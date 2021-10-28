Prime Life Strategy – Quality Experience

easily accessible to the Tokyo store. In order to "overcome the time and place constraints," we send tablets to faraway customers and talk with and show products to them through video calling. For customers who are busy during the day, we create personalized videos so that they can watch them at any time they like.

We are developing customers in their 30s and 40s smoothly. They have a strong interest in art works and watches, which enrich their lives, and we are improving the content of "connaissligne" to meet such demand. We identify the customers who have an interest in each merchandise category by widely presenting rare products in webinars and through sales by lottery and use information thus obtained for subsequent approach. When we can smoothly help a customer obtain a desired rare product with our staff's inspiration and footwork and the heart-tugging experience impresses him/her, our bonds with the customer will be further deepened.

The systems supported by digital technologies include the analysis of customers' behavior histories and the content of conversation with them as well as their buying histories to ﬁnd customers for whom our product offerings will work. It is my mission to increase the number of lifetime customers by combining our strong human power with digital technologies.