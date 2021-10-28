Real × Digital Strategy – Entered Subscription Business

Challenge to new market

The fashion subscription business AnotherADdress launched in March 2021 is a service to respect the intrinsic value of fashion and sustainable initiatives and aim to shift to a socially and environmentally sustainable business model based on the belief that clothes are not disposable. We would like to create fashion subscription experiences with a sophisticated brand lineup and the freedom for customers to choose what they want to wear now and build a new market which is not present in existing businesses.

AnotherADdress or Another + Address. This new "another place" will make customers' fashion more pleasant. This name represents our hope that customers will interact with fashion freely not in a ﬁxed place but at another address (AnotherADdress).

We will provide this service from here toward the future by loving each "dress" to be worn at the "address" while fulﬁlling our role of inheriting valuable fashion resources.

Face environmental issues