Human Resources Strategy – Drive Innovation with "Human Resource Capabilities"
Drive Innovation with "Human Resource Capabilities"
J. Front Retailing promotes sustainability management as
a "human resource development company" that maximizes
described in the new Medium-term Business Plan and we
employees' personalities and abilities and develops human
think the greatest management resources to achieve our
resource capabilities. At the same time, by respecting diversity
business goals are "people" and that a company cannot
and creating an environment that enables diverse and ﬂexible
grow and develop without the growth of human resources.
work styles, we would like to be a company whose individual
Positioning "employees as treasure (assets)," we aim to realize
employees can feel satisﬁed, rewarding and happy.
Human resources strategy that supports the Medium-term Business Plan and key strategies
We started the new Medium-term Business Plan in ﬁscal 2021. The abilities and skills fostered by the past career in the Department Store, SC, etc. are not enough to implement our three key strategies including Developer Strategy, Real × Digital Strategy and Prime Life Strategy and achieve results. And we need to develop new human resource capabilities for regrowth. To this end, we will actively develop employees' abilities and strengthen the employment of specialized talents from outside the Group to build a stronger human resource structure.
With business model transformation, the roles, abilities and skills required of employees will change. The Company will thoroughly face employees based on "human resource capabilities" and place the right people in the right jobs according to their individual aptitudes and potentials so that they can succeed in their new roles and positions. In this process, we will appoint young employees to important positions at an early stage and develop them through jobs and roles.
The Group human resource structure reform
We will tackle organization and human resource structure reform to realize an optimal human resource structure based on the Medium-term Business Plan. With the business model reform of existing businesses and changes in the strategic
Overall diagram of human resource development
positions of businesses, we will make a focused allocation to the ﬁelds of the new key strategies set forth in the Medium- term Business Plan. At the same time, we will (i) strengthen the recruitment of mid-career specialized talents; (ii) allocate and use employees across the Group based on their individual statuses (experience, aptitude, etc.); and (iii) develop new jobs and support career development outside the Group.。
Human resource development
Premised on the idea that people grow through jobs, we will link four actions including recruitment, allocation, evaluation and development and increase the energy that will become a growth engine to develop human resources. Our training programs include the ones provided to all employees at certain career stages and when they are promoted to line positions and the ones for selected employees such as the JFR Schools that aim to develop the next managerial talents (Some sessions were suspended or provided remotely due to COVID-19 in ﬁscal 2020). We also provide extensive self-development courses named Career Support College for employees. Employees can receive a subsidy from the Company when they complete the course. A total of 1,038 employees in the Group took these courses in ﬁscal 2020. They help develop employees' attitude of "learning by themselves" and organizational climate. Going forward, we will rebuild the Group's common development system and provide versatile content beyond business ﬁelds.
Overview of human resources strategy
Group Vision
●Changes in employment environment
●Changes in HR structure
External
●Work style reform
●Lack of the next generation and
Internal
●Diversity of values
Medium-term Business Plan
specialized HRs
risk
●Social demand
●Transformation of organizational
risk
●Safe and secure work environment
climate and corporate culture
Human resources strategy
1
Employment of diverse HRs and
2
Strategic allocation and
3
Rebuilding of HR system that
4 Promotion of work style reform
development of specialized HRs
use of diverse HRs
strengthens HR capabilities
5 Response to diversified values
6
Response to changes in
7
Creation of safe and secure
8 Creation of organizational climate and
HR structure
work environment
culture that respect challenge and creation
Promotion of diversity & inclusion
Realization of work-life integration
Job/role
Communication
Human resource development program (OJT/Oﬀ-JT)
Use
Career development
Recurrent education
Focus on a high degree of expertise
Deepening the fields of expertise
Tough assignment
Identifying the right fields Stretching duties/roles
Experience in different fields
Building a wide variety of capabilities
Transfer or job change every three to five years
Considering experiences in other companies and other divisions when promoted to upper stages
Justified transfer/assignment based on the human resources record, etc.
Receipt
of
Interview
Sending to external companies
JFR Business Management School
intentions employee of
data resources human
59 years old
Career consulting at 58
Sending to external schools (open/designated)
54 years old
Training at 53
Development of specialized
External seminars
human resources
49 years old
Career consulting at 48
Rank-based training
Correspondence courses
JFR Management School
Training for newly appointed employees Support for qualification acquisition
● ●
44 years old
Training at 43
Role-based training
Lifting the ban on dual/outside employment
recruitment Public
resources Human
39 years old
Request-based career consulting
Theme-based training
Development
for 40 year olds and older
JFR Women's School
JFR Leader School
36 years old
of young
human resources
Division school
33 years old
Mentor
●
record
30 years old
Trainee
-Self
Official grading
(when the 2nd year ends)
Human resources to be
application
●
Assessment
27 years old
3rd year training
Regular interview with HR staff
developed in a focused manner
JFR Entry School (two years after employed)
Individuals grow through jobs/roles
Expressing thoughts
Designing own career
Acquiring knowledge, skills and stance that
Becoming a leader/
about career
can be used outside the company
key person in transformation
From a job performance-based system to a "human resource capabilities"-based system
In ﬁscal 2020, our personnel system was converted from the former job performance-based system to the one that puts a greater focus on the "human resource capabilities" of individual employees. Therefore, our human resource operation, ranging from "recruitment" to "allocation," "development," "evaluation and assessment," and "treatment and working conditions," always centers on human resource development.
"Human resource capabilities" are comprehensive strengths including actions that lead to the realization of results, highly specialized knowledge and skills, underlying job execution capabilities, energy and learning to promote
reforms, and underlying character and spirit. Particularly, we deﬁne the ability to perform duties, which directly leads to results and contributions, and the ability to create new value as "human resource value" and value it.
Results/contribution
Human
resource
Action
Knowledge/skills
capabilities
Innovation/creativity
Comprehensively grasp
human resource capabilities
through multilateral and
exhaustive assessment
Human resource
value
Reflect them in allocation,
development, evaluation and
Character,values,spirit,orientation/interests
treatment
Acquisition of human resources
We strengthen the employment of professional people who have advanced specialized knowledge acquired through abundant experience as well as new graduates. In ﬁscal 2020, we hired a total of 49 mid-career people throughout the Group, in the digital department of the Department Store, the Payment and Finance Business and others. We also continue the Mother Recruitment program for women who left their jobs for child care but aim to advance their career by exercising their abilities to the fullest and four women were hired in ﬁscal 2020 under this program. Going forward, we will strive to acquire human resources with a strong sense of challenge, competitiveness, innovation, and creativity in order to form a diverse organization that creates new value.
Materiality issues that support human resources strategy
The "promotion of diversity & inclusion" and the "realization of work-life integration," which are identiﬁed as our materiality issues, are the bases of our human resources strategy. In the "promotion of diversity & inclusion," we respect the diversity of employees such as nationality, gender, LBGT and disability and aim to realize business strategies by exercising diverse abilities. In the "promotion of work-life integration," we will allow new diverse and ﬂexible work styles to keep employees physically and mentally healthy and realize the Well-Being Life of employees and their families.
