Background
The decrease in the working-age population due to the declining birthrate and the aging population has become a social problem. In addition, the Group has an environment in which diverse human resources work together, such as women, elderly people, and people hired with prior work experience. We have therefore taken the materiality issue one step further to "promotion of diversity & inclusion." We respect diverse abilities and create unity, which will lead to enhanced competitiveness of the company.
Goals (commitments)
With diversity and ﬂexibility as keywords, we will create a company where all stakeholders will appreciate different individualities and perspectives that are the essence of diversity, and be able to demonstrate their diverse abilities. Furthermore, by having diverse individualities and abilities interact with each other and function with each other (inclusion), we will create innovation, meet the expectations of diverse customers, and aim to grow our business.
Targets/KPIs for FY2023
●Ratio of women in management positions: 26%
●Employment ratio of disabled people: 2.6%
●Dissemination of diversity & inclusion among employees: 100%
●Development of departments, products, and services for diverse customers, including LGBT people
●Increase the number of operating companies that introduce retirement at 65
Major actions in FY2020
●Promotion of women's empowerment: Ratio of women in management positions: 19.9% (consolidated)
●Appointment of an inside female director
●Promotion of empowerment of the elderly: Retirement age extended to 65 (introduced at J. Front Retailing, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores, JFR Card, Daimaru Kogyo, and JFR Information Center)
●Initiatives for employment of disabled people: Employment ratio of disabled people: 2.21% (employment ratio of disabled people in the special scope of the afﬁliated companies as of June 2020)
●Creation of systems related to LGBT ●Diversity training for managers
Evolution to diversity & inclusion
The Group evolved the materiality issue from "promotion of diversity" to "promotion of diversity & inclusion," with the aim of becoming a company in which diverse human resources respect each other's diversity and appreciate each other's individuality so that they are able to demonstrate their individual abilities and play active roles. Through the promotion of diversity and inclusion, we will further revitalize the organization and grow business. To that end, we will assist our employees to deepen their understanding of diversity & inclusion and foster a corporate culture in which they will be able to work in their unique ways. Furthermore, we respect the diversity of our customers and aim to grow business by meeting the diverse needs of our customers.
Promoting women's empowerment
The Group utilizes human resources on the basis of their individual abilities, aptitudes, ambitions, etc., regardless of their gender. In particular, we promote system development and education to create an environment in which women are able to demonstrate their abilities. We have systems in place to support female employees who are raising children, providing an environment in which they can work continuously, unaffected by changes in their life stages. As for education, we provide training,
including training for managers and the JFR Women's School primarily for short-time workers who keep working while raising children. As for recruitment, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores has adopted the Mother Recruitment program to hire experts who left their jobs due to childbirth or for childcare. The employees hired in the program have drawn on their careers at other companies and readily played active roles in human resources, ﬁnance, management strategy, and other divisions.
We also appointed an inside female director for the ﬁrst time in May 2021. Together with the two outside directors, we now have three female directors, making the ratio of women 25%.
Actions on LGBT issues
The Group is strengthening its support for LGBT in order to create a work environment in which diverse employees are able to play active roles. As for systems, in March 2021, we newly established Same-sex partnership rules and Gender change support leave. We also set up a LGBT Consultation Desk at all our operating companies, putting in place a system where LGBT employees are able to have consultations anonymously. In addition, we are also actively making efforts to promote understanding of all employees and create a new corporate culture, such as providing training for managers and an e-learning course for all employees and raising awareness through LGBT pages on the company intranet. We aim to create a work environment in which diverse employees are able to work in their unique ways and realize their Well-Being Life.
Fiscal 2021 actions on LGBT issues and description
