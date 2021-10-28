Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Real × Digital Strategy – Connect Real and Digital with “Human Warmth”

10/28/2021 | 06:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Management StrategyReal × Digital Strategy

Connect Real and Digital with "Human Warmth"

It has become common to come and go between the digital and real worlds in the process of buying. In this situation, customer experience provided through "people" can be said to be exclusive additional value generated by the Group. A crucial difference from general e-commerce is in increasing customer satisfaction through person-to-person mutual communication. We will realize OMO using human attraction by digitally reproducing our strength brushed up in the real world.

In addition, we will create our own OMO shopping site for art in ﬁscal 2022. Its beta version will be released within this ﬁscal year at the earliest. These are just a few examples. Going forward, we will develop and expand the Group's unique and distinctive OMO centering on "people."

Image of OMO shopping site DEPACO

Management Strategy

Build a digital SC platform

Parco has online channels including POCKET PARCO, individual stores' websites and PARCO news and ofﬂine channels including physical stores, a theater, video streaming, museums and PARCO CUBE. Using their ability to attract customers at their customer touch points, we will build a digital SC platform linking online and ofﬂine channels. We will provide e-commerce services, which support both online and ofﬂine channels, through the digital SC platform tailored to the needs of the tenants that provide products online. By giving "PARCO points" when customers buy through the digital SC platform, we will transfer them to physical stores and serve them online again. We would like to achieve such OMO customer transfer cycle.

Concerning Parco's strong entertainment, we will strengthen hybrid entertainment by merging live and digital

Information delivery

instead of depending only on physical stores' ability to attract customers.

Digital centering on the strength of physical stores

The current COVID-19 pandemic made more apparent the vulnerability of the business models of the core Department Store and Parco Businesses. As you may know, the Department

The COVID-19 pandemic renewed our awareness that department stores conduct business amid "time and place constraints." There is no doubt that there are business opportunities in overcoming these constraints. The point is to design department store's OMO in a customer journey. We will create a unique shopping site from which people feel

Can feel excited to select

cosmetics online or in stores anytime!

Webinar

Online

Can sell online and

customer service

in stores alike!

Visualize contribution

to EC sales!

Build

communication

Parco's OMO

Attract customers

Attract customers

Transfer customers to EC

Transfer customers to EC

Parco's offline channels

Parco's online channels

Theater, live streaming

Museum VR experience

POCKET PARCO

Store and Parco could hardly conduct sales activities when people were restricted from traveling. We must say that it is the limitation of our current retail model that overly depends on physical stores. Therefore, we think we are required to redeﬁne an out-of-the-box fundamental commercial model that does not depend only on physical stores to respond to drastic changes like the current ones. On the other hand, physical stores remain important "places" that increase value through "people." That is to say, we think it is important to create new experience value centering on physical stores and by merging them with digital (OMO).

"human warmth" instead of expanding so-callede-commerce.

OMO shopping site begins with cosmetics

Speciﬁcally, we are preparing to launch a cosmetics OMO shopping site within ﬁscal 2021. We will create a distinctive website that combines the real world, e-commerce and our owned media DEPACO. We will create buying experiences so that customers can receive consulting and other services and special information online like in physical stores. Customer journey is complicated by diversiﬁed customer touch points.

Customer

Brand

Various data will be linked (FY2022 and beyond)

Daimaru/Matsuzakaya stores

Customer service in stores

Posting of information

PARCO CUBE

Store website

Customer service in

PARCO news

physical stores

Digital SC platform

PARCO online store

Tenants' EC sites

Transfer customers to physical channels

Transfer customers to online channels

PARCO points

Conceptual diagram of OMO

Get interested

Select/consider

Consult

Buy

Receive

Share

Interview OKAZAKI Rui, Senior General Manager, DX Promotion Division, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. Ltd.

Merge Real and Digital Based on Strength

Information via media

Customer service

Payment

Delivery

Share by customers

Extermal SNS

Remote customer service

Online

App/email

EC payment

Receipt at home

Extemal SNS

Shop blog

Live streaming

connaissligne

OMO-EC payment

Smart locker, etc.

In-house community

(blog/connaissligne)

VR store

Offline

Personal stylist

Store signage

Customer service at store

Payment at store (POS)

Pickup at store

Customers' voice

DB

DB

DB

DB

DB

34

Our DX is business model transformation centered on our strong categories and domains. As the ﬁrst step, we are preparing for cosmetics OMO shopping site. We will renew our online media DEPACO and set up our own editorial department in the company to focus on disseminating information online. As for service, we are creating a foundation using our strength fostered ofﬂine so that sales people in stores can well serve customers online. We will create an EC site with these characteristics, which enable customers to buy whenever they want. For art, we are aiming to create one of the biggest platforms in Japan. We conducted some PoC experiments, which achieved more results than imagined.

I am a rare person who returned to the company as a DX leader after moving to an IT company. It was a valuable experience to learn about a business model other than retail. The entire team has come to consider not only retail that sells products but also customer experience value and select the most appropriate business model to diversify revenue streams. In the past, before launching projects, sometimes we were too cautious to succeed. I think what has changed the most is our stance of trying to do ﬁrst.

*DX stands for Digtal Transformation. PoC stands for Proof of Concept.

Integrated Report 2021

35

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
06:13aHuman Resources Strategy – Drive Innovation with “Human Resource Capabiliti..
PU
06:13aFinance Strategy – Accelerate Portfolio Transformation by Introducing ROIC by Bus..
PU
06:12aSustainability
PU
06:12aRealization of Decarbonized Society
PU
06:12aPromotion of Circular Economy
PU
06:12aPromotion of Diversity & Inclusion
PU
06:12aRealization of Work-Life Integration
PU
06:12aRealization of Customers' Healthy/Safe/Secure Life
PU
06:12aBusiness Overview At a Glance
PU
06:12a10-year Data (Financial/Non-ﬁnancial)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 358 B 3 148 M 3 148 M
Net income 2022 2 393 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 2 075 M 2 075 M
P/E ratio 2022 116x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 275 B 2 421 M 2 422 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 528
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 052,00 JPY
Average target price 1 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto President & Director
Hayato Wakabayashi Director & Senior Manager-Financial Strategy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.29.08%2 421
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED5.34%8 956
MACY'S, INC.133.69%7 919
FALABELLA S.A.-11.79%7 211
KOHL'S CORPORATION19.93%7 190
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED75.72%5 886