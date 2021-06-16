J Front Retailing : Corporate Governance Report

For the policy on participation of beneficial shareholders in shareholders meetings, please refer to "1. Shareholders Meetings, (2) Developing an Environment Appropriate for Exercising Voting Rights and Other Rights of Shareholders, (v)" in "Chapter 2. Relationship with Stakeholders Centered on Shareholders" of the Guidelines.

There were no special requests filed by beneficial shareholders at the 14th Annual Shareholders Meeting. At the 10th Annual Shareholders Meeting held in May 2017, the Company amended the Articles of

Incorporation in accordance with the aforementioned policy to enable an institutional investor that owns shares in the name of a trust bank, etc. and does not own shares in their own name to attend a shareholders meeting and exercise voting rights as a proxy (Article 18 of the Articles of Incorporation).

For the Company's Articles of Incorporation, please refer to the following page on our website. (https://www.j-front-retailing.com/_data/news/170410_articles_E.pdf)

【Principles 1-3,5-2】 Basic Capital Policy

[Basic Capital Policy]

The Company believes that any increase in free cash flow and improvement in ROE should help to ensure its sustainable growth and increase corporate value over the medium to long term. To such ends, the Company promotes a capital policy that takes a balanced approach to undertaking strategic investment, enhancing shareholder returns, and expanding net worth being equipped to address risks.

Moreover, in procuring funds through interest-bearing liabilities, we aim to achieve an optimal structure of debt to equity in a manner cognizant of our funding efficiency and cost of capital, carried out on the basis of having taken into consideration our capacity for generating free cash flows and our balance of interest-bearing liabilities.

A business strategy where higher sales are accompanied by profits and a financial strategy (encompassing the capital policy) that heightens profitability of invested capital are essential elements with respect to improving free cash flows and ROE. In addition, we believe it is crucial that we achieve maximization of the operating profit and sustainable improvement of the operating profit margin by strengthening our core businesses and concentrating management resources on initiatives such as business field expansion and active development of new businesses.

In monitoring our key financial indicators through efforts to realize our Group Vision, we focus primarily on ROE for capital efficiency, consolidated operating profit and ROIC for business profitability, free cash flows for profitability and stability, and ratio of equity attributable to owners of parent to total assets (equity ratio) for financial soundness.

[Promoting Management that Recognizes the Cost of Capital]

The Group aims to continually achieve a consolidated ROE of 8% or more. Our reasons for setting the target as 8% is based on our recognition that it is important that ROE exceeds the yields expected by shareholders and investors, in other words the Company's cost of equity.

The cost of equity is calculated at about 6% as of February 28, 2021, but it is speculated to shift within the range of 6-7% over the medium to long term. For this reason, the Company believes that what is