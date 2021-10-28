Real × Digital Strategy – Connect Real and Digital with “Human Warmth”

Our DX is business model transformation centered on our strong categories and domains. As the ﬁrst step, we are preparing for cosmetics OMO shopping site. We will renew our online media DEPACO and set up our own editorial department in the company to focus on disseminating information online. As for service, we are creating a foundation using our strength fostered ofﬂine so that sales people in stores can well serve customers online. We will create an EC site with these characteristics, which enable customers to buy whenever they want. For art, we are aiming to create one of the biggest platforms in Japan. We conducted some PoC experiments, which achieved more results than imagined.

I am a rare person who returned to the company as a DX leader after moving to an IT company. It was a valuable experience to learn about a business model other than retail. The entire team has come to consider not only retail that sells products but also customer experience value and select the most appropriate business model to diversify revenue streams. In the past, before launching projects, sometimes we were too cautious to succeed. I think what has changed the most is our stance of trying to do ﬁrst.

*DX stands for Digtal Transformation. PoC stands for Proof of Concept.