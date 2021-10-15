Log in
    3086   JP3386380004

J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

J Front Retailing : Consolidated Revenue Report September 2021 (IFRS)

10/15/2021 | 02:12am EDT
October 15, 2021

J. Front Retailing Consolidated Revenue Report September 2021 (IFRS)

1. Revenue (Sales) by Segment (% change year on year)

.

(Reference) Gross sales

September

H2 Total

September

H2 Total

Department Store Business

(3.0)

-

(0.8)

-

SC Business

(19.0)

-

(8.8)

-

Developer Business

7.7

-

7.9

-

Payment and Finance Business

27.9

-

55.3

-

Other

(14.8)

-

(12.4)

-

Total Consolidated

(5.9)

-

(1.9)

-

Notes: 1. J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since March 2017.

  1. Gross sales are calculated by converting sales from purchase recorded at the time of sale (shoka shiire ) of the Department Store Business and "Other (Daimaru Kogyo)," which are recognized as revenue under IFRS, into gross amount and converting the net amount of sales of Parco into tenant transaction volume (gross amount basis). (Parco has changed net sales under Japanese GAAP to be calculated on a net basis since FY2017.)
  2. Effective from FY2021, J. Front Retailing Group (the "Group") has changed its reportable segments to "Department Store Business," "SC Business," "Developer Business," and "Payment and Finance Business."
  3. Each figure of the reportable segment above is calculated based on simple sum of entities included in each segment.

Therefore, intercompany transactions within each segment are not eliminated.

  1. J.FRONT DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION Co.,Ltd. which is included in the "Developer Business" has changed the accounting method from FY2021.
  2. Shinsaibashi PARCO opened on November 20, 2020.
  3. All of the shares of Neuve A Co., Ltd. were transferred on June 30, 2021.
  4. Daimaru Matsuzakaya Sales Associates Co. Ltd. was merged into Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. Ltd. on September 1, 2021.

2. Sales of Department Store Business (Japanese GAAP)

  1. Sales and Customer Traffic of Each Store (% change year on year)

September

H2 Total

Sales

Customer traffic

Sales

Customer traffic

Daimaru Shinsaibashi

11.1

2.8

-

-

Daimaru Umeda

(4.7)

(12.8)

-

-

Daimaru Tokyo

(2.6)

(4.0)

-

-

Daimaru Kyoto

(9.8)

(17.0)

-

-

Daimaru Kobe

1.3

(10.5)

-

-

Daimaru Suma

(14.6)

(0.3)

-

-

Daimaru Ashiya

19.8

19.3

-

-

Daimaru Sapporo

(10.8)

(10.4)

-

-

Daimaru Shimonoseki

(9.3)

(13.7)

-

-

Matsuzakaya Nagoya

1.2

(13.1)

-

-

Matsuzakaya Ueno

1.2

1.9

-

-

Matsuzakaya Shizuoka

(10.4)

(8.3)

-

-

Matsuzakaya Takatsuki

(13.1)

6.3

-

-

Matsuzakaya Toyota

214.8

78.3

-

-

Total stores

0.2

(5.8)

-

-

Corporations, head office, etc.

(1.2)

-

-

-

Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya

0.2

(5.8)

-

-

Of which: net sales of goods*3

(0.1)

-

-

-

Of which: real estate lease revenue*3

5.4

-

-

-

Hakata Daimaru

(8.2)

(10.6)

-

-

Kochi Daimaru

(16.4)

(8.5)

-

-

Total

(0.8)

(6.1)

-

-

Department Store Business

Note: 1.Effective from FY2021, sales of Corporate Sales Division and revenue attributable to head office, which had been included in relevant stores, have been changed to be reported as corporations, head office, etc. Percentage changes year on year are calculated by restating the prior year results accordingly.

  1. Effective from FY2021, real estate lease revenue from Ginza Six and the tenants around department stores, etc., which had been included in the Real Estate Business, has been changed to be included in corporation, head office, etc. and relevant stores, respectively. Percentage changes year on year are calculated by restating the prior year results accordingly.
  2. As a result of changes mentioned in Notes 1 and 2 above, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store sales are reported by dividing into "net sales of goods" and "real estate lease revenue." "Net sales of goods" match the total of "b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Store Sales by Merchandise Category" below.

1/2

b) Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores

September

H2 Total

Men's clothing

(2.6)

-

Women's clothing

4.8

-

Children's clothing

(23.6)

-

Other clothing

(13.3)

-

Total clothing

2.4

-

Accessories

(12.4)

-

Cosmetics

(3.7)

-

Fine arts / jewelry / precious metals

2.1

-

Other general goods

(1.6)

-

Total general goods

(0.7)

-

Furniture

(7.5)

-

Electric appliances

(58.1)

-

Other household goods

0.6

-

Total household goods

(2.6)

-

Perishable foods

1.5

-

Confectionary

(4.0)

-

Delicatessen

5.3

-

Other foods

(7.0)

-

Total foods

(0.6)

-

Restaurants & cafés

(26.5)

-

Services

2.5

-

Other

29.8

-

Total

(0.1)

-

3. Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores

*"Tenant transaction volume" is the total value of the tenant transaction volume (sales) of PARCO stores. Previous year values are also calculated using the same standards.

a) Tenant Transaction Volume by Store (% change year on year)

September

H2 Total

Sapporo PARCO

(10.4)

-

Sendai PARCO

(19.3)

-

Shintokorozawa PARCO

(6.8)

-

Urawa PARCO

(9.8)

-

Ikebukuro PARCO

(15.9)

-

PARCO_ya Ueno*2

(7.8)

-

Hibarigaoka PARCO

(4.3)

-

Kichijoji PARCO

1.9

-

Shibuya PARCO

3.9

-

Kinshicho PARCO

(13.7)

-

Chofu PARCO

(6.7)

-

Tsudanuma PARCO

(14.3)

-

Matsumoto PARCO

(12.7)

-

Shizuoka PARCO

(13.6)

-

Nagoya PARCO

(14.5)

-

Hiroshima PARCO

(13.3)

-

Fukuoka PARCO

(6.4)

-

Total all stores

(4.3)

-

Total comparable stores*3

(10.3)

-

Notes: 1. Shinsaibashi PARCO opened on November 20, 2020.

    1. Effective from FY2021, the Company has changed its reportable segments and the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex of Ueno Frontier Tower, which had been included in the Real Estate Business, have been managed as the SC business. Accordingly, the results of the 1st basement and cinema complex are included in this year's results of PARCO_ya Ueno but not in its previous year's results.
    2. Total comparable stores does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO and the 1st basement and cinema complex of PARCO_ya Ueno.
  2. Sales by Merchandise Category (% change year on year)

Total all stores

Total comparable stores

September

H2 Total

September

H2 Total

Clothing

(5.7)

-

(11.4)

-

Accessories

(6.6)

-

(14.9)

-

General goods

0.9

-

(7.8)

-

Foods

4.5

-

3.0

-

Restaurants & cafés

(13.5)

-

(20.6)

-

Other

(5.7)

-

(7.1)

-

Total

(4.3)

-

(10.3)

-

Notes: Total comparable stores does not include the values of Shinsaibashi PARCO and the 1st basement and cinema complex of PARCO_ya Ueno.

Contact: J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Promotion Division:

TEL +81-3-6895-0178

Group Communications Promotion Division: TEL +81-3-6895-0816

2/2

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:11:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
