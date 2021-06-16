J Front Retailing : Corporate Governance Report

The corporate governance of J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is described below.
Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other
Basic Information
1. Basic Views
The Company has established Corporate Governance Guidelines (the "Guidelines") that set out the role of corporate governance in the Company and its subsidiaries (the "JFR Group"). The aims of the Guidelines are to realize our best possible corporate governance practices in order to ensure the sustainable growth of the JFR Group and increase corporate value over the medium to long term. For "Basic Ideas on Corporate Governance," please refer to "Chapter 1. General Provisions" of the Guidelines appended to this report.
In order to achieve the Group Vision, the Company established the new Medium-term Business Plan, a three-year plan covering the period FY2021-FY2023. For details, please refer to the following page on our website.
The Company's basic vision including the Group Vision is described below.
We aim at providing high quality products and services that meet the changing times and satisfying customers beyond their expectations. We aim at developing the Group by making a broad contribution to society as a fair and trusted business entity.
Create and Bring to Life "New Happiness"
(The ideas that motivate us) "Create the future"
"Act on courage not fear" "Embrace new ideas"
"Think for yourself when taking action" "Act sensibly and honestly"
(Customers)
We are committed to providing genuine satisfaction captivating customers by offering
new value.
(Shareholders)
We are committed to increasing corporate value over the long term by practicing highly
profitable and highly efficient management.
(Business partners) We are committed to building the relations of trust by working hard together and aim to
grow together.
(Employees)
We are committed to ensuring rewarding workplace environments where employees'
performance and contributions are evaluated fairly and they can demonstrate their
abilities, achieve growth, and have job satisfaction.
(Communities)
We are committed to contributing to the development of the communities as well as
promoting environmentally friendly business activities as a good corporate citizen.
[Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]
Recognizing the need to carry out the principles of the Corporate Governance Code in order to achieve the sustainable growth of the JFR Group and to increase corporate value over the medium to long term, the Company has, as of May 27, 2021, implemented all the principles.
[Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code]
Rather than disclosing only the matters mandated under the Corporate Governance Code, the Company believes that disclosing the following leads to the promotion of constructive dialogue with shareholders and investors: (i) principles that are currently implemented but for which the Company only recently began the initiatives for the implementation; (ii) principles for which policies, ideas, etc. have been in place by convention but have not been explicitly stated or announced; (iii) principles that have been implemented conventionally but for which the Company considers further enhancement of substance to be necessary; and (iv) the current status of the Company's efforts regarding corporate governance.
【Supplementary Principle 1-2-5】 Participation of Beneficial Shareholders in Shareholders Meetings
For the policy on participation of beneficial shareholders in shareholders meetings, please refer to "1. Shareholders Meetings, (2) Developing an Environment Appropriate for Exercising Voting Rights and Other Rights of Shareholders, (v)" in "Chapter 2. Relationship with Stakeholders Centered on Shareholders" of the Guidelines.
There were no special requests filed by beneficial shareholders at the 14th Annual Shareholders Meeting. At the 10th Annual Shareholders Meeting held in May 2017, the Company amended the Articles of
Incorporation in accordance with the aforementioned policy to enable an institutional investor that owns shares in the name of a trust bank, etc. and does not own shares in their own name to attend a shareholders meeting and exercise voting rights as a proxy (Article 18 of the Articles of Incorporation).
The Company believes that any increase in free cash flow and improvement in ROE should help to ensure its sustainable growth and increase corporate value over the medium to long term. To such ends, the Company promotes a capital policy that takes a balanced approach to undertaking strategic investment, enhancing shareholder returns, and expanding net worth being equipped to address risks.
Moreover, in procuring funds through interest-bearing liabilities, we aim to achieve an optimal structure of debt to equity in a manner cognizant of our funding efficiency and cost of capital, carried out on the basis of having taken into consideration our capacity for generating free cash flows and our balance of interest-bearing liabilities.
A business strategy where higher sales are accompanied by profits and a financial strategy (encompassing the capital policy) that heightens profitability of invested capital are essential elements with respect to improving free cash flows and ROE. In addition, we believe it is crucial that we achieve maximization of the operating profit and sustainable improvement of the operating profit margin by strengthening our core businesses and concentrating management resources on initiatives such as business field expansion and active development of new businesses.
In monitoring our key financial indicators through efforts to realize our Group Vision, we focus primarily on ROE for capital efficiency, consolidated operating profit and ROIC for business profitability, free cash flows for profitability and stability, and ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets (equity ratio) for financial soundness.
[Promoting Management that Recognizes the Cost of Capital]
The Group aims to continually achieve a consolidated ROE of 8% or more. Our reasons for setting the target as 8% is based on our recognition that it is important that ROE exceeds the yields expected by shareholders and investors, in other words the Company's cost of equity.
The cost of equity is calculated at about 6% as of February 28, 2021, but it is speculated to shift within the range of 6-7% over the medium to long term. For this reason, the Company believes that what is
required of it is to stably achieve an ROE of a level 8% or more, that exceeds the cost of equity. Furthermore, with regard to the WACC (weighted average cost of capital), as of February 28, 2021 it is
falling slightly below 4%, but in addition to recognizing a level of roughly 5% for the Group as a whole over the medium to long term, we have ascertained the WACC of each of the main operating companies including the Department Store Business, the SC (Shopping Center) Business, the Developer Business, and the Payment and Finance Business.
Looking forward, while working to achieve reform of the business portfolio over the medium to long term, the Company is looking to implement management practices that pay attention to capital efficiency and aims to improve corporate value by setting ROIC targets for each business segment and achieving those targets.
In addition, while striving to reduce the shareholders and investors' concerns about business risks through an appropriate level of information disclosure, we are pushing forward with reducing capital costs by pursuing an optimal investment structure.
[Shareholder Return Policy]
The Company's basic policy is to appropriately return profits. Hence, while maintaining and enhancing its sound financial standing, the Company strives to provide stable dividends and target a consolidated dividend payout ratio of no less than 30%, taking profit levels, future capital investment, free cash flow trends and other such factors into consideration. The Company also gives consideration to the option of purchasing its own shares as appropriate, in accordance with aims that include improving capital efficiency and implementing a flexible capital policy.
[Respecting Rights of Shareholders in Cases Where Implementing Capital Policy Could Potentially Harm Shareholder Interests]
The Company will take steps to ensure that interests of its existing shareholders are not unduly harmed should it engage in a management buyout or a large capital increase by means of third-party allotment of shares or should it otherwise implement capital policy that will bring about a change of controlling interests or a substantial dilution of shares. Accordingly, the Company will carefully consider the necessity and rationality of any such initiative at a meeting of the Board of Directors whose attendance shall include its Outside Directors who maintain a high degree of independence and consequently are not susceptible to conflicts of interest involving the Company's shareholders. Furthermore, the Company will fully explain such matters to the shareholders and will otherwise ensure that all necessary and proper procedures are followed.
In FY2020, although the Company implemented the following measures in accordance with the aforementioned policy, it achieved an ROE of negative 7.1% due to the recording of loss for the fiscal year.
Undertaking strategic investment
For the undertaking strategic investment, please refer to the notice of convocation of the shareholders meeting (business report) .
Notice of Convocation of the 14th Annual Shareholders Meeting (Year Ended February 28,
For the year ended February 28, 2021, the Company provided an annual dividend from surplus of 27 yen per share with the addition of an interim dividend.
Expanding net worth
The total amount of interest-bearing debt (including lease liabilities) was approximately 562,800 million yen as of February 28, 2021 (an increase of approximately 84,000 million yen compared to February 29, 2020, mainly due to the financing taken out to ensure sufficient cash on hand as preparation in case of a shortage of funds resulting from the impact of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)). The interest-bearing debt to equity ratio was 1.60 times, and the ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets (equity ratio) was 27.9% for a decrease of 3.3 percentage points compared to February 29, 2020.
Business portfolio and investment plan
During the Medium-term Business Plan period, we will use 90.0 billion yen for future capital investment and growth-oriented investment, aiming to generate operating cash flow of 190.0 billion yen or more. Until FY2023, investment allocation will be made giving priority to projects that contribute to profit. In addition, our business portfolio under the Medium-term Business Plan aims for growth of Department Store Business and SC Business that form the core of the Company's business, and for an increase in the percentage of Developer Business and Payment and Finance Business, etc. by expanding them.
We have adopted the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) since FY2017.
From FY2021, the Group has changed its business segments to four business segments: the Department Store Business, the SC Business, the Developer Business, and the Payment and Finance Business.
Please refer to the following pages of the Company's website as well.
【Principle 1-4, Supplementary Principle 1-4-2】 Cross-shareholdings [Policy on Cross-shareholdings]
As a rule, the JFR Group will not newly acquire cross-shareholdings(cross-shareholdings are holdings of listed shares other than those of subsidiaries and associates which are not held for pure investment purposes). However, this does not apply to shares where it has been recognized that they are necessary for the promotion of the JFR Groups business strategy, and that the holding of such shares will contribute to the increase of corporate value in the medium to long term through the validation of rationale for holding them. For example, in the case where we were requested to hold shares for the purpose of regional revitalization, from the perspective of initiatives for "coexistence with local communities," which is one of the materiality issues for promotion of sustainability management, we would consider holding such shares upon sufficient
