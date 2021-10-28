Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Human Resources Strategy – Drive Innovation with “Human Resource Capabilities”

10/28/2021 | 06:13am EDT
Management StrategyHuman Resources Strategy

Management Strategy

Drive Innovation with "Human Resource Capabilities"

J. Front Retailing promotes sustainability management as

a "human resource development company" that maximizes

described in the new Medium-term Business Plan and we

employees' personalities and abilities and develops human

think the greatest management resources to achieve our

resource capabilities. At the same time, by respecting diversity

business goals are "people" and that a company cannot

and creating an environment that enables diverse and ﬂexible

grow and develop without the growth of human resources.

work styles, we would like to be a company whose individual

Positioning "employees as treasure (assets)," we aim to realize

employees can feel satisﬁed, rewarding and happy.

Human resources strategy that supports the Medium-term Business Plan and key strategies

We started the new Medium-term Business Plan in ﬁscal 2021. The abilities and skills fostered by the past career in the Department Store, SC, etc. are not enough to implement our three key strategies including Developer Strategy, Real × Digital Strategy and Prime Life Strategy and achieve results. And we need to develop new human resource capabilities for regrowth. To this end, we will actively develop employees' abilities and strengthen the employment of specialized talents from outside the Group to build a stronger human resource structure.

With business model transformation, the roles, abilities and skills required of employees will change. The Company will thoroughly face employees based on "human resource capabilities" and place the right people in the right jobs according to their individual aptitudes and potentials so that they can succeed in their new roles and positions. In this process, we will appoint young employees to important positions at an early stage and develop them through jobs and roles.

The Group human resource structure reform

We will tackle organization and human resource structure reform to realize an optimal human resource structure based on the Medium-term Business Plan. With the business model reform of existing businesses and changes in the strategic

Overall diagram of human resource development

positions of businesses, we will make a focused allocation to the ﬁelds of the new key strategies set forth in the Medium- term Business Plan. At the same time, we will (i) strengthen the recruitment of mid-career specialized talents; (ii) allocate and use employees across the Group based on their individual statuses (experience, aptitude, etc.); and (iii) develop new jobs and support career development outside the Group.

Human resource development

Premised on the idea that people grow through jobs, we will link four actions including recruitment, allocation, evaluation and development and increase the energy that will become a growth engine to develop human resources. Our training programs include the ones provided to all employees at certain career stages and when they are promoted to line positions and the ones for selected employees such as the JFR Schools that aim to develop the next managerial talents (Some sessions were suspended or provided remotely due to COVID-19 in ﬁscal 2020). We also provide extensive self-development courses named Career Support College for employees. Employees can receive a subsidy from the Company when they complete the course. A total of 1,038 employees in the Group took these courses in ﬁscal 2020. They help develop employees' attitude of "learning by themselves" and organizational climate. Going forward, we will rebuild the Group's common development system and provide versatile content beyond business ﬁelds.

Overview of human resources strategy

Group Vision

Changes in employment environment

Changes in HR structure

External

Work style reform

Lack of the next generation and

Internal

Diversity of values

Medium-term Business Plan

specialized HRs

risk

Social demand

Transformation of organizational

risk

Safe and secure work environment

climate and corporate culture

Human resources strategy

1

Employment of diverse HRs and

2

Strategic allocation and

3

Rebuilding of HR system that

4 Promotion of work style reform

development of specialized HRs

use of diverse HRs

strengthens HR capabilities

5 Response to diversified values

6

Response to changes in

7

Creation of safe and secure

8 Creation of organizational climate and

HR structure

work environment

culture that respect challenge and creation

Promotion of diversity & inclusion

Realization of work-life integration

Job/role

Communication

Human resource development program (OJT/Oﬀ-JT)

Use

Career development

Recurrent education

Focus on a high degree of expertise

Deepening the fields of expertise

Tough assignment

Identifying the right fields Stretching duties/roles

Experience in different fields

Building a wide variety of capabilities

Transfer or job change every three to five years

Considering experiences in other companies and other divisions when promoted to upper stages

Justified transfer/assignment based on the human resources record, etc.

Receipt

of

Interview

Sending to external companies

JFR Business Management School

intentions employee of

data resources human

59 years old

Career consulting at 58

Sending to external schools (open/designated)

54 years old

Training at 53

Development of specialized

External seminars

human resources

49 years old

Career consulting at 48

Rank-based training

Correspondence courses

JFR Management School

Training for newly appointed employees Support for qualification acquisition

● ●

44 years old

Training at 43

Role-based training

Lifting the ban on dual/outside employment

recruitment Public

resources Human

39 years old

Request-based career consulting

Theme-based training

Development

for 40 year olds and older

JFR Women's School

JFR Leader School

36 years old

of young

human resources

Division school

33 years old

Mentor

record

30 years old

Trainee

-Self

Official grading

(when the 2nd year ends)

Human resources to be

application

Assessment

27 years old

3rd year training

Regular interview with HR staff

developed in a focused manner

JFR Entry School (two years after employed)

Individuals grow through jobs/roles

Expressing thoughts

Designing own career

Acquiring knowledge, skills and stance that

Becoming a leader/

about career

can be used outside the company

key person in transformation

From a job performance-based system to a "human resource capabilities"-based system

In ﬁscal 2020, our personnel system was converted from the former job performance-based system to the one that puts a greater focus on the "human resource capabilities" of individual employees. Therefore, our human resource operation, ranging from "recruitment" to "allocation," "development," "evaluation and assessment," and "treatment and working conditions," always centers on human resource development.

"Human resource capabilities" are comprehensive strengths including actions that lead to the realization of results, highly specialized knowledge and skills, underlying job execution capabilities, energy and learning to promote

reforms, and underlying character and spirit. Particularly, we deﬁne the ability to perform duties, which directly leads to results and contributions, and the ability to create new value as "human resource value" and value it.

Results/contribution

Human

resource

Action

Knowledge/skills

capabilities

Innovation/creativity

Comprehensively grasp

human resource capabilities

through multilateral and

exhaustive assessment

Human resource

value

Reflect them in allocation,

development, evaluation and

Character,values,spirit,orientation/interests

treatment

Acquisition of human resources

We strengthen the employment of professional people who have advanced specialized knowledge acquired through abundant experience as well as new graduates. In ﬁscal 2020, we hired a total of 49 mid-career people throughout the Group, in the digital department of the Department Store, the Payment and Finance Business and others. We also continue the Mother Recruitment program for women who left their jobs for child care but aim to advance their career by exercising their abilities to the fullest and four women were hired in ﬁscal 2020 under this program. Going forward, we will strive to acquire human resources with a strong sense of challenge, competitiveness, innovation, and creativity in order to form a diverse organization that creates new value.

Materiality issues that support human resources strategy

The "promotion of diversity & inclusion" and the "realization of work-life integration," which are identiﬁed as our materiality issues, are the bases of our human resources strategy. In the "promotion of diversity & inclusion," we respect the diversity of employees such as nationality, gender, LBGT and disability and aim to realize business strategies by exercising diverse abilities. In the "promotion of work-life integration," we will allow new diverse and ﬂexible work styles to keep employees physically and mentally healthy and realize the Well-Being Life of employees and their families.

48

Integrated Report 2021

49

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:10:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
