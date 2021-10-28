Background

The decrease in the working-age population due to the declining birthrate and the aging population has become a social problem. In addition, the Group has an environment in which diverse human resources work together, such as women, elderly people, and people hired with prior work experience. We have therefore taken the materiality issue one step further to "promotion of diversity & inclusion." We respect diverse abilities and create unity, which will lead to enhanced competitiveness of the company.

Goals (commitments)

With diversity and ﬂexibility as keywords, we will create a company where all stakeholders will appreciate different individualities and perspectives that are the essence of diversity, and be able to demonstrate their diverse abilities. Furthermore, by having diverse individualities and abilities interact with each other and function with each other (inclusion), we will create innovation, meet the expectations of diverse customers, and aim to grow our business.