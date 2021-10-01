Log in
    3086   JP3386380004

J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
J Front Retailing : Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business September 2021 (58.7 KB)

10/01/2021 | 11:12am EDT
October 1, 2021

J. Front Retailing Monthly Sales Flash of Department Store Business (Japanese GAAP) September 2021

*J. Front Retailing (the "Company") has voluntarily applied the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since FY2017. The disclosure of the Department Store Business sales by store remains on a Japanese GAAP basis.

*The following figures are preliminary and may differ from final figures announced in the middle of each month. *The final figures of consolidated revenue of all business segments are disclosed on an IFRS basis in the middle of

each month.

  • Store Sales (% change year on year)

Store

September

Total

Daimaru Shinsaibashi

9.8

-

Daimaru Umeda

(5.0)

-

Daimaru Tokyo

(3.2)

-

Daimaru Kyoto

(10.0)

-

Daimaru Kobe

1.0

-

Daimaru Suma

(14.7)

-

Daimaru Ashiya

20.0

-

Daimaru Sapporo

(10.8)

-

Daimaru Shimonoseki

(9.3)

-

Matsuzakaya Nagoya

1.0

-

Matsuzakaya Ueno

1.1

-

Matsuzakaya Shizuoka

(10.5)

-

Matsuzakaya Takatsuki

(13.4)

-

Matsuzakaya Toyota

215.4

-

Total all stores

(0.1)

-

Corporations, head office, etc.

(1.3)

-

Total Daimaru Matsuzakaya

(0.2)

-

Hakata Daimaru

(8.2)

-

Kochi Daimaru

(16.3)

-

Total

(1.0)

-

Department Store Business

Notes: 1. Effective from FY2021, sales of Corporate Sales Division and revenue attributable to head office, which had been included in relevant stores, have been changed to be reported as corporations, head office, etc. Percentage changes year on year are calculated by restating the prior year results accordingly.

2. Effective from FY2021, real estate lease revenue from Ginza Six and the tenants around department stores, etc., which had been included in the Real Estate Business, has been changed to be included in corporation, head office, etc. and relevant stores, respectively. Percentage changes year on year are calculated by restating the prior year results accordingly.

Contact: J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Promotion Division:

TEL +81-3-6895-0178

Group Communications Promotion Division: TEL +81-3-6895-0816

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 15:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 367 B 3 305 M 3 305 M
Net income 2022 2 699 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
Net Debt 2022 234 B 2 103 M 2 103 M
P/E ratio 2022 106x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 274 B 2 460 M 2 470 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 6 528
Free-Float 92,4%
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto President & Director
Hayato Wakabayashi Director & Senior Manager-Financial Strategy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.33.25%2 550
FALABELLA S.A.7.98%8 784
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED5.92%8 721
KOHL'S CORPORATION31.88%7 089
MACY'S, INC.100.89%6 999
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED58.25%5 371