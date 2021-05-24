J Front Retailing : Notice Regarding Transfer of Shares Resulting in Changes in Consolidated Subsidiary

[Translation]

Notice Regarding Transfer of Shares Resulting in Changes in Consolidated Subsidiary

J. FRONT RETAILING Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that PARCO CO., LTD. ("PARCO"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, intends to transfer all of the shares of NEUVE・A CO., LTD. ("NEUVE・A"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, to Libra Invesco Co., Ltd. ("Libra Invesco") on June 30, 2021 (planned; the "Share Transfer"), and has concluded a share transfer agreement with Libra Invesco concerning the Share Transfer.

NEUVE・A will cease to be a consolidated subsidiary of the Company as a result of the Share Transfer.

1. Reason for the transfer of shares

NEUVE・A was established as an associate of PARCO, which is owned by the Group. As a company that continues to offer new value proposals and contribute to enhancing customers' lifestyles with general goods specialty stores at its core, NEUVE・A has opened and operated specialty stores throughout Japan in PARCO stores as well as in shopping centers, etc.

However, due to changes in the environment in which NEUVE ・ A operates, intensifying competition and other factors, the business environment has become challenging. Although NEUVE・A opened stores in new formats in recent years, strengthened EC, and worked to improve profitability by closing unprofitable stores, given the sudden changes in the management environment, such as the impact of temporary store closures due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the previous fiscal year, the business results have been sluggish.

Given the above points, although it is currently patronized by many customers, the Company has determined that the best option for NEUVE・A to grow in the future is for it to collaborate with and operate under the corporate umbrella of another company with broad-ranging business expertise, such as in specialty stores, and by enhancing the individuality and editing capabilities held by NEUVE・A, build a stable business foundation.

Furthermore, the Company believes that this action will allow the Company to promote business portfolio reforms and focus its management resources on our main businesses and growth areas by accelerating efforts for the reform of management structure that is included in the new medium- term business plan that started from this fiscal year.

Based on this, of the transfer counterparty candidates that the Company considered for NEUVE・A, the Company has reached an agreement with Libra Invesco on the terms and conditions of the transfer and has decided to transfer all of its shares of NEUVE・A to Libra Invesco.