  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3086   JP3386380004

J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.

(3086)
  Report
Real × Digital Strategy – Entered Subscription Business

10/28/2021 | 06:13am EDT
Management StrategyReal × Digital Strategy

Entered Subscription Business

scratch and stain from general use will be repaired at no extra fee. Customers can also suspend or cancel the subscription whenever they like.

Sophisticated

Three items at

Freely select

¥11,880

brands

(tax inclusive)

per month

Free shipping

Can replace Can buy and returns No cleaning required

Business Model

Management Strategy

With sustainable partners

In AnotherADdress, we, as its operating body, accept orders from customers and deliver clothing seeking an environment- friendly way every day in partnership with a 3PL company, a delivery company, a cleaning company and a recycling company, which promote unique sustainable initiatives.

Through the subscription-based stock business that accepts all orders online, we will also try to depart from the conventional department store ﬂow business model that depends on physical stores.

  • SUBSCRIPTIONSTOCK

Challenge to new market

The fashion subscription business AnotherADdress launched in March 2021 is a service to respect the intrinsic value of fashion and sustainable initiatives and aim to shift to a socially and environmentally sustainable business model based on the belief that clothes are not disposable. We would like to create fashion subscription experiences with a sophisticated brand lineup and the freedom for customers to choose what they want to wear now and build a new market which is not present in existing businesses.

AnotherADdress or Another + Address. This new "another place" will make customers' fashion more pleasant. This name represents our hope that customers will interact with fashion freely not in a ﬁxed place but at another address (AnotherADdress).

We will provide this service from here toward the future by loving each "dress" to be worn at the "address" while fulﬁlling our role of inheriting valuable fashion resources.

Face environmental issues

Japan. The Group has developed with the fashion industry by offering fashion that colors the times to customers. The Group needs to communicate the empowerment of creative clothing to more people because we are in an era in which awareness of ownership and consumption is changing.

Our target is ageless

We have set a target based on behavior to be "all people who try to become new and remain brilliant" regardless of age and aim to provide services favored by people who think positively about the current era. Speciﬁcally, we assume four personas including businesswomen, company managers, next generation leaders and entrepreneurs to take measures.

Potential class

Company managers

Businesswomen

Buying

Next generation leaders,

entrepreneurs

class

BUY

100%

ORDER

Delivery

3PL company

company

RENT

WEB

Customer

Recycling

Cleaning

Apparel

company

company

company

Interview TABATA Ryuya, Head of AnotherADdress Business

Create New Consumption Style

AnotherADdress, which was launched in March this year, has received much more orders than expected and keeps many customers waiting. Anyway, we are surprised at the great eagerness of customers. Concerning this service, it may be said that an old department

Department store operators and retailers have grown with the trends around the fashion industry such as mass production and mass consumption. However, environmental issues behind them including mass disposal have a very great impact on society and the earth. We think it is the Group's great responsibility to face these issues seriously and change the whole business model to a more sustainable one.

We believe fashion has the "power to energize and excite people." However, we feel we have fewer opportunities to feel such power after the collapse of the bubble economy in

We would also like potential customers who did/could not buy because of a difference in appetite for possession and economic rationality to experience the power of sophisticated brands and fashion through our service.

It is a subscription-type service that enables customers to freely select from national and international sophisticated brands. Customers can rent three items they like for one month at ¥11,880 (tax inclusive). The monthly fee includes shipping and return, cleaning and basic repair costs. Wear,

store will rent dresses online. But it is not true. The concept of this business "Fashion New Life" means combining the intrinsic value of fashion and simple life, that is, creating a new consumption style of fashion. Rental is only one scheme to realize it. Our efforts include encouraging customers to ﬁnd their favorite clothing and buy them as a result of rental, helping them more frequently wear their clothing at home, which was worn once or twice, and furthermore, receiving the clothing they want to clean or repair in the cardboard boxes shuttling once a month and taking appropriate care of it so that it will last a long time. Customers who use this service will become sustainable through "Fashion New Life." AnotherADdress has such a view of the world and aims to grow as a scalable platform.

40

Integrated Report 2021

41

Disclaimer

J.FRONT Retailing Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 10:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 358 B 3 148 M 3 148 M
Net income 2022 2 393 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net Debt 2022 236 B 2 075 M 2 075 M
P/E ratio 2022 116x
Yield 2022 2,74%
Capitalization 275 B 2 421 M 2 422 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 528
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
J. Front Retailing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1 052,00 JPY
Average target price 1 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatsuya Yoshimoto President & Director
Hayato Wakabayashi Director & Senior Manager-Financial Strategy
Ryoichi Yamamoto Chairman
Hirokazu Matsuda Senior Manager-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Rieko Sato Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD.29.08%2 421
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED5.34%8 956
MACY'S, INC.133.69%7 919
FALABELLA S.A.-11.79%7 211
KOHL'S CORPORATION19.93%7 190
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED75.72%5 886