Human Resources Strategy – Drive Innovation with “Human Resource Capabilities” 10/28/2021 | 06:13am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Management Strategy▶Human Resources Strategy Management Strategy Drive Innovation with "Human Resource Capabilities" J. Front Retailing promotes sustainability management as a "human resource development company" that maximizes described in the new Medium-term Business Plan and we employees' personalities and abilities and develops human think the greatest management resources to achieve our resource capabilities. At the same time, by respecting diversity business goals are "people" and that a company cannot and creating an environment that enables diverse and ﬂexible grow and develop without the growth of human resources. work styles, we would like to be a company whose individual Positioning "employees as treasure (assets)," we aim to realize employees can feel satisﬁed, rewarding and happy. Human resources strategy that supports the Medium-term Business Plan and key strategies We started the new Medium-term Business Plan in ﬁscal 2021. The abilities and skills fostered by the past career in the Department Store, SC, etc. are not enough to implement our three key strategies including Developer Strategy, Real × Digital Strategy and Prime Life Strategy and achieve results. And we need to develop new human resource capabilities for regrowth. To this end, we will actively develop employees' abilities and strengthen the employment of specialized talents from outside the Group to build a stronger human resource structure. With business model transformation, the roles, abilities and skills required of employees will change. The Company will thoroughly face employees based on "human resource capabilities" and place the right people in the right jobs according to their individual aptitudes and potentials so that they can succeed in their new roles and positions. In this process, we will appoint young employees to important positions at an early stage and develop them through jobs and roles. The Group human resource structure reform We will tackle organization and human resource structure reform to realize an optimal human resource structure based on the Medium-term Business Plan. With the business model reform of existing businesses and changes in the strategic Overall diagram of human resource development positions of businesses, we will make a focused allocation to the ﬁelds of the new key strategies set forth in the Medium- term Business Plan. At the same time, we will (i) strengthen the recruitment of mid-career specialized talents; (ii) allocate and use employees across the Group based on their individual statuses (experience, aptitude, etc.); and (iii) develop new jobs and support career development outside the Group.。 Human resource development Premised on the idea that people grow through jobs, we will link four actions including recruitment, allocation, evaluation and development and increase the energy that will become a growth engine to develop human resources. Our training programs include the ones provided to all employees at certain career stages and when they are promoted to line positions and the ones for selected employees such as the JFR Schools that aim to develop the next managerial talents (Some sessions were suspended or provided remotely due to COVID-19 in ﬁscal 2020). We also provide extensive self-development courses named Career Support College for employees. Employees can receive a subsidy from the Company when they complete the course. A total of 1,038 employees in the Group took these courses in ﬁscal 2020. They help develop employees' attitude of "learning by themselves" and organizational climate. Going forward, we will rebuild the Group's common development system and provide versatile content beyond business ﬁelds. Overview of human resources strategy Group Vision ●Changes in employment environment ●Changes in HR structure External ●Work style reform ●Lack of the next generation and Internal ●Diversity of values Medium-term Business Plan specialized HRs risk ●Social demand ●Transformation of organizational risk ●Safe and secure work environment climate and corporate culture Human resources strategy 1 Employment of diverse HRs and 2 Strategic allocation and 3 Rebuilding of HR system that 4 Promotion of work style reform development of specialized HRs use of diverse HRs strengthens HR capabilities 5 Response to diversified values 6 Response to changes in 7 Creation of safe and secure 8 Creation of organizational climate and HR structure work environment culture that respect challenge and creation Promotion of diversity & inclusion Realization of work-life integration Job/role Communication Human resource development program (OJT/Oﬀ-JT) Use Career development Recurrent education Focus on a high degree of expertise Deepening the fields of expertise Tough assignment Identifying the right fields Stretching duties/roles Experience in different fields Building a wide variety of capabilities Transfer or job change every three to five years Considering experiences in other companies and other divisions when promoted to upper stages Justified transfer/assignment based on the human resources record, etc. Receipt of Interview Sending to external companies JFR Business Management School intentions employee of data resources human 59 years old Career consulting at 58 Sending to external schools (open/designated) 54 years old Training at 53 Development of specialized External seminars human resources 49 years old Career consulting at 48 Rank-based training Correspondence courses JFR Management School Training for newly appointed employees Support for qualification acquisition ● ● 44 years old Training at 43 Role-based training Lifting the ban on dual/outside employment recruitment Public resources Human 39 years old Request-based career consulting Theme-based training Development for 40 year olds and older JFR Women's School JFR Leader School 36 years old of young human resources Division school 33 years old Mentor ● record 30 years old Trainee -Self Official grading (when the 2nd year ends) Human resources to be application ● Assessment 27 years old 3rd year training Regular interview with HR staff developed in a focused manner JFR Entry School (two years after employed) Individuals grow through jobs/roles Expressing thoughts Designing own career Acquiring knowledge, skills and stance that Becoming a leader/ about career can be used outside the company key person in transformation From a job performance-based system to a "human resource capabilities"-based system In ﬁscal 2020, our personnel system was converted from the former job performance-based system to the one that puts a greater focus on the "human resource capabilities" of individual employees. Therefore, our human resource operation, ranging from "recruitment" to "allocation," "development," "evaluation and assessment," and "treatment and working conditions," always centers on human resource development. "Human resource capabilities" are comprehensive strengths including actions that lead to the realization of results, highly specialized knowledge and skills, underlying job execution capabilities, energy and learning to promote reforms, and underlying character and spirit. Particularly, we deﬁne the ability to perform duties, which directly leads to results and contributions, and the ability to create new value as "human resource value" and value it. Results/contribution Human resource Action Knowledge/skills capabilities Innovation/creativity Comprehensively grasp human resource capabilities through multilateral and exhaustive assessment Human resource value Reflect them in allocation, development, evaluation and Character,values,spirit,orientation/interests treatment Acquisition of human resources We strengthen the employment of professional people who have advanced specialized knowledge acquired through abundant experience as well as new graduates. In ﬁscal 2020, we hired a total of 49 mid-career people throughout the Group, in the digital department of the Department Store, the Payment and Finance Business and others. We also continue the Mother Recruitment program for women who left their jobs for child care but aim to advance their career by exercising their abilities to the fullest and four women were hired in ﬁscal 2020 under this program. Going forward, we will strive to acquire human resources with a strong sense of challenge, competitiveness, innovation, and creativity in order to form a diverse organization that creates new value. Materiality issues that support human resources strategy The "promotion of diversity & inclusion" and the "realization of work-life integration," which are identiﬁed as our materiality issues, are the bases of our human resources strategy. In the "promotion of diversity & inclusion," we respect the diversity of employees such as nationality, gender, LBGT and disability and aim to realize business strategies by exercising diverse abilities. In the "promotion of work-life integration," we will allow new diverse and ﬂexible work styles to keep employees physically and mentally healthy and realize the Well-Being Life of employees and their families. 48 Integrated Report 2021 49 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:10:59 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. 06:13a Human Resources Strategy – Drive Innovation with “Human Resource Capabiliti.. PU 06:13a Finance Strategy – Accelerate Portfolio Transformation by Introducing ROIC by Bus.. PU 06:12a Sustainability PU 06:12a Realization of Decarbonized Society PU 06:12a Promotion of Circular Economy PU 06:12a Promotion of Diversity & Inclusion PU 06:12a Realization of Work-Life Integration PU 06:12a Realization of Customers' Healthy/Safe/Secure Life PU 06:12a Business Overview At a Glance PU 06:12a 10-year Data (Financial/Non-ﬁnancial) PU Analyst Recommendations on J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. 02/19 J FRONT RETAILING : Nomura Adjusts J.Front Retailing's Price Target to 1,040 Yen From 940 .. MT