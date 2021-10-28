Real × Digital Strategy – Content Resonant with Customers

and culture, is placed in the center of the ﬂoor. They provide

For example, by redeﬁning the category of cosmetics as "beauty and wellness," the image of ﬂoor composition and zoning will be expanded. Beauty includes beauty care, anti- ageing and treatment. Wellness includes sleep and bath time. We think it is important to capture changes in customers

There is no doubt that digital and real are heading in the direction of merging. However, we think digital cannot function without physical stores' ability to disseminate information and experience value. We need to further improve physical stores, which are the Group's strength and customer touch points, in order to promote digitalization.

Importantly, however, "people" are the strongest content and the strongest media. We believe the gathered power of people who have customer touch points including sales people in stores, people who produce store space, people who plan promotions, people who develop content and people who support them will become a driving force for adding an exclusive appeal to stores as media.

We think we will also be able to add a new appeal that attracts customers in terms of "learning," "entertainment" and "incubation." They are Parco's strongest areas and positioned as a key for creating synergy to change the department store business model and the appearance of stores.

Precisely because we are in the period of COVID-19, we provide or show differentiated and colorful tangible and intangible goods and art and culture that stimulate sensitivity using technologies to people who value individuality.

It generates synergy in the building united with its adjacent Daimaru Shinsaibashi store and performs above our internal plan. We would like to lead this merger of the Department Store and Parco to possibilities in other areas.

Its concept is "NEW COMPLEX Building." Beyond a fashion building and a department store, large specialty shops, a cinema complex and a multipurpose hall and event space were added. It was created as a complex building beyond conventional commercial facilities. It is a new urban PARCO store in which mode, animation, new restaurants, and art, which are the essences of Shibuya PARCO, which opened in 2019, and luxury, high class restaurants, and golf and other

In November 2020, Shinsaibashi PARCO, which is the 18th PARCO store in Japan, opened in Shinsaibashi, Osaka, for the ﬁrst time in about nine years. This store, which comprises 16 ﬂoors including two basement ﬂoors and 14 ﬂoors above the ground and a roof ﬂoor, is positioned as a ﬂagship store in Osaka like Shibuya PARCO in Tokyo and Nagoya PARCO in Nagoya.

sports, which are the themes of a "department store," were added and "tangible and intangible goods," "daily lives and art," "real and technology" meet borderlessly. For the Group, it is a building united with its adjacent main building of the Daimaru Shinsaibashi store to promote the realization of the "business model for growing with local communities." It is connected to the main building of the Daimaru Shinsaibashi store with the access ways on the 2nd to 10th aboveground ﬂoors as well as the subway concourse and the Daihoji-dori street. Only in the Shinsaibashi store, we provide a mutual point service using both Parco's and Daimaru's in-house credit cards to link Parco and Daimaru. They provide new values, intangible goods and experiences to various customers who visit Shinsaibashi using their respective strengths. Though it opened when we started to see the signs of a third wave of COVID-19, it had a better start than imagined, attracting customer expectations. In March, a cinema complex on the 12th ﬂoor and Shinsaibashi Neon Shokudogai with

Tangible goods Intangible goods Art/Culture The symbolic zone unique to Shinsaibashi is the luxury zone on the 1st and 2nd ﬂoors. It is a zone with great diversity combining traditional luxury with trends and the uniqueness of Parco. It is also well received by the customers of its adjacent Daimaru Shinsaibashi store and drives synergy creation. The 6th ﬂoor attracts attention as Japan's leading hub that disseminates experience-based Japanese culture from Japan to the world. It carries internationally popular content and provides not only goods but also experience value available only there. It globally provides strong content that attracts