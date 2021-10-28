Log in
IT Strategy – “Offensive” and “Defensive” DX

10/28/2021 | 06:13am EDT
Management StrategyIT Strategy

"Offensive" and "Defensive" DX

Business Plan. Speciﬁcally, we will increase the number of our ID customers and centralize customer IDs (integration of Parco's online store members' IDs), and actively promote

customer exchange in entire Parco and the Group to create

'

Management Strategy

home. In anticipation of telework continuing due to the declaration of the state of emergency and the priority preventative measures, we will take measures such as

making our operation systems cloud-based, building the

'

Creation of Digital Strategy Committee

While striving to achieve "full recovery through early revenue recovery" by ﬁscal 2023, which is the ﬁnal year of the Group's current Medium-term Business Plan, we will create a Digital Strategy Committee that creates an environment for and promotes "offensive digital" ﬁeld across the Group looking at "regrowth" in ﬁscal 2024 and beyond to accelerate "offensive DX."

In its activities, we will implement the following three measures including redeﬁning value to be provided in our commercial model, ﬁnding and developing content, and promoting advanced use of customer data to further promote the DX strategies of the Department Store and Parco in the Group.

  1. Development of the "next generation DX business model"

We will develop the next generation business model, which keeps a distance from the previous business models

Conceptual diagram of Lifetime Service HUB

of the Department Store and Parco, using the latest digital technologies. We will ﬁnd and develop new content, which the Department Store did not provide until now. By doing so, the Group will provide new customer value (customer experience) and diversify revenue streams to build the basis for "regrowth" in 2024 and beyond.

  1. Provision of customer experience across the Group using the Lifetime Service HUB

The Group integrated customer database Lifetime Service HUB (LTS-HUB) is intended to manage and use all customer data of each company in the Group. Parco, following the Department Store, ﬁnished importing its data into the HUB. Going forward, we will provide the Group's united buying experiences and services to customers in the areas where the Department Store and Parco are located next to each other, including Shinsaibashi and Nagoya. We will provide high quality customer experiences that cater to individual customers to achieve full recovery through early revenue recovery.

synergy. Going forward, we will also build multi EC (Parco s online store and tenants' EC sites) platform and create the appeal of real × digital Parco using xR technology for further digital shift.

"Defensive"DX

Increasing information security risk due to increasingly complex and sophisticated cyber attacks is a severe threat in conducting business activities. Therefore, we formulated the Group's common Security Policy in July 2018 and continuously take security measures using the policy as guidelines at each company in the Group to minimize such risk. In addition, in April 2020, we formulated the IT Governance Policy and Rules as guidelines for controlling a series of activities from formulating IT strategies to implementing them.

With regard to visualizing and improving the status of security measures, we interviewed each company using a checklist and assessed vulnerability to conﬁrm the safety of their websites that had a high risk of data breaches and their systems that hold personal information, and made improvements to promptly ensure the safety of the websites and systems where problems were found. In addition to continuing these efforts, we will also take

Group s common integrated base for authorization, and introducing EDR* to enable more ﬂexible work styles. Thereby we will achieve the same security level both inside and outside the company and employees will be able to work safely and securely anywhere.

*EDR stands for Endpoint Detection and Response

In terms of operation systems, we plan to rebuild the core systems aiming for data-driven management. We will start to alter our course to data-based management. To begin with, we started to build the Group common accounting system (system renewal, etc.) in March 2021. This system building is intended to "centralize ﬁnancial information," "standardize and streamline operations" and "strengthen ﬁnancial functions using digital technologies" with the aim of supporting decision-making in future-oriented management and ﬁnancial management and realizing operation reform in ﬁnance and accounting departments.

The Group common accounting system will be introduced to Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores in ﬁscal 2024, and then, expanded into all companies in the Group. After introducing the system, we will predict and analyze using various ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial data to realize sophisticated and prompt decision-making. We will also rebuild other core systems to standardize and

Department Store

Data mart for

Data mart for

Data mart for

Data mart for

Data mart for

Department Store

Customer data

Parco

……………

……………

……………

(Customer profile)

Sales results

Distribution

Parco

Customer data

Analysis

Sales results

Data lake

The Group integrated customer DB

3

Analysis function

2

Integration function

………

1

Accumulation function

Estimate customer preferences and values

Integrate customer data acquired by each

………

and estimate the products, services and

company in the Group through its

Perpetuate and retain

way of selling that meet them

business with "actual persons" as a key

data of each company

………

Analysis of each customer (AI)

Compilation

Cleansing

Issue of integrated ID

Name-based

aggregation

………

Life stage management

4

Hub function

Chat / infrastructure

………

Common base to acquire and use unfixed

………

data such as conversation information and

communication information

measures to strengthen security, including investigating the robustness of servers, strengthening monitoring, and reviewing internal rules for more appropriate information management.

Strengthening and improvement of"defensive IT"

Elimination of security risk

Realization and promotion of new work styles

Removal of unpatched systems and measures to monitor and apply patches

Removal of Win 7 PCs and expansion of use of new PCs

Enhancement of the security levels of the IT organization

and establishment of rules

and employees of each company

Creation of systems and IT environment tailored to

Early detection of and measures against cyber attacks

new work styles

Promotion of use of cloud computing

Dissemination of IT governance and improvement of IT literacy

Promotion of shift to common cloud platform

Measures to deter shadow IT and internal fraud

Strengthening and expansion of the functions of

Dissemination of IT governance, improvement of

common cloud platform

its accuracy, and expansion of its field

Promotion of IT-BCP measures

Introduction of IT governance management tool

In order to strengthen the security management system, we established CSIRT* in the Company and joined the Nippon CSIRT Association in July 2019. The Company works with people responsible for information

streamline operations at the Group level.

In addition, in order to build a base that supports the implementation of DX, the standardization of cloud environment, the introduction of security guidelines and the development of rules for security check (system vulnerability assessment) before introducing systems were completed. In ﬁscal 2021, we will continue to promote the shift to a cloud environment that enables us to digitalize and realize our business strategies promptly and ﬂexibly. We have already built the Group's cloud foundation that has data connection function and job execution and monitoring function and all systems that will be introduced in the future will be cloud based. By doing so, we will promote the shift to cloud in terms of both hardware and software. We will actively use cloud to build infrastructure in a short time and quickly start to provide services and enter markets.

Overview of the Group common accounting system

(3) Strengthening of organization functions to promote DX

"Offensive"DX of operating companies

security management of the Group companies to develop manuals in preparation for incidents while continuously

Analysis /BI

Performance management

The DX promotion departments of the Department Store and others lack human resources who can plan, carry out, and operate DX and it is urgent to strengthen the systems. Therefore, we will strongly work on individual DX themes by strengthening the systems actively using external human resources through an alliance with external partners and other measures.

We need to develop the capabilities of individual employees in order that the Group will work as one to promote DX in the future. To this end, we will introduce a development program

Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores redeﬁned the company it aims to be as a "'media commerce' company that promotes sustainability and communicates content both online and ofﬂine" in the Medium-term Business Plan. Based on this policy, we will start to expand the business that uses the internet to overcome the time and place constraints. Speciﬁcally, we will launch a beauty (cosmetics) OMO shopping business, create an art-focused website (digital gallery) that attracts customers, and rebuild food EC. In addition, we will open and operate D2C malls.

providing incident response training. By doing so, we go on strengthening the security management system of the entire Group.

Employee education is an important element to ensure information security. We started to provide e-learning- based education and targeted attack email training for all employees in ﬁscal 2018 and continue activities to raise the level of information security of employees through education and training.

*CSIRT stands for Computer Security Incident Response Team.

Accounting system

Fund management

The Group integrated

accounting database

Purchase/cost

Interface

Consolidated settlement

Document management

(Electronic books maintenance)

and carry it out in all companies to improve the skills and knowledge on DX of all employees of the Group. We will deﬁne the type of desirable DX talent and launch initiatives to have all employees and DX specialized talents acquire necessary skills.

Parco will promote the four pillars of its DX strategy with "foundation building centered on two core businesses including the SC Business and the Developer Business + content business" as the basic policy of the Medium-term

In terms of infrastructure, we introduced cloud-enabled computers and improved a communication environment promptly to enable back-ofﬁce staff to work from

Department Store

Parco

The Group companies

Information system

Information system

Information system

The Group common base (authorization, workflow, integrated master management)

46

Integrated Report 2021

47

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
