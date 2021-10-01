J Front Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business September 2021 (58.7 KB)

October 1, 2021

J. Front Retailing Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business (Japanese GAAP) September 2021

*J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since FY2017. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store remains on a Japanese GAAP basis.

*The following figures are preliminary and may differ from final figures announced in the middle of each month. *The final figures of consolidated revenue of all business segments are disclosed on an IFRS basis in the middle of

each month.

Store Sales (% change year on year)

Store September Total Daimaru Shinsaibashi 9.8 - Daimaru Umeda (5.0) - Daimaru Tokyo (3.2) - Daimaru Kyoto (10.0) - Daimaru Kobe 1.0 - Daimaru Suma (14.7) - Daimaru Ashiya 20.0 - Daimaru Sapporo (10.8) - Daimaru Shimonoseki (9.3) - Matsuzakaya Nagoya 1.0 - Matsuzakaya Ueno 1.1 - Matsuzakaya Shizuoka (10.5) - Matsuzakaya Takatsuki (13.4) - Matsuzakaya Toyota 215.4 - Total all stores (0.1) - Corporations, head office, etc. (1.3) - Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya (0.2) - Hakata Daimaru (8.2) - Kochi Daimaru (16.3) - Total (1.0) - Department Store Business

Notes: 1. Effective from FY2021, sales of Corporate Sales Division and revenue attributable to head office, which had been included in relevant stores, have been changed to be reported as corporations, head office, etc. Percentage changes year on year are calculated by restating the prior year results accordingly.

2. Effective from FY2021, real estate lease revenue from Ginza Six and the tenants around department stores, etc., which had been included in the Real Estate Business, has been changed to be included in corporation, head office, etc. and relevant stores, respectively. Percentage changes year on year are calculated by restating the prior year results accordingly.

