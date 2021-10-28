Finance Strategy – Accelerate Portfolio Transformation by Introducing ROIC by Business

potential and proﬁtability of businesses.

Each operating company focused on ROA to use their assets efﬁciently in the past, but by introducing ROIC, they will evolve their business management. It also makes apparent the connection between the improvement of business proﬁt ratio and the efforts of employees. And the holding company will focus the investment of management resources on the core businesses, implement the withdrawal and sale of non-core businesses, and add new businesses to increase capital proﬁtability (increase the ROIC spread) and thereby maximize corporate value.

We think the dissemination of the importance of capital proﬁtability in the Group will result in the achievement of business portfolio transformation and the improvement of ROE.

Generation of cash flows and

the balance between growth and return

The ﬁnance policy in the current Medium-term Business Plan aims to recover both PL and BS to the levels of ﬁscal 2019 "before the COVID-19 pandemic."