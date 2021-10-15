J Front Retailing : Consolidated Revenue Report September 2021 (IFRS)

b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores September H2 Total Men's clothing (2.6) - Women's clothing 4.8 - Children's clothing (23.6) - Other clothing (13.3) - Total clothing 2.4 - Accessories (12.4) - Cosmetics (3.7) - Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals 2.1 - Other general goods (1.6) - Total general goods (0.7) - Furniture (7.5) - Electric appliances (58.1) - Other household goods 0.6 - Total household goods (2.6) - Perishable foods 1.5 - Confectionary (4.0) - Delicatessen 5.3 - Other foods (7.0) - Total foods (0.6) - Restaurants & cafés (26.5) - Services 2.5 - Other 29.8 - Total (0.1) -

3. Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores

*"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume (sales) of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.

a) Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)

September H2 Total Sapporo PARCO (10.4) - Sendai PARCO (19.3) - Shintokorozawa PARCO (6.8) - Urawa PARCO (9.8) - Ikebukuro PARCO (15.9) - PARCO_ya Ueno*2 (7.8) - Hibarigaoka PARCO (4.3) - Kichijoji PARCO 1.9 - Shibuya PARCO 3.9 - Kinshicho PARCO (13.7) - Chofu PARCO (6.7) - Tsudanuma PARCO (14.3) - Matsumoto PARCO (12.7) - Shizuoka PARCO (13.6) - Nagoya PARCO (14.5) - Hiroshima PARCO (13.3) - Fukuoka PARCO (6.4) - Total all stores (4.3) - Total comparable stores*3 (10.3) -

Notes: 1. Shinsaibashi PARCO opened on November 20, 2020.

Effective from FY2021, the Company has changed its reportable segments and the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex of Ueno Frontier Tower, which had been included in the Real Estate Business, have been managed as the SC business. Accordingly, the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex are included in this year's results of PARCO_ya Ueno but not in its previous year's results. Total comparable stores does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO and the 1st basement and cinema complex of PARCO_ya Ueno. Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores Total comparable stores September H2 Total September H2 Total Clothing (5.7) - (11.4) - Accessories (6.6) - (14.9) - General goods 0.9 - (7.8) - Foods 4.5 - 3.0 - Restaurants & cafés (13.5) - (20.6) - Other (5.7) - (7.1) - Total (4.3) - (10.3) -

Notes: Total comparable stores does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO and the 1st basement and cinema complex of PARCO_ya Ueno.

