieve consolidated operating proﬁt of ¥40.3 billion, ROE of 7% and ROIC of 5% in ﬁscal 2023, which is the ﬁnal year of the plan.

The cost of capital refers to the level of return expected on the company by the funders that invest in it, including ﬁnancial institutions, investors and shareholders. From the perspective of fund management, it is investment return, and from the perspective of the company that receives funding, it should be recognized as the cost of ﬁnancing.

We recognize that the level of the cost of shareholders' equity (shareholders expected return) is around 6% to 7%

and market capitalization. We recognize the level of our capital cost is around 3.5% to 4% in the medium term. Therefore, we also set the target level of ROIC, which we adopted as a management indicator of capital proﬁtability beginning from the current Medium-term Business Plan, for ﬁscal 2023 to be 5%, which is above the cost of capital.

Purpose of introducing ROIC

Funds invested in businesses include funds procured from ﬁnancial institutions and others as well as shareholders' equity. It is important to manage our businesses from the perspective of how efﬁciently we will use these funds.

We will generate operating cash ﬂows of ¥190.0 billion or more, of which ¥90.0 billion will be allocated to growth investment and capital investment, over these three years. We will give priority to investment in the matters that will contribute to proﬁts by ﬁscal 2023 and the Developer Strategy.

In the meantime, free cash ﬂow is expected to be ¥100.0 billion over these three years. We plan to use it for the improvement of BS and return to shareholders. In order to improve BS, we will strive to decrease interest-bearing liabilities (excluding lease liabilities) to ¥260.0 billion by reducing cash and deposits, which we have accumulated as the measures against the current COVID-19 pandemic, to the appropriate amount as well as increasing shareholders' equity. Our basic policy on return to shareholders is targeting a consolidated payout ratio of 30% or more and considering share buyback as appropriate.

The Investment Project Review Committee quantitatively assesses the adequacy of a proﬁt and loss plan and whether it meets our investment criteria and judges whether it is suitable for investment from a ﬁnancial perspective. To offer more objective opinions, we have also put in place a system in which outside organizations can participate.

The Revitalization Plan Review Committee veriﬁes business operations and examines the adequacy of countermeasures based on business performance and forecasts by managing in three phases: I) Normal, II) Caution needed, and III) Revitalization and withdrawal to be considered. In ﬁscal 2020, the committee veriﬁed all existing businesses from a ﬁnancial perspective twice and conducted a stress test considering the risk of delay in business recovery due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each committee provides information to facilitate rapid decision-making at the Group Management Meetings and the Board of Directors meetings.

in the medium to long term. We set the target of ROE above the cost of shareholders' equity to meet the expectations of shareholders. Speciﬁcally, our target ROE for ﬁscal 2030 is 10%, and as its milestone, we plan to achieve 7% in ﬁscal 2023.

The cost of capital is affected by market interest rate trends and the company's total interest-bearing liabilities

Management of capital profitability using ROIC

Operating company's KPI

ROIC

The theme of our business portfolio transformation is shift to the Developer Business and the Payment and Finance Business and its point is use of interest-bearing liabilities. Therefore, we introduced ROIC by business segment to implement management with a focus on the proﬁtability of "invested capital," which is the total of shareholders' equity and interest-bearing liabilities, as well as the growth

Business profit ratio

Cash flow allocation

Investing CF

¥90.0 bn

Operating CF

¥190.0 bn

FCF

¥100.0 bn

Capital invesetment

Store renovation, DX, etc.

Growth investment

M&A, alliance

Improvement of balance sheet

Increase shareholers' equity Reduce interest-bearing liabilities

Retuan to shareholders

Flow chart of investment project examination by the Investment Project Review Committee

Investment Project

Group Management

Meeting / Board of

Review Committee

Directors meeting

Proposing

Propose

1 OK

Quantitative

Quantitative

criteria

division

criteria

Present

examination

Risk

Risk

results

2 NO

Qualitative

3 NORe-examine

criteria

Classification into phases by

the Revitalization Plan Review Committee

The Group's KPI

ROE

Financial leverage

Financial balance

Invested capital turnover

Fixed asset turnover

Working capital turnover

Effective tax rate

Controlled by the holding company

*CF numbers are total for the three-year period from FY2021 to FY2023.

Targeting dividend payout ratio of at leas† 30

*Depreciation related to right-of-use assets is included.

Consider share buyback as appropriate

businesses underperforming of Screening

Normal

Phase

Continue to achieve operating profit

Caution needed

Phase

1st period of operating loss (including forecast)

New business that falls far below the plan at its inception

Revitalization/withdrawal to be considered

2 consecutive periods of operating loss (including forecast)

Concern about liabilities exceeding assets

Phase

New business that is sure to fall far below the plan at

its inception for 2 consecutive periods

New business that conflicts with the criteria established

when the plan was developed

Continue to manage

performance at each company

ReviewPlanRevitalization

Revitalization/

Revitalization plan

Committee

withdrawal plan

50

Integrated Report 2021

51

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:10:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
06:13aHuman Resources Strategy – Drive Innovation with “Human Resource Capabiliti..
PU
06:13aFinance Strategy – Accelerate Portfolio Transformation by Introducing ROIC by Bus..
PU
06:12aSustainability
PU
06:12aRealization of Decarbonized Society
PU
06:12aPromotion of Circular Economy
PU
06:12aPromotion of Diversity & Inclusion
PU
06:12aRealization of Work-Life Integration
PU
06:12aRealization of Customers' Healthy/Safe/Secure Life
PU
06:12aBusiness Overview At a Glance
PU
06:12a10-year Data (Financial/Non-ﬁnancial)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 358 B 3 148 M 3 148 M
Net income 2022 2 393 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 2 075 M 2 075 M
P/E ratio 2022 116x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 275 B 2 421 M 2 422 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 528
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 052,00 JPY
Average target price 1 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto President & Director
Hayato Wakabayashi Director & Senior Manager-Financial Strategy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.29.08%2 421
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED5.34%8 956
MACY'S, INC.133.69%7 919
FALABELLA S.A.-11.79%7 211
KOHL'S CORPORATION19.93%7 190
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED75.72%5 886